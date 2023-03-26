I Spend 8 Hours a Day on Amazon, and These Are 5 New Beauty Releases I’m Adding to My Cart

They're all under $30.

By
Eden Lichterman
Eden Lichterman
Eden Lichterman
Eden Lichterman is an Amazon Ecommerce Writer for Meredith brands including InStyle and People.
InStyle's editorial guidelines
Published on March 26, 2023 @ 06:00AM

We independently evaluate all recommended products and services. If you click on links we provide, we may receive compensation. Learn more.

Editor-approved spring beauty arrivals
Photo:

Amazon/ InStyle

When a new season begins, my first course of action is to check out the latest fashion trends and treat myself to a few pieces. Since I’ve already scoured Amazon’s new arrivals section and landed on my top five spring clothes, shoes, and accessories, I’m ready to move on to phase two: Spring beauty. Amazon has released dozens of new skincare, makeup, and haircare products during this seasonal transition, and I found the five products worth adding to your cart. 

From glowy makeup to detoxifying skin treatments and viral hair accessories, my picks target a wide range of beauty needs. The best part? All five products are available for less than $30. Keep scrolling through to check out the skincare and makeup I’m buying for spring: 

NYX Professional Makeup Fat Oil Lip Drip

NYX PROFESSIONAL MAKEUP Fat Oil Lip Drip, Moisturizing, Shiny and Vegan Tinted Lip Gloss - Missed Call (Sheer Pink)

Amazon

As the number one new beauty release on Amazon, the NYX Professional Makeup Fat Oil Lip Drip immediately caught my attention. Even during warmer weather, I struggle with dry, cracked lips, so I’m always on the hunt for hydrating products for my pout. Available in eight shades, the lip oil is made with squalane and raspberry seed oil to deeply moisturize your lips. Plus, according to a shopper, it’s “not sticky at all,” which is music to my lip-gloss-loving ears. 

Shop now: $9; amazon.com

E.l.f. Power Grip Primer

e.l.f. Power Grip Primer

Amazon

I’ve never used a primer in my makeup routine before, but now that it’s getting warmer out and I’m wearing a full face more often, I’ve decided it’s time to give one a try. The E.l.f. Power Grip Primer is the number one new release in its category on Amazon, so I figured it was a good place to start. One shopper confirmed their “makeup stays on all day,” and they're “not as greasy,” since using the E.l.f. primer. Plus, the formula is made with four percent niacinamide to even out your skin tone. Makeup and skincare in one? I’ll take it. 

Shop now: $10; amazon.com

Know Beauty Glacial Bay Clay Face Mask

KNOW Beauty Glacial Bay Clay Mask

Amazon

While I hopefully won’t sweat my makeup off thanks to my new primer, I still tend to get more clogged pores during the spring and summer. That’s why I’m trying out this clay face mask from Know Beauty, Vanessa Hudgens’ Amazon-exclusive cosmetics brand. It’s made with bentonite clay, which absorbs oil and exfoliates the skin, along with Canadian colloidal clay, which rids skin of impurities. All you have to do is apply the mask to clean and dry skin, leave it on for up to 10 minutes, and rinse it off with warm water for “baby smooth” skin. 

Shop now: $25 with coupon (Originally $35); amazon.com

Ardell Wispies False Eyelashes

Ardell False Eyelashes Wispies Black, 1 pack (5 pairs of strip lashes per pack)

Amazon

In addition to a blackhead-free complexion and a long-lasting face of makeup, glamorous lashes are another one of my beauty goals. And since I am not naturally blessed with luscious eyelashes, I need reinforcements  — aka falsies. Ardell’s Wispies false eyelashes come highly reviewed, and they cost just $11 for a pack of five. A shopper confirmed they’re “easy to put on and stay on well,” adding that they “blend in easily with [their] own eyelashes.” With these lashes in my arsenal, I’m about to take my makeup looks to the next level. 

Shop now: $11 (Originally $12); amazon.com

Zkptops Terry Cloth Spa Headband

Zkptops Spa Headband Sponge Headbands Padded Soft

Amazon

My final pick is something I’ve been seeing all over TikTok: The puffy skincare headband. Made from super absorbent terry cloth, this bubble-like headband is equal parts cute and practical. It’ll prevent water, skincare products, and makeup from seeping into your hair, while also making you look extra stylish for those “get ready with me” videos. One reviewer said it “keeps [their] hair in place without creasing it,” while another person said it’s cute and comfy enough that they “wear it even when not doing skincare or getting ready.” And as an added bonus, the headband is on sale for nearly half-off at Amazon. 

