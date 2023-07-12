I’m an Amazon Shopping Editor, and These Are the 10 Last-Minute Prime Day Deals I’m Adding to My Cart

I’ve been so busy prepping for Amazon Prime Day — which, for shopping editors, is essentially the summer version of Black Friday — that I actually never took a second to shop the deals for myself. But given that I’ve spent the better part of this month scouring the event’s best deals, it’s not like there aren’t a few things I know I want. With the final hours upon us, I’ve sorted through my wishlist and found that a number of the summer essentials I’ve been eyeing are, thankfully, still on sale. So in case you’re also in the“I waited until the last day to shop Prime Day and now I’m overwhelmed” boat and need some help refining your search, these are the 10 best last-minute deals I’ve deemed worthy of shopping, with prices starting at just $17.

CeraVe Skin Renewing Eye Cream

CeraVe is my go-to drugstore skincare brand thanks to its effective formulations at a shockingly reasonable price point. And its Skin Renewing Eye Cream is one of few products I’ve yet to try — so I figured I’d finally add it to my cart while it’s on sale. This peptide- and caffeine-packed eye cream is designed to tackle puffiness, darkness, and fine lines, and according to shoppers, it’s the real deal. “This brightens my dark circles and tightens the skin under my eyes; it always makes me look refreshed,” wrote one customer. while another person said that they saw an improvement in their fine lines in just three weeks.

Color Wow Dream Coat

Odds are you’ve seen Color Wow’s Dream Coat on TikTok, where the frizz-fighting spray boasts millions of views. This Amazon best-seller is designed to withstand the most humid environments — it extends the silkiness of your blowout by making your hair water resistant. (If that seems too good to be true, I’d recommend watching this video). According to shoppers, it’s a “miracle product.” One customer who bought it to protect against Florida’s humid summers noted that when using the spray, their hair not only “blow-dried very fast,” but after three days, their strands were “still pin straight.”

FinetooI Six-Pack Seamless Hipster Underwear

Let this be a reminder that you probably could do with a little underwear drawer refresh. I always use blowout sales to stock up on everyday undies, and my Prime Day pick this year is this seamless six-pack from Finetool. Available in a number of different color combinations, the undies range in size from XS to XL, and, according to shoppers, are “breathable, stretchy, and super comfy.”

Aveeno Protect + Hydrate Moisturizing Sunscreen Lotion

Sunscreen has been stressed as the most essential part of a skincare routine, and hopefully you have a few options that you love and wear daily. But while I reapply sunscreen to my face throughout the day, I often neglect my body, which will also age poorly if I continue to go sans-SPF. That’s why I’m eyeing this moisturizing sunscreen with SPF 60 from Aveeno that’ll give my skin a punch of hydration alongside the much needed sun protection. Plus, it’s just $7 right now.

Gap Pleated Linen Shorts

Since Meghan Markle stepped out in a pair of linen shorts from Reformation, I’ve been eyeing this lookalike pair from Gap that are now (finally) on sale — and for half-off. The linen blend makes them perfectly lightweight for summer, and I personally love the mid-thigh length (which is very in right now). The pleated design is a nice touch that makes these shorts a bit more dressy than your usual pair — and they’ll still look great a cropped white tee and casual pair of sneakers.

Vionic Rest Dillon Toe Post Sandals

Flip-flops are back, with chic celebrities including Zoë Kravitz, Elle Fanning, and Jennifer Lawrence rocking the easy summer staple. But, in my opinion, we’ve graduated from the $1 flip flops that offered little support (and an even shorter life span). That’s why I’m considering Vionic’s thong sandals, designed with impressive arch support, a deep heel cup, and cushioning throughout. Shoppers say that this style — which is available in 30 colors — is so comfortable that they can “wear them for hours.” “I wore these for four straight days at Disneyland after a foot injury without a single issue…walking eight-plus miles a day,” wrote one person, adding that they experienced “no foot pain or blisters,” either.

Youth to the People Superfood Air-Whip Moisture Face Cream

This moisturizer has quickly become the summer product for me. My skin leans dry (like, very), so finding a face cream that’s both warm weather- and dry skin-friendly can be tricky, but Youth to the People has done it. The brand’s Superfood Air-Whip Moisturize soaks into my skin quickly and provides ample hydration without melting off or weighing me down on hot, humid days. According to shoppers, it’s also excellent for reactionary skin, with one person that’s “pretty sensitive to most facial moisturizers” noting that they experienced “no breakouts, no clogged pores, no redness, or irritation at all.” So while it’s on rare sale, I’m stocking up.

Btfbm Sleeveless Tiered Sundress

This simple summer sundress from Btfbm features a tiered design, adjustable spaghetti straps, and more than 500 five-star ratings at Amazon. According to one shopper, this is “the perfect summer dress for when you want to feel put together but also feel comfortable,” noting that you can throw it on after the pool and head straight to dinner. And per another customer, it’s “comfortable, flattering,” and a “good quality.”

Kattee Genuine Leather Tote Shoulder Bag

I’m kind of tired of using Trader Joe’s reusable shopping bags as my purse when I want to carry my laptop, so during Prime Day, I’m grabbing this affordable but elevated leather tote. The bag features a spacious design, with enough room to hold your laptop, tablet, and bulkier items, and is crafted out of 100 percent genuine leather. According to one shopper, there’s “so much to love” about the Kattee tote, including the “supple leather, big arm straps, great interior storage.” Another person raved that the “quality rivals any high-priced leather tote [they’ve] coveted in stores.”

Mother Snacks! High Waisted Cuff Crop Jeans

Speaking of coveted, these 100-percent cotton jeans from the celebrity-worn brand Mother have been on my wishlist for a while now. They’re what I would describe as perfectly oversized, with room throughout the leg that prioritizes comfort as much as it does style. For an everyday jean, I want something that I can actually wear all day, and a tight leg with a wedgied behind just isn’t it. So I’m definitely adding Mother’s roomy, high-wasted jeans to my cart while they’re 30 percent off.