I Purged My Closet for the New Year — Here Are 8 New Pieces I’m Adding to My Collection

I know there’s always lots of talk around New Year’s resolutions, but I have a more complicated relationship with that concept. It’s like the moment the clock strikes 12 a.m. and we begin a new year, we think a whole new something will begin. Sure, January 1 is a fresh start, but this year, I decided to kickstart said fresh “beginning” a few days before 2023. Why? Because there’s just too much pressure around the first of the month, in my opinion, and I can never live up to its expectations.

That’s why I spent the last few days of 2022 planning my exercise routine (which I have maintained well into week three of the New Year, BTW) and purging my closet, donating what no longer served me (or as Marie Kondo would say, what no longer “sparks joy”). That means I kicked off 2023 with an emptier closet — which was a huge sigh of relief for me. I felt lighter! I felt inspired again! And I was ready to buy with full intention in 2023.

So after getting rid of some of the old, I’m investing in some new, and I thought I’d share my top 2023 shopping picks with you, in case you’re also in the mood for a refresh. Hopefully this sparks some inspiration (wink, wink).

I have my sister to thank for this one. While home for the holidays, she wore this sleek, simple Skims dress to a family dinner. It looked so elegant and comfy, so I asked her where from — she replied “Skims” — and then I asked her if I could try it on. The fit was impeccable and the fabric ultra-soft, so naturally, I decided to invest in the $88 long-sleeve dress as well. I’ll be wearing it with everything from sneakers to knee-high boots this season and beyond.

I’ve developed quite the interest in big, chunky chokers — and I think I have the big, oversized trend to thank for it. But really, nothing dresses up a simple sleek turtleneck (which is my wintertime staple) quite like a bold necklace. This Jenny Bird one is bold, but still feels elevated, and I know for a fact I’ll have this one in my collection for years to come. That’s why I’m okay with spending the $278 on it.

Here’s a promise: 2023 is the year I wear more color — or at least invest in a few hero pieces that aren’t black. When I saw this Milly dress, I fell head over heels for it. The color combo! The wave detailing! The sheer midriff! It’s the perfect mix of sexy-yet-stylish, and while I know Valentine’s Day is still a few weeks away, I’ll definitely wear this for a date night.

I’m a sucker for two things: big pants and anything from sustainable denim brand DL1961. That’s why I’m making these wide-leg jeans mine, stat. I’m obsessed with the cool, laid-back black wash, the billowy silhouette, and the waistband that sits higher in the back than in the front. Talk about some detailing. They also have very Y2K vibes, something I’m totally into at the moment.

I’ll always love heels, but lately, my attention has been on ballet flats. Maybe it’s because of the balletcore movement that’s been taking the celebrity street-style scene by storm or maybe it’s because the sensible shoe is just that: sensible. But regardless of the reason, I’m adding new flats to my lineup, and these Larroudé babies are at the top of the list. Can’t you just imagine them with cute cashmere socks this time of year? Ugh.

I’m a sucker for a silk dress. At the time of writing, I currently own two, but I’m adding this Petite Plume number into my collection next, bringing that number up to three. Though this one’s technically a night dress, who’s to say you can style it for an evening on the town? I say you can, and I certainly will. The brand has a bunch of other amazing loungewear, it’s even won the Gwyneth Paltrow stamp of approval — so even if this slip dress isn’t for you, I’m sure you’ll find something else you like.

Last year was the year I really got into trousers, and I will continue that in 2023 as well, which is why I’m investing in this pair from Favorite Daughter. There’s nothing quite like the feeling of slipping into the power pants to make a lousy morning better. They’re chic, comfy, and versatile, so much so that they really require very little thought to style. My favorite way to wear them right now is with relaxed-fitting tees and sneakers for a more nonchalant approach.

There’s no time like the present to finally invest in tights that won’t rip the second I slip my foot into them. I’ve heard great things about Sheertex’s hosiery (my friend owns several pairs and really turned me onto them), so I finally decided to add them to my cart while some styles are on sale. I like a sleek black pair for everyday wear, but you can also get cute polka-dot ones or a sexy backseam pair if you want something more intriguing.



