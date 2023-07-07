I Spend 8 Hours a Day on Amazon, and I Found the 10 Best Early Prime Day Deals to Shop Right Now

Including Levi’s jeans for 63 percent off and Maybelline makeup for just $10.

By Kyra Surgent
Kyra Surgent
Kyra Surgent
Kyra Surgent is an Amazon Ecommerce Writer for InStyle. She pitches and writes about the best fashion and beauty deals on Amazon. 
Published on July 7, 2023

Amazon Prime Day is less than one week away, but you don’t have to wait that long to score epic savings on the products you’ve been eyeing. Ahead of summer’s biggest sale event, the retailer released thousands of deals in every department, and it certainly didn’t skimp in the fashion and beauty selections. Since there’s an overwhelming number of products to browse through, I did the tough part for you, and narrowed the selection down to the 10 best deals worthy of a spot in your cart. 

As an Amazon shopping writer, I’ve become an expert at sifting through sales, and the following finds are what I’m actually buying ahead of Prime Day. My picks include the sandal style Gigi Hadid is wearing on repeat this summer, jeans from a Kylie Jenner-worn brand, and one of the skincare products behind Emily Ratajkowski’s glowing complexion. The best part? Prices start at just $10, and you can score discounts up to 63 percent off. Don’t wait to head to checkout though, as these major markdowns won’t last long.    

Editor-Loved Early Amazon Prime Day Deals:

Levi's 724 High-Rise Straight Jeans

Amazon Prime Day Levi's 724 High Rise Straight Jeans

Amazon

Now is the perfect time to snag high quality wardrobe staples for discounted prices. Naturally, I’m turning to Amazon for budget-friendly basics, and these Levi’s 724 jeans are at the top of my list. They have a classic, straight-leg silhouette and a flattering high-rise waistline, plus they’re sold in 21 styles including a range of washes. Their timeless look can be paired with practically anything; I plan to wear mine with strappy sandals and breezy blouses this summer. 

I’m clearly not the only fan of Levi’s, as the 724 pair has more than 4,000 perfect ratings, and even Kylie Jenner and Hailey Bieber have recently been spotted sporting the brand, too. The shopper-loved pair is currently on sale for just $26, which is an entire 63 percent off its original price. Be sure to snag the classic jeans while they’re still marked down to their lowest price in the past 30 days. 

Cosrx Snail Mucin Power Repairing Essence

Amazon Prime Day COSRX Snail Mucin 96% Power Repairing Essence

Amazon

I don’t know about you, but I’m seeing the Cosrx Snail Mucin Power Repairing Essence everywhere I look, and I’m finally using Amazon’s early Prime Day sale as my excuse to try it out. The popular skincare product is loved by Amazon shoppers — more than 100,000 people bought it in the past month alone, according to the retailer; and, even Emily Ratajkowski is a fan of the lightweight serum. So, what’s the hype all about? The product is formulated with snail secretion, a surprising yet powerful skincare hero that moisturizes your complexion, promotes collagen production, and aids in skin healing. If you’re still hesitant about the whole snail thing, take it from one shopper who called the 45-percent-off Cosrx pick “magic in a bottle.” 

Huskary Casual Short-Sleeve Maxi Dress

Amazon Prime Day HUSKARY Summer Maxi Dress

Amazon

Breezy dresses are practically my summer uniform, so I’m always in search of breathable, easy-to-wear options to add to my collection. I currently have a tropical vacation on the calendar, so I’m looking for a pick that I can throw on over my swimsuits as a coverup or elevate with accessories for a night out; and, this Huskary short-sleeve dress is just that. Going for half-off right now, the maxi style is tough to pass up. 

It’s made from a polyester blend that’s bound to keep me cool, plus it has a relaxed fit, a flattering V-neckline, and a side slit to show just the right amount of skin. My personal favorite detail? The dress has pockets to hold my shades and sunscreen, too. At just $20, this maxi already earned a spot in my summer shopping haul. 

CeraVe AM Facial Moisturizing Lotion SPF 30

Amazon Prime Day CeraVe AM Facial Moisturizing Lotion

Amazon

Since I plan to spend the rest of the season soaking in the sun, I need an SPF to keep me protected. So, this CeraVe lotion, Amazon’s number one best-selling facial sunscreen, is the latest addition to my cart. The oil-free formula doubles as sunblock and daily facial moisturizer since it’s made with SPF 30 to protect the skin from UV rays, hyaluronic acid to hydrate, and ceramides to restore the natural skin barrier. While it’s packed with benefits, the product is “lightweight and absorbs quickly,” leaving the skin nourished “without feeling greasy or heavy,” according to one shopper. I’m certain this customer favorite find will become a mainstay in my year-round skincare regimen. 

Discover more editor-loved fashion and beauty sales below, or head to Amazon to browse through the entire selection of early Prime Day deals. Be sure to snag your favorites while the markdowns last. 

Levi's 501 Original Shorts

Amazon Prime Day Levi's 501 Original Shorts

Amazon

Samnyte Hair Wax Stick

Amazon Prime Day Samnyte Hair Wax Stick

Amazon

Adidas Originals Swift Run Shoes

Amazon Prime Day adidas Originals Swift Run Shoes

Amazon

SimpleFun Tank Sundress 

Amazon Prime Day SimpleFun Summer Dress

Amazon

CeraVe Eye Repair Cream

Amazon Prime Day CeraVe Eye Repair Cream

Amazon

