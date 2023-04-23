10 Editor-Approved Amazon Spring Fashion, Beauty, and Home Finds, Starting at $10

Including a Free People jean jacket for 60 percent off.

By
Eden Lichterman
Eden Lichterman
Eden Lichterman
Eden Lichterman is an Amazon Ecommerce Writer for Meredith brands including InStyle and People.
InStyle's editorial guidelines
Published on April 23, 2023 @ 05:00AM

We independently evaluate all recommended products and services. If you click on links we provide, we may receive compensation. Learn more.

Editor-approved Amazon spring finds
Amazon. Photo:

Amazon

As a shopping editor, one of my greatest skills in life is always finding a reason to buy something new. Having a bad day? Nothing a little online scrolling can’t fix. Got good news? Celebrate with a treat-yourself moment. And my latest reason for filling up my shopping cart is the beautiful spring weather. Now that it’s gradually getting warmer, and summer is around the corner, I have no choice but to curate this month’s best Amazon finds. 

I scoured the retailer’s fashion, beauty, and home departments and came up with the 10 must-have items for the remainder of this season (and beyond). From breezy skirts and dresses to dewy makeup products and even a delicious-smelling candle, these picks are definitely worth checking out (if I do say so myself). The best part? Everything is less than $55. So, if you’re also in the mood to do a little damage, check out my top spring finds on Amazon, below: 

I already own this silky midi skirt in a dark, fall-ready shade, so when I saw it was on sale for $21 in a bright spring green, I knew I had to grab it. The pull-on skirt has a comfortable elastic waistband that doesn’t roll or fall down, along with two darts on the back to give it shape. The skirt is super easy to style; I’ve worn it to the office with a tight-fitting tee, a denim jacket, and loafers, as well as for a night out with a cropped tank and strappy sandals. This spring and summer, I’ll also wear the skirt casually on the weekends with a graphic tee and white sneakers. 

The Drop Women's Maya Silky Slip Skirt

Amazon

Shop now: $21 (Originally $50); amazon.com

This oversized Free People denim jacket is probably my best find in this Amazon haul; it’s on sale for $51, which is an entire 60 percent off its original price. I’ve been on the hunt for a baggy jean jacket for a while a now, and the Free People style has finally scratched that itch. It’s made from 100 percent cotton, and has functional buttons down the front, along with two front pockets and size adjusters around the hemline. I’ll definitely be wearing the lightweight layer all spring,  pairing it with everything from midi dresses to biker shorts and tees. 

Free People Women's Jolene Trucker Jacket

Amazon

Shop now: $51 (Originally $128); amazon.com

Another recent obsession of mine is vintage-looking sunglasses, so these $15 aviators immediately earned a spot in my cart. And since I have a bad habit of sitting on my sunglasses and breaking them (yes, it has happened multiple times), affordable pairs like these are the way to go. They’re available in 27 different color combinations, and each pair comes with a case and a cleaning cloth. Plus, according to a shopper, they’re “lightweight, but also very durable,” which is music to my glasses-breaking ears. 

Freckles Mark Vintage Retro 70s Sunglasses

Amazon

Shop now: $15 (Originally $20); amazon.com

If there’s ever a time to invest in a good makeup setting spray, it’s now, as we’re heading into the sweatiest months of the year. More than 8,500 Amazon shoppers recommend the Urban Decay All Nighter spray, and I’m finally going to try it out. Available in both full-size and travel-size bottles, the product is made from a vegan and cruelty-free formula, and it’s intended to keep your makeup in place for up to 16 hours. One shopper, who cooks in hot kitchens all day, said their “makeup is still picture ready” after an eight-hour shift. Now that’s high praise.

Urban Decay All Nighter Long-Lasting Makeup Setting Spray

Amazon

Shop now: $16; amazon.com

Do you have that one scent that makes you nostalgic for a past time in your life? For me, it’s the Nest Apricot Tea candle. I used to always have one in my college dorm, and I’m still obsessed with the smell. And now that I can easily buy the candle on Amazon, I’ll treat myself to one every now and then. It has a fruity scent that’s perfect for spring, and it’ll last you for months. Plus, once you’re done burning the candle, you can use the chic jar to hold small things around the house. 

