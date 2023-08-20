I’m a Beauty Editor Who Tried 82 Makeup Products Last Month, but These Are the 4 I Can’t Stop Using

Including a Sarah Jessica Parker-worn concealer.

Published on August 20, 2023

Temperatures are finally cooling and fall is on the horizon, which in the beauty world means lots and lots of product launches; My desk and home are already littered with products, which made July a very makeup-testing-heavy month for me. According to the Excel sheet I use to keep track of all of the products I receive and my thoughts on them, I experimented with a staggering (even for me) 82 makeup products in July. 

Despite that astonishing number, there were just four standouts. Below are the makeup products that have remained top of mind, and that I’ve used over and over again since last month: 

Iris & Romeo Best Skin Days Concealer

Credo ris&Romeo Best Skin Days Treatment Concealer

Credo

When I wrote about Iris & Romeo’s Best Skin Days Concealer last month, it was because Sarah Jessica Parker had just worn it while I patiently awaited the arrival of my own samples. Thankfully my concealer arrived — and it’s safe to say I am smitten. It’s the perfect texture — it’s creamy but has a little tack so it doesn’t slip and slide on my face despite my oiliness. It’s light to medium coverage but looks close to invisible if you get your shade just right.

This concealer is infused with a dark circle-correcting and hyperpigmentation-reducing serum that’s formulated with antioxidants, hyaluronic acid, and niacinamide, but I found that it worked seamlessly on all parts of my face. 

Drunk Elephant B-Goldie Bright Drops

Ulta Drunk Elephant B-Goldi Bright Drops

Ulta

One of the true marks of a product’s success is how many dupes and lookalikes it inspires. Case in point: Drunk Elephant’s skincare-makeup hybrid blush and bronzer drops. People on all corners of the internet (including myself) have raved about them so much, they’ve sold out multiple times. The logical next step for Drunk Elephant was, of course, highlighter drops. And I’ll tell you, the  B-Goldie Bright Drops live up to the high expectations set by its predecessors. 

I have said this many times, but I am truly a highlighter snob. Most of the highlighters I test don’t even make it past being swatched on my hand, but B-Goldie is everything. The texture is thin and light like water; it is so seamless with skin it doesn’t even need to be blended, and it makes me glow like a goddess. 

Can't Stop Using Beauty Products Tamim Alnuweiri
Wearing Iris & Romeo Concealer in Shade 5, Drunk Elephant B-Goldie Drops, Rare Weightless Eyeshadow Stick in Compassion, and Refy Lip Blush in Cinnamon.

InStyle / Tamim Alnuweiri

Rare Beauty All of the Above Weightless Eyeshadow Stick

Sephora Rare Beauty by Selena Gomez All of the Above Weightless Eyeshadow Stick

Sephora

The era of the eyeshadow stick is upon us — I’ve tested dozens of new ones this summer alone. However, they have mostly been subpar; they do the job, but they’re nothing to write home about. Rare Beauty’s Weightless Eyeshadow Stick is an exception. It’s the only eyeshadow product I’ve worn in weeks thanks to the subtle shimmer, approachable and universal shades, and excellent wear that’s so good, I’ve never even considered an eye primer. 

Refy Lip Blush

Sephora REFY Lip Blush

Sephora

Besides instilling me with relentless existential panic, the hottest July on record taught me that I need to know when to embrace a low-maintenance look. My search for a lip product that wouldn’t make me miss my three-step lip routine brought me to Refy’s Lip Blush

Lip Blush is the perfect name for the product because when applied, it has that blurred, diffused, powdery look that I associate with cheek blushes. I like to rub the pigment onto the pads of my index and middle finger and then pat my lips. Throughout the day, my lips absorb the color so I didn’t have to worry about sweat wiping it off or dripping it down my face. It starts like a subtle lipstick and then becomes a tint, making it a must-have for lip tint aficionados.

