Shopping Amazon Fashion I Spend 8 Hours a Day on Amazon — These Are the 6 Best New Fashion Arrivals for Fall They're all less than $35. By Kyra Surgent Kyra Surgent Kyra Surgent is an Amazon Ecommerce Writer for InStyle. She pitches and writes about the best fashion and beauty deals on Amazon. InStyle's editorial guidelines Published on August 27, 2023 @ 06:00AM We independently evaluate all recommended products and services. If you click on links we provide, we may receive compensation. Learn more. Photo: Amazon / InStyle The official start of fall is merely weeks away, which means now is prime time to do your seasonal wardrobe refresh. Luckily, Amazon just dropped thousands of new pieces, and the fall-ready fashion selection is teeming with cart-worthy picks. To make your shopping experience a breeze, I narrowed down the six best new arrivals — and right now, they’re all less than $35. Below, you’ll find cozy loungewear to curl up in all season, versatile dresses to wear now through autumn, and, of course, stylish sweaters to pair with practically anything in your closet. Don’t wait to head to Amazon to be among the first to snag the following finds while they’re still marked down to as low as $19. Shop Amazon New Fall Fashion Arrivals: Btfbm Two-Piece Sweatsuit, $25 with code 63BGJ3Q8 (Originally $41) Dokotoo V-Neck Striped Cable Knit Pullover Sweater, $20 with coupon (Originally $28) Btfbm Button Front A-Line Dress, $22 with code D375R89X (Originally $39) Grace Karin Fur-Collar Ribbed Cardigan, $19 with code P72WTAXY (Originally $37) Blooming Jelly Collared Cardigan Sweater, $34 with coupon (Originally $38) Btfbm Wrap Maxi Dress, $23 with code 7DK2DJCP (Originally $41) Btfbm Two-Piece Sweatsuit Amazon Buy on Amazon $41 $25 I don’t know about you, but as soon as temperatures drop I live in my favorite sweats. At this point, my well-loved loungewear collection can definitely use a makeover; So I’m snagging the Btfbm two-piece sweatsuit while it’s on sale for just $25. The comfy set is a major upgrade from my current mismatched sweats thanks to its elevated look. It comes with a classic, oversized hoodie and tapered sweatpants that gather at the ankles. Plus, it’s made with a cotton blend so it’s bound to feel like your favorite pair of pajamas (except it’s socially acceptable to wear it outside). The sweatsuit is available in 11 autumnal tones that scream quiet luxury. Dokotoo V-Neck Striped Cable Knit Pullover Sweater Amazon Buy on Amazon $28 $20 Sticking with the cozy theme, this Dokotoo pullover is another pick you’re bound to wear all season. It’s made of lightweight polyester, so it makes for the perfect summer-to-fall transitional piece. The sweater is designed with a flattering V-neckline and a chic collar, along with a cable knit texture and a relaxed fit. Its timeless striped pattern is sold in five colorways, and at its $20 price point, you may want to snag a few — I know I am. I plan to style the staple pullover with mini skirts to close out the summer, and my go-to jeans and lounge pants through fall. Btfbm Button Front A-Line Dress Amazon Buy on Amazon $39 $22 In my book, it’s always a good time for dresses; and as we enter a transitional period, now is an especially great opportunity to style them. So naturally, a fall-ready dress was the first item on my list, and this Btfbm find is the quintessential autumn pick. It has long sleeves to keep you warm all season, and a sophisticated silhouette complete with a button-down collar and an A-line skirt. What really sold me, though, is its flattering wrap waistline and bow detailing at the back. The dress is available in a range of colorways, including versatile neutral tones and bright statement shades. Be sure to snag your favorite picks at Amazon, and browse through the full selection of new fall fashion arrivals before they’re gone. Grace Karin Fur-Collar Ribbed Cardigan Amazon Buy on Amazon $37 $19 Blooming Jelly Collared Cardigan Sweater Amazon Buy on Amazon $38 $34 Btfbm Wrap Maxi Dress Amazon Buy on Amazon $41 $23 Shop More InStyle-Approved Picks Swing Skirts Will Be Everywhere Soon, and 11,000+ Shoppers Love This $29 Style Selena Gomez’s Romantic Dress Proved Cottagecore Is Still Major for Fall 2023 The Cool-Girl Denim Jacket Irina Shayk and I Both Own Is 30% Off at Amazon Now