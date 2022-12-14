I Spend 8 Hours a Day on Amazon, and These Are the 5 Last-Minute Fashion Gifts Worth Buying

If you feel like the holiday season has suddenly crept up on you, you’re not alone. I can’t quite believe it’s already mid-December and a new year is on the horizon. With less than two weeks left until Christmas (and mere days until Hanukkah), now is your last chance to get through holiday wish lists. Luckily, Amazon still has tons of amazing fashion gifts that will arrive in time, and I found the five items I’m definitely adding to my cart.

My top picks include clothes, shoes, and accessories from brands like Barefoot Dreams, Baggallini, and Levi’s. Whether you want to spend $15 or over $100, you’ll find the perfect gift for the fashion lover in your life. Just be sure you’re logged into your Amazon Prime account (or signed up for a free 30-day trial) to guarantee the items ship quickly and arrive in time.

Here are the five last-minute Amazon fashion gifts I’ve got my eye on:

Barefoot Dreams CozyChic Heathered Fuzzy Socks

If you’re looking for a stocking stuffer or an add-on gift, you can’t go wrong with these Barefoot Dreams fuzzy socks. The machine-washable socks are made from the brand’s signature CozyChic fabric, which comes from 100 percent polyester microfiber. One shopper, who wears the socks whenever they’re home, confirmed they’re “so soft and plush and dreamy,” adding that “they have held up over the years.”

Koolaburra by Ugg Lezly Slipper

These Koolaburra by Ugg moccasin-style slippers are another cozy footwear option, and they’re on sale for just $30 — that’s half-off their original price. Available in eight suede colors, the slippers have a plush faux-fur lining and non-slip rubber outsoles, so you can wear them both inside and out. A pair of high-quality slippers makes for an extra thoughtful gift, especially as we head into the coldest months of the year.

Roller Rabbit Hearts Pajama Set

Last year, I gave one of my friends these Roller Rabbit pajamas, and they were a big hit. Made from 100 percent machine-washable cotton, the heart-print sleepwear set comes with a long-sleeve henley and a pair of elastic-waist straight-leg pants. Shoppers say they’re “worth the price” and “so nice and soft.” Anyone on your list would be lucky to receive these dreamy pajamas.

Baggallini Faux Shearling Carryall Daily Tote

I was generously gifted this Baggallini faux shearling tote a few weeks ago, and I’ve been obsessed with it ever since. The bag comes in both black and chestnut, and it’s full of convenient pockets both inside and out, including a back sleeve that slides onto a suitcase handle. You can also choose between the shoulder straps and a removable crossbody strap — it seriously doesn’t get more convenient than that. I get compliments every time I wear this bag, and now I want to get one for everyone I know.

Levi’s Breanna Faux Leather Puffer Jacket

And finally, if you really want to impress the fashionistas in your life this holiday season, go with this Levi’s faux leather puffer jacket. It has faux-shearling accents on the oversized collar, around the front pockets, and along the cuffs and hemline. One reviewer said the jacket “looks and feels more expensive” than it is, since the vegan leather is “buttery soft” and the faux shearling “isn't the kind that easily sheds.” It’s available in sizes XS through 4X and a handful of colors.

Time is running out to get these top-rated fashion finds in time, so be sure to grab your favorite last-minute Amazon gifts before the holidays officially begin.

