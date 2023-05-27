7 Fashion and Beauty Splurges I'm Finally Buying While They're Up to 58% Off This Weekend

Even as a kid, my grandmother would say that money burned a hole in my pocket. The moment I opened a birthday card with any type of bill in it, I was asking her to take me to the mall, Target, anywhere I could spend it after school. And because the idea of saving that money to combine with other money never once crossed my mind, I slowly came to possess about 30 Lipsmackers (when you give a 10-year-old a $10 bill). While I still have that same penchant for shopping, I’ve at least developed some sort of restraint, opting instead (or at least trying) to save up for small luxuries rather than paycheck-just-hit impulse buys.

To do so, I have an aptly named “Splurges You Want” email chain with myself, tracking the pieces I can’t buy today but should circle back to after a few more weeks of thinking — and right now, seven of those very picks are on sale. This Memorial Day weekend, I’m allowing myself the opportunity to give in to a few splurges (how brave of me) while a number of my must-have items are on rare sale, with prices starting at just $27.

Act + Acre BHA Salicylic Acid Scalp Exfoliator

Act + Acre

I recently met with Act + Acre’s founder Helen Reavey, who explained the brand’s Scalp Exfoliator in the simplest way, applying it directly to my head so I could see first-hand what it does. When I went in my scalp was a little itchy and almost always oily; as hard as I might try, I’m not really someone who can space out washes. But after massaging this in, letting it sit for 10 minutes, and washing it out, my scalp felt immediately soothed. Three days later, it hadn’t shown a single sign of oily build up. For me, $48 is a lot to spend on one hair care product, which is why I’m stocking up on the treatment that lets me ditch dry shampoo while it's at a record-low price this weekend.

Shop now: $34 (Originally $48); actandacre.com

Andie The Tropez One Piece

Andie

Almost everyone on the InStyle team is obsessed with Andie Swim, with writer Eva Thomas saying that when she put on her one piece, she gasped. “The fit is incredible. It’s basically like shapewear, but suitable for oceans and pools,” she wrote. So during the brand’s sale — with items up to 65 percent off — I plan to grab this strappy, black one-piece that’s somehow both modest and sexy. One shopper who called the swimsuit “soft and stunning” wrote that it “is cut to make your butt look fabulous.” Umm, okay, sold.

Shop now: $61 with code MDWSALE (Originally $145); andieswim.com

Sunday Riley Good Genes All-In-One Lactic Acid Treatment

Dermstore

Sunday Riley’s Good Genes Lactic Acid Treatment has been on my radar since learning Oprah called it part of her “go-to beauty regimen” and an InStyle beauty editor raved that it made her face look more “glowy, youthful, [and] rested.” Since this is rarely on sale, I might finally give in to my dull skin’s pleas and grab the gentle exfoliant while it’s 20 percent off at Dermstore.

Shop now: $98 with code SUN (Originally $122); dermstore.com

NuFace Mini Starter Kit

NuFACE

Despite the number of celebrity endorsements NuFace has received — used by A-listers from Jennifer Aniston and Kate Hudson to Hailey Bieber — I had managed to convince myself I didn’t need the microcurrent device designed to sculpt your face. That was until earlier this month, when I got a facial that utilized that same microcurrent-technology to lift my cheekbones and define my jawline. When I looked in the mirror afterwards, my face was snatched. I’ve since been holding off on grabbing NuFace — which would allow me to give myself that same look at home — until it went on sale. And, well, that time has finally arrived.

Shop now: $167 (Originally $209); mynuface.com

Tory Burch Eleanor Ballet Flat

Nordstrom

I kind of figured balletcore would be a quick one-and-done trend, but almost halfway into 2023 it's still going strong. Embracing the style in a more half-assed way, I bought a single pair of Maguire ballet flats last month that I have since worn nearly everyday. I guess somewhere between middle school and now, I had forgotten how comfortable and versatile the shoes were. For my next pair, I’m considering investing a little more and grabbing the classic Tory Burch Eleanor flats, which shoppers at Nordstrom have called “chic, comfy, and classy” and described as having “Cloud 9 comfort.”

Shop now: $209 (Originally $298); nordstrom.com

Coach Lori Shoulder Bag

Coach

Coach just launched its Memorial Day Weekend sale and — as a Coach girl — I’m ready to spend money I don’t have. After grabbing a small Ergo Bag from its Coachtopia drop, I’ve been eyeing something a little larger and the Lori Shoulder Bag, which customers note has ample storage, fits the bill. Every colorway and fabrication is 40 percent off, including the classic canvas and a summer-ready orange. Shoppers love that this is an incredibly versatile purse, crediting the size and style. “You can easily use this bag for a night on the town, the office, shopping, or going to the local [bar],” wrote one customer while another said, “I have never been more pleased with the look and function of a bag than I am with my new Lori.”

Shop now: $270 (Originally $450); coach.com

Mara Hoffman Shaina Dress

Amazon

Among the biggest splurges I’m considering is this Mara Hoffman dress that’s currently 30 percent off at Amazon (justifying it because I have two outdoor weddings next month). The designer has quickly amassed a loyal fanbase, including celebrities like Beyoncé, so it’s rare to find the dresses on sale. I love how summer-ready this pick is, with vibrant colors, an intricate pattern, strappy details, and trending cut outs. Plus, the dress that’s available in sizes XS through 3X is designed out of 100 percent cotton, making it ultra-breathable.

Shop now: $347 (Originally $495); amazon.com and shopbop.com