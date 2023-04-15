An Editor-Loved Spring Maxi Dress Is on Sale for 30% Off at Amazon

It's comfortable, stylish, and available for $42.

When I especially like a piece of clothing or a pair of shoes in my closet, I tend to hyperfixate on that item and wear it nonstop. In the past, I’ve had that experience with a pair of Amazon Essentials linen-blend pants and my New Balance 997H sneakers, but right now, this tiered maxi dress from The Drop is all I can think about — and it’s on sale for $42. 

Available in 18 colors and sizes XXS through 5X, the sleeveless dress is made from ridiculously smooth, machine-washable tencel. In my opinion, the dress’ best feature is its straps, which are secretly adjustable; rather than using buckles to change their length, there are hidden buttons on the inside of the dress that loop into holes on the straps, so you can adjust them without altering their look from the outside. That also means the straps can either be positioned straight back or crossed over one another, depending on how you button them. Other standout details include flowy tiers and convenient side pockets on the maxi skirt. 

I currently own the dress in two colors (but there are more in my Amazon cart), and I’ve worn it for everything from a casual brunch with friends to springtime holiday celebrations with my family. I’m 5-foot-4-inches, and the hemline hits right above my ankles, giving me ample opportunities to style the dress with various shoes. For a casual weekend look, I throw it on with flat sandals or sneakers, and to dress it up, I wear the maxi with espadrille wedges or strappy, heeled sandals. 

Don’t just take it from me; More than 1,300 fans on Amazon took the time to rave about its fit, feel, and style. One reviewer said the “material is light, but not at all see-through,” while another shopper said it’s “flowy without looking like you are wearing a tent.” As someone who had the same fear when I first took the dress out of the package, I can confirm that it does indeed have shape and looks flattering on. Plus, a third reviewer said the “straps make you feel secure,” so you can move around freely without worrying about anything falling down or popping out. 

Trust me — once this dress is in your wardrobe, it’s all you’re going to want to wear. Check out more colors of the Britt Tiered Maxi Dress from The Drop on sale at Amazon, below. 

