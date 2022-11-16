I Spend 8 Hours a Day on Amazon, and These Are the 10 Deals I’m Shopping Ahead of Black Friday

When it comes to major sale events like Black Friday, I like to take advantage of the early deals that launch ahead of the big day. Not only is there less of a sell-out risk for popular products, but shopping early frees up time on the actual holiday weekend to spend time with family and friends. This year, I’ve already scoured Amazon for the best early Black Friday deals, and I’m sharing my top 10 picks with you.

My must-have finds from Amazon’s early Black Friday Sale span a few of the retailer’s categories, including fashion, beauty, and tech. For starters, I’m talking about steep discounts on Levi’s jackets, Dr. Martens boots, and Drybar hair-styling tools. Below, check out all 10 early Black Friday deals I’m adding to my Amazon cart this year.

Shop Editor-Loved Early Black Friday Deals:

Vsiopy 10-Piece Claw Clip Set

Out of all the hair accessories in my (embarrassingly large) collection, my claw clips definitely get the most wear. They securely keep my hair out of my face and look cute doing it. I’m taking Amazon’s sale as an excuse to get myself a new pack of clips, and this 10-piece set has my name all over it. It includes five colors and two shapes, so I can easily match the hair accessory to my outfit. The best part? The pack is on sale for $15.

Shop now: $15 (Originally $20); amazon.com

Bed Head by Tigi Hair Wax Stick

Another hair care product I’ve got my eye on is this $16 Bed Head by Tigi hair wax stick. It has more than 9,000 five-star ratings from shoppers who say it’s “great for taming fly-aways.” With holiday parties and gatherings coming up, I plan to use the wax stick to create sleek, slicked-back buns and ponytails.

Shop now: $16 (Originally $20); amazon.com

Zesica Long-Sleeve Crewneck and Joggers Set

For cozy days at home, I’m adding this Zesica two-piece loungewear set to my cart. During the fall and winter, there’s nothing I love more than curling up on the couch in a comfy sweat set with a cup of hot chocolate and a holiday movie, and I have a feeling the Zesica set is about to become my new go-to. It comes with a long-sleeve, cropped sweatshirt and matching high-waisted joggers, each made from the same polyester and spandex blend.

Shop now: $36 with coupon (Originally $60); amazon.com

Prettygarden Chunky Knit Crewneck Sweater

Every year, I like to get a new top or sweater for Thanksgiving. And thanks to Amazon’s early Black Friday sale, I found this season’s new sweater at a discounted price. This Prettygarden crewneck has vertical ribbing on the torso, drop shoulders, and patterned knit detailing on the sleeves. It’s the perfect combination of an elevated top and comfy pullover, making it ideal for a day of hanging with family.

Shop now: $42 (Originally $46); amazon.com

Dearfoams Fireside Sydney Shearling Scuff Slipper

Recently, Dearfoams kindly gifted me the Sydney Shearling Scuff Slippers, and now I want to buy a pair for everyone on my holiday list. From the second I stepped into the fuzzy slides, I felt like I was walking on clouds. Plus, my feet stayed securely in place, which I often have a hard time finding with slippers. These slippers come in 15 colors and patterns, each with a suede upper, sheep fur-lined interior, and textured rubber outsoles.

Shop now: $48 with coupon (Originally $75); amazon.com

Levi’s Faux-Shearling-Lined Trucker Jacket

It wouldn’t be an Amazon sale roundup without a little Levi’s love, and this time around, I’m grabbing this faux shearling-lined trucker jacket in the black wash. Given its darker color, this jacket will look great with formal dresses, skirts, and trousers, which is especially helpful for staying warm on in-office days. But, if you are looking to get or gift the classic light blue denim version, fear not — that colorway is also on sale for 30 percent off.

Shop now: $76 (Originally $108); amazon.com

Drybar Single-Shot Round Blow Dryer Brush

Another Amazon sale mainstay, the Drybar Single-Shot blow dryer brush is already on sale for 30 percent less. I’ve had mine for a few months now, and it has quickly become a regular part of my hair care routine. The brush makes it so easy to get a salon-quality blowout at home, which will be especially helpful come the holiday season. Plus, the hair-styling tool would make a great gift, so you might as well grab it now while it’s discounted.

Shop now: $109 (Originally $155); amazon.com

Dr. Martens 2976 Leonore Chelsea Boot

I recently had to give away my beloved pair of Dr. Martens boots; I had worn them so much, they barely had any soles left. To soften the blow, I’m going to treat myself to the brand’s fur-lined leather Chelsea boots. I see these shoes as a fancier pair of Uggs, since they have the warmth of fur boots, but the look of classic leather ones. A shopper even confirmed they’re “so comfortable and go with just about everything.”

Shop now: $135 (Originally $150); amazon.com

Apple AirPods Pro (2nd Generation)

I’ve been waiting for this sale to buy myself a new pair of Apple AirPods Pro, and the day has finally come. I’ve been using the same ones the past five years — they’re the original model, so I’m ready to upgrade to a pair of Pros. I love how easily the earbuds connect to my iPhone and laptop, and I seriously don’t think I could make it through a workday in the office without a pair.

Shop now: $230 (Originally $249); amazon.com

3.1 Phillip Lim Pashli Saddle Bag

Finishing off the list with a bang, this red leather Phillip Lim bag is on sale for 46 percent off its original price. The mid-size satchel has a fold-over flap with a gold closure, an adjustable crossbody strap, and a slip pocket in the back that can store your phone for easy access. Whether you’re looking for a special piece for your own collection or a meaningful gift for someone else, this Phillip Lim bag will certainly not disappoint.

Shop now: $324 (Originally $595); amazon.com