I Spend 8 Hours a Day on Amazon, and These Are the 7 Under-$35 Products I Snagged for My Summer Getaway

It doesn’t matter what the destination is, if I have a trip on the calendar, I’m going shopping. So inevitably, I used my recent tropical vacation as an excuse to fill my cart with the picks I’ve been eyeing all summer. Naturally, I turned to Amazon for getaway-ready finds in the fashion and beauty departments — and let’s just say I snagged my new favorite products of the season. Below, you’ll find the seven items I shopped ahead of my trip that I actually swore by the entire time and have continued to use since.

Not only are the following picks editor-approved, but they’re budget friendly, too; you can score all my vacation must-haves for less than $35 — and prices start at just $9. Whether you have your own getaway in store or you’re in search of ways to elevate your summer wardrobe and beauty regimen, this list has you covered. Read on for the deets on my post-beach glow, the glasses that elevated my poolside looks, and the set I wore on repeat for the entirety of my vacay.

Shop Editor-Loved Picks:

Coola Organic Face Sunscreen

Amazon

In packing for my sun-soaked travels, sunscreen was at the top of my list. Even if you’re keeping it lowkey this summer, SPF should be a priority in your routine, too. While it’s a year-round necessity for a healthy complexion — let’s face it — facial sunscreen can be a struggle; some products feel thick and greasy while others leave an unsightly white cast on your skin. After much trial and error, I finally found my favorite formula, my new holy grail: the Coola Organic Face Sunscreen.

Since using the lightweight product for the duration of my getaway, I’ll never go back to uncomfortable, pore-clogging alternatives again. Despite its barely-there feel, the sunscreen has SPF 50, and it’s water resistant for up to 80 minutes, according to the brand. As someone with an extremely fair, sunburn-prone complexion, I can attest it kept me protected on days spent in the sun. Plus, it’s extremely hydrating and reef safe (which definitely came in handy on my snorkeling excursions).

Sojos Rectangle Sunglasses

Amazon

Speaking of sun protection, what’s a beach vacation without a fun pair of sunglasses? This Sojos pair is the latest addition to my collection, and it may just be my favorite style yet. The rectangular shades add a fashion-forward feel to any outfit, even if you’re just throwing them on with your go-to bikini. They’re available in 12 colorways, including classic neutrals, pretty pastels, and a tortoise design. I opted for the beige pair thanks to their versatile look that later proved to pair perfectly with everything in my suitcase. And, the best part? The sunglasses are now on sale for just $12.

E.l.f. Halo Glow Liquid Filter

Amazon

I don’t know about you, but after a day in the sun I basically avoid makeup at all costs. That’s why I swapped my daily foundation with the E.l.f. Halo Glow Liquid Filter. Its super lightweight formula provides extremely sheer coverage and a natural-looking, dewy glow. Perfect for days when you want to highlight your sun-kissed complexion without going full glam, the luminous skin tint has become a mainstay in my summer makeup regimen. Plus, it’s just $14 at Amazon right now.

Automet Two-Piece Shorts Set

Amazon

One thing about me: I love a two-piece set. Co-ords take the hard part out of outfit planning and instantly look more elevated than a classic shorts and top combo. Plus, they make for great bathing suit cover-ups, which is why I just had to snag this Automet two-piece style ahead of my trip. The best-selling set is lightweight, breezy, and super comfortable, making it perfect for summer. Plus, it’s extra stylish thanks to its button-down top and flowy, elastic-banded shorts. While I snagged the pink Barbiecore option, of course, the outfit is available in 27 colors, so you’re bound to find one to match the rest of your vacation wardrobe.

Be sure to snag my go-to getaway picks while they’re still on sale for as low as just $9 at Amazon.

Sol de Janeiro Brazilian Bum Bum Cream

Amazon

Flower Hair Clips Six-Piece Set

Amazon

Laneige Lip Sleeping Mask