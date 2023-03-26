I Spend 8 Hours a Day on Amazon, and These Are 5 New Beauty Releases I’m Adding to My Cart

When a new season begins, my first course of action is to check out the latest fashion trends and treat myself to a few pieces. Since I’ve already scoured Amazon’s new arrivals section and landed on my top five spring clothes, shoes, and accessories, I’m ready to move on to phase two: Spring beauty. Amazon has released dozens of new skincare, makeup, and haircare products during this seasonal transition, and I found the five products worth adding to your cart.

From glowy makeup to detoxifying skin treatments and viral hair accessories, my picks target a wide range of beauty needs. The best part? All five products are available for less than $30. Keep scrolling through to check out the skincare and makeup I’m buying for spring:

NYX Professional Makeup Fat Oil Lip Drip

Amazon

As the number one new beauty release on Amazon, the NYX Professional Makeup Fat Oil Lip Drip immediately caught my attention. Even during warmer weather, I struggle with dry, cracked lips, so I’m always on the hunt for hydrating products for my pout. Available in eight shades, the lip oil is made with squalane and raspberry seed oil to deeply moisturize your lips. Plus, according to a shopper, it’s “not sticky at all,” which is music to my lip-gloss-loving ears.



Shop now: $9; amazon.com

E.l.f. Power Grip Primer

Amazon

I’ve never used a primer in my makeup routine before, but now that it’s getting warmer out and I’m wearing a full face more often, I’ve decided it’s time to give one a try. The E.l.f. Power Grip Primer is the number one new release in its category on Amazon, so I figured it was a good place to start. One shopper confirmed their “makeup stays on all day,” and they're “not as greasy,” since using the E.l.f. primer. Plus, the formula is made with four percent niacinamide to even out your skin tone. Makeup and skincare in one? I’ll take it.

Shop now: $10; amazon.com

Know Beauty Glacial Bay Clay Face Mask

Amazon

While I hopefully won’t sweat my makeup off thanks to my new primer, I still tend to get more clogged pores during the spring and summer. That’s why I’m trying out this clay face mask from Know Beauty, Vanessa Hudgens’ Amazon-exclusive cosmetics brand. It’s made with bentonite clay, which absorbs oil and exfoliates the skin, along with Canadian colloidal clay, which rids skin of impurities. All you have to do is apply the mask to clean and dry skin, leave it on for up to 10 minutes, and rinse it off with warm water for “baby smooth” skin.

Shop now: $25 with coupon (Originally $35); amazon.com

Ardell Wispies False Eyelashes

Amazon

In addition to a blackhead-free complexion and a long-lasting face of makeup, glamorous lashes are another one of my beauty goals. And since I am not naturally blessed with luscious eyelashes, I need reinforcements — aka falsies. Ardell’s Wispies false eyelashes come highly reviewed, and they cost just $11 for a pack of five. A shopper confirmed they’re “easy to put on and stay on well,” adding that they “blend in easily with [their] own eyelashes.” With these lashes in my arsenal, I’m about to take my makeup looks to the next level.

Shop now: $11 (Originally $12); amazon.com

Zkptops Terry Cloth Spa Headband

Amazon

My final pick is something I’ve been seeing all over TikTok: The puffy skincare headband. Made from super absorbent terry cloth, this bubble-like headband is equal parts cute and practical. It’ll prevent water, skincare products, and makeup from seeping into your hair, while also making you look extra stylish for those “get ready with me” videos. One reviewer said it “keeps [their] hair in place without creasing it,” while another person said it’s cute and comfy enough that they “wear it even when not doing skincare or getting ready.” And as an added bonus, the headband is on sale for nearly half-off at Amazon.

Shop now: $12 (Originally $23); amazon.com