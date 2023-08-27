I Spend 8 Hours a Day on Amazon — These Are the 6 Best New Fashion Arrivals for Fall

They're all less than $35.

Published on August 27, 2023

These Are the New Fashion Arrivals Iâm Adding to My Cart Ahead of Fall
The official start of fall is merely weeks away, which means now is prime time to do your seasonal wardrobe refresh. Luckily, Amazon just dropped thousands of new pieces, and the fall-ready fashion selection is teeming with cart-worthy picks. To make your shopping experience a breeze, I narrowed down the six best new arrivals — and right now, they’re all less than $35. 

Below, you’ll find cozy loungewear to curl up in all season, versatile dresses to wear now through autumn, and, of course, stylish sweaters to pair with practically anything in your closet. Don’t wait to head to Amazon to be among the first to snag the following finds while they’re still marked down to as low as $19.     

Shop Amazon New Fall Fashion Arrivals: 

Btfbm Two-Piece Sweatsuit

Amazon BTFBM Women 2 Piece Sweatsuits Long Sleeve Hooded Pullover Jogger Pants Fall Winter Casual Loose Lounge Sets Tracksuit

Amazon

I don’t know about you, but as soon as temperatures drop I live in my favorite sweats. At this point, my well-loved loungewear collection can definitely use a makeover; So I’m snagging the Btfbm two-piece sweatsuit while it’s on sale for just $25. The comfy set is a major upgrade from my current mismatched sweats thanks to its elevated look. It comes with a classic, oversized hoodie and tapered sweatpants that gather at the ankles. Plus, it’s made with a cotton blend so it’s bound to feel like your favorite pair of pajamas (except it’s socially acceptable to wear it outside). The sweatsuit is available in 11 autumnal tones that scream quiet luxury. 

Dokotoo V-Neck Striped Cable Knit Pullover Sweater

Amazon Dokotoo Womens Sweaters V Neck Long Sleeve Color Block Striped Casual Cable Knit Pullover Sweater Tops

Amazon

Sticking with the cozy theme, this Dokotoo pullover is another pick you’re bound to wear all season. It’s made of lightweight polyester, so it makes for the perfect summer-to-fall transitional piece. The sweater is designed with a flattering V-neckline and a chic collar, along with a cable knit texture and a relaxed fit. Its timeless striped pattern is sold in five colorways, and at its $20 price point, you may want to snag a few — I know I am. I plan to style the staple pullover with mini skirts to close out the summer, and my go-to jeans and lounge pants through fall.   

Btfbm Button Front A-Line Dress

Amazon BTFBM 2023 Women Casual Fall Dresses Lapel V Neck Long Sleeve Button Front Tie Waist A-Line Mini Party Cocktail Dress

Amazon

In my book, it’s always a good time for dresses; and as we enter a transitional period, now is an especially great opportunity to style them. So naturally, a fall-ready dress was the first item on my list, and this Btfbm find is the quintessential autumn pick. It has long sleeves to keep you warm all season, and a sophisticated silhouette complete with a button-down collar and an A-line skirt. What really sold me, though, is its flattering wrap waistline and bow detailing at the back. The dress is available in a range of colorways, including versatile neutral tones and bright statement shades.    

Be sure to snag your favorite picks at Amazon, and browse through the full selection of new fall fashion arrivals before they’re gone. 

Grace Karin Fur-Collar Ribbed Cardigan

Amazon GRACE KARIN Women's Fluffy Fur Collar Cardigan Ribbed Knitted V-Neck Cardigan Sweater with Detachable Faux Fur Collar

Amazon

Blooming Jelly Collared Cardigan Sweater

Amazon Blooming Jelly Womens Cardigan Sweaters Fall Shawl Collar Sweater Knit Open Front Winter Coats with Pockets

Amazon

Btfbm Wrap Maxi Dress

Amazon BTFBM Women's Boho Wrap Maxi Dress Summer Fall V Neck Swiss Dot Long Sleeve Flowy Slit Wedding Party Cocktail Dresses

Amazon

