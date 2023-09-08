I’m a Former Fashion Designer, and I’m Buying These 10 Trending Accessories for Fall

If you’ve been feverishly shopping for fall shoes and other transitional pieces now that it’s finally September — same. While my cart is loaded up with tons of fall goodies, there’s one important style category I often see people overlooking when it comes to seasonal shopping: accessories. As a former fashion designer, I studied the fall runways, and we looked at the whole picture of how a look was styled. A runway look tells a story; while the clothes are the plot, the handbags, jewelry, and other statement-making accessories are the details that bring it all together.

If you’re wondering what exactly makes an accessory align with fall, it’s simple: like florals for spring, you can always expect deeper and richer hues for fall, like burgundy, chocolate brown, and olive green. Additionally, there are several runway trends that are going to be big for fall 2023, including layered necklaces, metallic-everything (which we’re bringing with us from the summer), chain strap bags, the color red, and so many more.

So, while traditional fall color schemes reign true, there are also a few new trending details you can add to take your fall accessory game to the next level. Below, I rounded up 10 fall accessories from brands like Coach, Fossil, and Brahmin that I’ll be including in my own fall styling.

My favorite way to dress up a mock neck or a plunging V-neckline in the fall is by layering necklaces, which is a trending jewelry style for this fall. When I saw this layered necklace by Ettika, which features four different types of chains, I knew I had to add it to my list of fall necessities. The gold-plated necklaces feature a single sparkling stone and a classic lobster clasp closure that falls at the back of the neck. You can even add another layer with this freshwater pearl necklace if you want to hop on two trends at once.

Ettika Layered Chain Necklace

Nordstrom

On those fall nights out when you’re traveling light, and all you’re carrying with you is your ID, credit card, and lip gloss, this crossbody bag from Coach is all you need. The two-in-one bag comes in Coach’s classic repeat monogram motif with a contrasting rust-colored flap and features a removable gold strap that can take it from a cardholder to a crossbody. Not only are chain strap bags a fall 2023 trend, but Coach has been making a splash all year and is definitely one of the “It” bag brands to own right now.

Coach Coated Canvas Signature Half Flap Crossbody Card Case

Nordstrom

I find myself reaching for the Brahmin tote I got last fall more and more these days, which is why I’m buying another one. After laying eyes on the brand’s Duxbury Croc Embossed Leather Satchel in a perfect fall burgundy, I knew I needed the bag in my fall rotation, stat. Also available in black, a shiny nude, and brown, the bag features two top handles, a removable and adjustable crossbody strap, and a zipper closure. It also includes one exterior pocket that’s perfect for holding your phone and three interior pockets, along with pen holders and a key leash.

Brahmin Duxbury Croc Embossed Leather Satchel

Nordstrom

Belts are doing more than just holding up your pants this fall — they're making a statement. Alongside the mini bags, layered necklaces, and shades of burgundy, bold belts also made an appearance on the fall runway. I plan on recreating those iconic looks with this Ada Handmade Leather Wrap Belt. You can style it at the waist of skirts, dresses, and even oversized button-downs and blazers. In addition to red, the wide leather belt comes in two shades of brown, black, and gold and is adjustable in how you choose to wrap, knot, and twist it.

Ada Handmade Leather Wrap Belt