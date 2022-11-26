I’m an Amazon Shopping Editor, and These Are 7 Early Cyber Monday Deals I’m Adding to My Cart Starting at $9

I hope you haven’t put your credit card away just yet, because while Black Friday deals may be over, Cyber Monday discounts are just starting. If you’re not planning to go all out for Cyber Monday, you may want to reconsider: I’ve selected some of the very best (and practical) early deals on Amazon that you’ll want to take advantage of while you can. Running low on socks? My favorite Hanes pack is on sale for just $6. Need holiday outfit inspo? This silky slip skirt will do the job without a hefty price tag. Perhaps your complexion needs a boost? Here’s a $13-vitamin C moisturizer that’ll get you glowing in no time. Convinced you might need to do a little more shopping? I hope so.

Here are the seven best early Cyber Monday deals I’m adding to my Amazon cart, starting at just $9:

OPI Big Apple Red and Alpine Snow Duo Pack

Amazon

A festive red and white polish is a must during the holiday season, and you can grab two of OPI’s best-selling shades for just $18 right now. The Big Apple Red and Alpine Snow is perfect for those last-minute, at-home manicures before a big event, or to touch up a professional mani that may have chipped (it happens). I’m pairing mine with the OPI Drip Dry Lacquer Drying Drops, which is also on sale for $10.

Adidas Originals Adicolor Classic Tonals 3-Stripes Leggings

Amazon

I always buy Adidas leggings when they’re on sale — both my mom and I are fans, so I either get myself a pair or snag her a pair for Christmas (or both). This pair, which is an upgraded version of the classic white stripes style, is currently up to 46 percent off in both black and pink shades. I love that the tonal stripes add a chic touch, making them a little more stylish than your average pair of leggings. Shoppers say they’re breathable and good quality, and that they have a “forgiving” fit.

Hanes 10-Pair Value Pack Low Cut Socks

Amazon

I love making practical purchases during Black Friday and Cyber Monday, and it doesn’t get more practical than socks. You may be laughing, but $6 for a 10-pack of high-quality socks is such a steal. These Hanes low-cut socks are my favorite — they’re a little on the thicker side without being overbearing (as one shopper put it: “Not too thick, yet cozy and warm”) and they don’t rip or snag easily. They’re comfy, fit well, and look good — what more could you ask for? They’re Amazon’s best-selling women’s athletic socks with more than 21,000 people backing them up; I’d add two packs to your cart if I were you.

Andalou Naturals Probiotic + C Renewal Cream

Amazon

I’m super into vitamin C skincare nowadays, and the $13 price tag on Andalou Naturals’ Probiotic + C Renewal Cream is too good to pass up. The skin-brightening moisturizer is packed with antioxidants and a vegan probiotic complex to keep your skin glowing and protect it against environmental stressors. One 54-year-old shopper loves the cream so much, they’ve purchased it 19 times. “My fine lines have pretty much disappeared, it’s perfect on my very sensitive skin,” they wrote. “It’s light so I can use it daily under makeup and I LOVE the light fruity smell. Will purchase forever if I’m able.”

The Drop Ibita High Heel Ankle Boot

Amazon

Ankle boots are always a good buy — especially on sale. Admittedly, I’ve got a bit of an ankle boot obsession as they’re all I wear during the fall and winter, and I’m finally zhuzhing up my all-black collection with a brown pair. The Drop’s Ibita High Heel boots have everything I look for in a good bootie, from the wide heel to the square toe to the close ankle fit. They’re available in five colors, including a light and dark brown, white, black, and gray. Customers say they’re impressed with the quality of the Ibita boots, and that they can be worn “all day” with no trouble.

Vsiopy Medium Large Claw Clips, 6 Pack

Amazon

I’m a huge claw clip gal, and I love this mixed pack of clips that includes the traditional jaw clip and a stylish square version. They come in a variety of colors like neutrals, greens, blues, and tortoise options. At just $9 for a pack of six (that’s 55 percent off what they usually cost!), they definitely seem like they’re worth the price — especially with 1,100 shoppers vouching for them. “They do not dig into the scalp and fit a range of hair types in our home, from styled straight hair to 2B thick wavy hair,” one customer wrote. “Love them.”

The Drop Maya Silky Slip Skirt

Amazon

I own this skirt (and its sister slip dress) in so many colors that I’ve lost count. However, I don’t own it in pink, which seems like a major mistake. The Drop’s Maya Silky Slip Skirt is one of my favorite things in my closet — it effortlessly ties together any outfit while looking way more expensive than it actually is. I think the pink skirt would be a cute holiday outfit paired with a white sweater or a black turtleneck bodysuit, but it comes in 22 other colors that would look just as good, whether you’re leaning towards the black, jade green, or periwinkle.

