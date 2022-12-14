Shopping Amazon Fashion I Spend 8 Hours a Day on Amazon, and These Are the 5 Last-Minute Fashion Gifts Worth Buying Including a faux shearling tote, Barefoot Dreams socks, and a Levi’s puffer. By Eden Lichterman Eden Lichterman Instagram Twitter Eden Lichterman is an Amazon Ecommerce Writer for Meredith brands including InStyle and People. InStyle's editorial guidelines Published on December 14, 2022 @ 04:00AM Pin Share Tweet Email We independently research, test, review, and recommend the best products—learn more about our process. If you buy something through our links, we may earn a commission. Photo: Amazon/ InStyle If you feel like the holiday season has suddenly crept up on you, you’re not alone. I can’t quite believe it’s already mid-December and a new year is on the horizon. With less than two weeks left until Christmas (and mere days until Hanukkah), now is your last chance to get through holiday wish lists. Luckily, Amazon still has tons of amazing fashion gifts that will arrive in time, and I found the five items I’m definitely adding to my cart. My top picks include clothes, shoes, and accessories from brands like Barefoot Dreams, Baggallini, and Levi’s. Whether you want to spend $15 or over $100, you’ll find the perfect gift for the fashion lover in your life. Just be sure you’re logged into your Amazon Prime account (or signed up for a free 30-day trial) to guarantee the items ship quickly and arrive in time. Here are the five last-minute Amazon fashion gifts I’ve got my eye on: Barefoot Dreams CozyChic Heathered Fuzzy Sucks, $15 Koolaburra by Ugg Lezly Slipper, $30 (Originally $60) Roller Rabbit Hearts Pajama Set, $118 Baggallini Faux Shearling Carryall Daily Tote, $120 Levi’s Breanna Faux Leather Puffer Jacket, $120 Barefoot Dreams CozyChic Heathered Fuzzy Socks If you’re looking for a stocking stuffer or an add-on gift, you can’t go wrong with these Barefoot Dreams fuzzy socks. The machine-washable socks are made from the brand’s signature CozyChic fabric, which comes from 100 percent polyester microfiber. One shopper, who wears the socks whenever they’re home, confirmed they’re “so soft and plush and dreamy,” adding that “they have held up over the years.” Amazon Shop now: $15; amazon.com Koolaburra by Ugg Lezly Slipper These Koolaburra by Ugg moccasin-style slippers are another cozy footwear option, and they’re on sale for just $30 — that’s half-off their original price. Available in eight suede colors, the slippers have a plush faux-fur lining and non-slip rubber outsoles, so you can wear them both inside and out. A pair of high-quality slippers makes for an extra thoughtful gift, especially as we head into the coldest months of the year. Amazon Shop now: $30 (Originally $60); amazon.com Roller Rabbit Hearts Pajama Set Last year, I gave one of my friends these Roller Rabbit pajamas, and they were a big hit. Made from 100 percent machine-washable cotton, the heart-print sleepwear set comes with a long-sleeve henley and a pair of elastic-waist straight-leg pants. Shoppers say they’re “worth the price” and “so nice and soft.” Anyone on your list would be lucky to receive these dreamy pajamas. Amazon Shop now: $118; amazon.com Baggallini Faux Shearling Carryall Daily Tote I was generously gifted this Baggallini faux shearling tote a few weeks ago, and I’ve been obsessed with it ever since. The bag comes in both black and chestnut, and it’s full of convenient pockets both inside and out, including a back sleeve that slides onto a suitcase handle. You can also choose between the shoulder straps and a removable crossbody strap — it seriously doesn’t get more convenient than that. I get compliments every time I wear this bag, and now I want to get one for everyone I know. Amazon Shop now: $120; amazon.com Levi’s Breanna Faux Leather Puffer Jacket And finally, if you really want to impress the fashionistas in your life this holiday season, go with this Levi’s faux leather puffer jacket. It has faux-shearling accents on the oversized collar, around the front pockets, and along the cuffs and hemline. One reviewer said the jacket “looks and feels more expensive” than it is, since the vegan leather is “buttery soft” and the faux shearling “isn't the kind that easily sheds.” It’s available in sizes XS through 4X and a handful of colors. Amazon Shop now: $120; amazon.com Time is running out to get these top-rated fashion finds in time, so be sure to grab your favorite last-minute Amazon gifts before the holidays officially begin. Shop More InStyle-Approved Picks Victoria Beckham Uses the Face Sculpting Powder Duo That Shoppers Say Creates “Effortless” Contours Kelsea Ballerini Calls These Cozy, Holiday-Perfect Pajamas Her “Uniform” — and They’re 50% Off I Tried the Blowout-Preserving Hair Tool That Sold Out Five Times After Exploding on TikTok