Shop now: $12 (Originally $23); amazon.com

Shop More InStyle-Approved Picks

Bondi Boost Hair Spray Treatment
Shoppers Say Their Once-Thinning Hair “Feels Thicker” and “Looks Fuller” Thanks toThis Leave-In Growth Spray
Detangler
I’ve Used This $14 Detangling Conditioner for Over 10 Years to Keep My Curls Soft and Hydrated
Ulta Shopper's Are on Their "Fifth Purchase" Of This Setting Spray and It's 50% off Today Only
Shoppers Say This Primer Spray Makes Their Makeup Last “All Day” — and It's 50% Off for Just 24 Hours
Related Articles
The Hair-Growth Spray That Gives Shoppers âNoticeably Thickerâ Hair in 2 Months Is on Sale at Amazon
The Hair-Growth Spray That Gives Shoppers a “Noticeably Thicker” Mane in 2 Months Is on Sale at Amazon
JCrew Editor Spring Picks
I'm a J.Crew-Obsessed Shopper, and These Are 6 New Spring Arrivals in My Cart Right Now
Amazon Designer Outlet Weekend Deals
Amazon’s Secret Designer Outlet Dropped Major Spring Fashion Deals Up to 79% Off This Weekend
J.Crew Just Slashed Prices on Its Newly Launched Spring Collection Lead
J.Crew Just Slashed Prices on Its Newly Launched Spring Collection by Up to 50%
The Thickening Shampoo Amazon Shoppers Said âStopped Shedding Completelyâ Is Now 30% Off
The Regrowth Shampoo Shoppers Say Adds “Volume, Thickness, and Fullness” Is at Its Lowest Price in 3 Years
Bubble umbrella/hair makeup protecting
I Swear by This Unexpected $17 Amazon Purchase for Good Hair Days in Windy, Rainy Weather
Droplette
Shoppers Say This Device Left Their Skin "Tighter" and "Smoother" in Just a Few Weeks — and It's $200 Off
60-Year-Old Shoppers Say This $4 Concealer Hides Dark Circles Without Creasing or Drying Out
60-Year-Old Shoppers Say This Best-Selling $4 Concealer Hides Dark Circles Without Creasing
Westmore Body Makeup
Shoppers in Their 60s Say Amazon’s Best-Selling, Celebrity-Worn Body Makeup Covers Veins and Sunspots
I Found Lookalikes for My 7 Favorite Taylor Swift Eras Tour Outfits â and They're All Under $150
I Found Lookalikes for My 7 Favorite Taylor Swift Eras Tour Outfits — and They're All Under $150
Amazon Shoppers Say This $12 Exfoliating Scrub "Cleared up Their Chicken Skin"
Amazon Shoppers Say This Editor-Approved Exfoliating Scrub Is a “Saving Grace” for Keratosis-Prone Skin
Helen Mirrenâs Darling Shoes Featured This Small Detail Seen All Over Fashion Week Runways
Helen Mirren’s Shoes Featured the Darling but Divisive Detail That All the Cool Girls Are Wearing
The $22 Moisturizer That Leaves Shoppers' Skin "Soft and Plump" Is Spiking in Sales on Amazon
The $22 Repairing Moisturizer That Leaves Shoppers’ Skin “Soft and Plump” Is Spiking in Sales on Amazon
Shoppers With Light, Thin Eyebrows Say This Best-Selling, $8 Pencil Gives Them âFuller But Naturalâ Looking Results
Amazon's Best-Selling $8 Eyebrow Pencil Is the Secret to Fuller Brows That Don’t Look “Drawn On,” Shoppers Say
I'm a Gold Hoop Aficionado and These $16 Mini Amazon Hoops Don't Irritate My Sensitive Skin
I Wear These Luxe-Looking Gold Hoop Earrings Every Day, and They’re Just $3 Apiece on Amazon
Best Clean Hairstyling Products
The 12 Best Clean Hairstyling Products of 2023