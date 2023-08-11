I’m a Shopping Editor, and I’m Adding These 8 Nordstrom New Arrivals to My Summer-to-Fall Wardrobe

I know temperatures are still high, but my fashion-focused mind has started wandering to the upcoming seasons — specifically fall. I personally think it’s financially beneficial to shop in the off-season to score the best prices, but another hack is to shop versatile pieces that can be styled for the next season. Think: sleeveless mock neck tops, lightweight dresses with sleeves, and slip-on shoes you can pair with socks. By shopping in the current season, you won’t be disappointed by filling your closet with pieces you can’t wear yet or getting just a few wears out of the summer items you can only sport for a few more weeks.

Don’t know where to start? I rounded up eight Nordstrom’s new arrivals that could be worn now or layered up through the end of the year.

One of my favorite closet essentials is a button-down shirt. Make it a dress, and the style is my ideal match made in heaven; it’s incredibly versatile and can seamlessly transition from summer to fall with some layering. I would style Reformation’s Rana Long-Sleeve Mini Shirtdress in cooler weather with knee-high boots and a leather jacket for a chic and multi-purpose look. And while it’s still warm, I’d roll up the sleeves and pair it with wedges and a big floppy hat.

The black mini dress comes in sizes 0 through 12 and has clean, tailored lines down the front, wide sleeves, and an invisible button placket for a seamless-looking front. The fabric is made of organic cotton and spandex blend for a figure-flattering, accentuated look.

Reformation Rana Long Sleeve Mini Shirtdress

Nordstrom

This Free People Lady Lux Layering Top has been on my wishlist for a while now. It’s a great top to style over bralettes for concerts and nights out with friends in the warmer months, but when it’s time to start layering, I’d style it under a spaghetti-strap dress or a short-sleeve top for extra coverage.

The floral embroidered top comes in white, orange, and red and sizes XS through XL. It has a mock neck, long sleeves with thumb cutouts, and a bit of stretch for easy on and off without the risk of puncturing its mesh material.

Free People Lady Lux Layering Top

Nordstrom

Many consider cargo pants as a fall fashion staple, but I think they’re comparable to jeans in that they can be worn year-round, depending on how you style them. If you pair them with a tank and kitten heel in the summer, it makes for a cool, versatile outfit, and in the fall, style it with an oversized sweater for a cozy ‘fit.

Good American’s Parachute Cargo Joggers come in army green, pink, and white and sizes XS through XL. It has four spacious pockets on the front and one on the back, plus an adjustable drawstring at the waist and ankles for added volume.

Good American’s Parachute Cargo Joggers

Nordstrom

Mary Janes have been having a moment. The trendy shoe has been seen on Taylor Swift, Kate Middleton, and Sarah Jessica Parker, and as soon as these Linea Paola’s Monroe Block-Heel Mary Janes arrive at my doorstep, I’ll be wearing them, too! The classic shoe pairs well with summery maxi dresses and skirts and, in the fall, with jeans or peaking out of a pair of trousers. The style is also super cute with high socks for a play on the dark academia aesthetic, while keeping your toes warm.

The Mary Janes come in burgundy, silver, and black and sizes 5 through 11. It features a two-inch block heel, adjustable buckle strap, and a square-toe box, plus a cushiony inner sole and a non-slip rubber bottom.

Linea Paola Monroe Block Heel Mary Jane