NEST New York Apricot Tea Scented Classic Candle

Amazon

Shop now: $46; amazon.com

Now that I’ve given you a taste of my Amazon spring picks, check out even more finds for less than $55, below. 

ANRABESS Women's Summer Sleeveless Smocked Sundress

Amazon

Shop now: $37 with coupon (Originally $39); amazon.com

ANRABESS Womenâs Summer 2 Piece Outfit

Amazon

Shop now: $36; amazon.com

Teva Women's Flatform Universal Sandal

Amazon

Shop now: $53 (Originally $70); amazon.com

Milani Conceal + Perfect Liquid Highlighter

Amazon

Shop now: $10; amazon.com

EltaMD UV Daily SPF 40 Tinted Sunscreen Moisturizer

Amazon

Shop now: $38; amazon.com

Shop More InStyle-Approved Picks

Rhianna Walking Outside
Rihanna’s Hairstylist Just Used the Root Cover-Up Kit That Shoppers Say “Camouflages" Gray Hair
Andie MacDowell
Andie MacDowell Uses This Hair Treatment to Make Silver Strands “Shine,” and It’s Just $13 Right Now
The Supermodel-Worn Amazon Handbag Is Now Available in Spring-Perfect Colors â and It's on Sale
This Supermodel-Worn Amazon Handbag Is Available in New Spring-Perfect Colors — and It's on Sale
Related Articles
Amazon Dress Sandals Loreal Age Perfect Revlon Dryer Brush
These Are the Top 10 Trending Items on Amazon This Spring, Including Best-Selling Dress Styles Under $50
Woman Hair Serum
I Used This $10 Hair Growth Oil on My Brows and Lashes for 3 Months, and They’re Noticeably Fuller and Longer
CUUP swimwear review
I Had Almost Written Off Bikinis Until I Found This Ultra-Flattering Style From a Kendall Jenner-Worn Brand
Two Women Wearing Arolina Stretchy Wide Leg Palazzo Lounge Pants
24,000+ Amazon Shoppers Love These Flowy Pants That Are “Super Comfortable” and “Incredibly Elegant”
Amazon Outlet Discounted Fashion Items
Amazon’s Secret Viral Outlet Is Overflowing With New Spring Fashion Arrivals Starting at Just $14
Kendall Jenner Black Outfit Coachella
Kendall Jenner's Buzzy Coachella Look Included the Celeb-Loved Spring Staple You Can Get for $8 on Amazon
Elizabeth Olsen Yellow Dress
Elizabeth Olsen Just Wore a Yellow Dress and Taylor Swift’s Sunglasses
Brie Larson Calls This $16 Face Depuffing Tool Her âFavoriteââ and Sydney Sweeney Is a Fan, Too
Brie Larson Calls This $16 Face Depuffing Tool Her “Favorite”— and Sydney Sweeney Is a Fan, Too
Amazon's best-selling bikini
Shoppers Say Amazon’s Best-Selling $34 Bikini Is Both “Sexy and Comfortable”
Woman Wearing Amazon Essentials Women's Short-Sleeve Woven Blouse in Aqua
Amazon’s Best-Selling Blouse Is the “Perfect Weight” for Spring, and It Starts at $19
Amazonâs New Arrivals Blouses
Amazon Just Dropped New Spring Blouses for April, and These Are the 10 Best Styles for Under $30
Three women wearing Spanx Swim
Spanx Just Launched Swimwear That’s Basically Shapewear, and It’s Bound to Sell Out
Best Selling Amazon Romper
Amazon’s Best-Selling Jumpsuit Feels Like “Wearing Pajamas,” According to Shoppers — and It’s on Sale Now
True & Co Loungewear Launch
The Amazon Brand Known for Its Comfy Bras Just Launched Loungewear That Can Be Worn Out of the House
LILLUSORY Women's 2023 Spring Casual Sleeveless Beach Tank Dress Bodycon Ruched Mini Dresses Lead
An “Incredibly Flattering” Sleeveless Mini Dress Is on Sale for $31 at Amazon
65-Year-Old Shoppers Say This Comfortable $10 Bra Feels Like âWearing Nothing At Allâ
65-Year-Old Shoppers Say This $10 Wireless Bra Is So Comfortable, It Feels “Like Wearing Nothing” at All