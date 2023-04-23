As a shopping editor, one of my greatest skills in life is always finding a reason to buy something new. Having a bad day? Nothing a little online scrolling can’t fix. Got good news? Celebrate with a treat-yourself moment. And my latest reason for filling up my shopping cart is the beautiful spring weather. Now that it’s gradually getting warmer, and summer is around the corner, I have no choice but to curate this month’s best Amazon finds.

I scoured the retailer’s fashion, beauty, and home departments and came up with the 10 must-have items for the remainder of this season (and beyond). From breezy skirts and dresses to dewy makeup products and even a delicious-smelling candle, these picks are definitely worth checking out (if I do say so myself). The best part? Everything is less than $55. So, if you’re also in the mood to do a little damage, check out my top spring finds on Amazon, below:

I already own this silky midi skirt in a dark, fall-ready shade, so when I saw it was on sale for $21 in a bright spring green, I knew I had to grab it. The pull-on skirt has a comfortable elastic waistband that doesn’t roll or fall down, along with two darts on the back to give it shape. The skirt is super easy to style; I’ve worn it to the office with a tight-fitting tee, a denim jacket, and loafers, as well as for a night out with a cropped tank and strappy sandals. This spring and summer, I’ll also wear the skirt casually on the weekends with a graphic tee and white sneakers.

Amazon

Shop now: $21 (Originally $50); amazon.com

This oversized Free People denim jacket is probably my best find in this Amazon haul; it’s on sale for $51, which is an entire 60 percent off its original price. I’ve been on the hunt for a baggy jean jacket for a while a now, and the Free People style has finally scratched that itch. It’s made from 100 percent cotton, and has functional buttons down the front, along with two front pockets and size adjusters around the hemline. I’ll definitely be wearing the lightweight layer all spring, pairing it with everything from midi dresses to biker shorts and tees.

Amazon

Shop now: $51 (Originally $128); amazon.com

Another recent obsession of mine is vintage-looking sunglasses, so these $15 aviators immediately earned a spot in my cart. And since I have a bad habit of sitting on my sunglasses and breaking them (yes, it has happened multiple times), affordable pairs like these are the way to go. They’re available in 27 different color combinations, and each pair comes with a case and a cleaning cloth. Plus, according to a shopper, they’re “lightweight, but also very durable,” which is music to my glasses-breaking ears.

Amazon

Shop now: $15 (Originally $20); amazon.com

If there’s ever a time to invest in a good makeup setting spray, it’s now, as we’re heading into the sweatiest months of the year. More than 8,500 Amazon shoppers recommend the Urban Decay All Nighter spray, and I’m finally going to try it out. Available in both full-size and travel-size bottles, the product is made from a vegan and cruelty-free formula, and it’s intended to keep your makeup in place for up to 16 hours. One shopper, who cooks in hot kitchens all day, said their “makeup is still picture ready” after an eight-hour shift. Now that’s high praise.

Amazon

Shop now: $16; amazon.com

Do you have that one scent that makes you nostalgic for a past time in your life? For me, it’s the Nest Apricot Tea candle. I used to always have one in my college dorm, and I’m still obsessed with the smell. And now that I can easily buy the candle on Amazon, I’ll treat myself to one every now and then. It has a fruity scent that’s perfect for spring, and it’ll last you for months. Plus, once you’re done burning the candle, you can use the chic jar to hold small things around the house.

Amazon

Shop now: $46; amazon.com

Now that I’ve given you a taste of my Amazon spring picks, check out even more finds for less than $55, below.

Amazon

Shop now: $37 with coupon (Originally $39); amazon.com

Amazon

Shop now: $36; amazon.com

Amazon

Shop now: $53 (Originally $70); amazon.com

Amazon

Shop now: $10; amazon.com

Amazon

Shop now: $38; amazon.com