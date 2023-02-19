I Spend 8 Hours a Day on Amazon, and These Are the 10 Presidents’ Day Deals Worth Shopping

While I’m a year-round shopaholic, there’s something about finding the best deals over a holiday weekend that gives me an extra thrill. Nothing makes me happier than scouring the internet for the highest savings and coming up with some amazing finds. And today, dear reader, I’m sharing my expertise with you by revealing the 10 most impressive Amazon fashion and beauty deals worth checking out this Presidents’ Day weekend.

My picks include clothes, shoes, and beauty products from brands like Gap, Amazon Essentials, Adidas, Covergirl, and more. Whether you could use new cozy basics, transitional pieces for spring, or an everyday eyeshadow palette, I’ve got you covered with top-rated options for under $150. Below, check out all 10 of my recommendations from Amazon’s Presidents’ Day sale, and treat yourself to a little something new.

Shop Editor-Approved Deals:

Beginning in the beauty department, I’ve been on the hunt for a product that will tame my flyaways. While I don’t necessarily have frizzy hair, I do have broken pieces on top that bother me whenever I wear my locks down. That’s why I’m grabbing this Bed Head smoothing cream while it’s on sale for $6. One shopper, who also struggles with “tiny baby hairs that stick straight up,” said this cream helps “tame [the hairs] without making [their] head look greasy.” And that’s exactly what I need.

Another beauty find, I was influenced by a fellow InStyle editor to purchase these triangular powder puffs that went viral on TikTok. I recently added setting powder into my routine, so, of course, I need the perfect applicators to go with it. This set comes with six puffs, each with an easy-to-hold handle on the back and a pointed tip that’ll get into all the crevices of your face. Having these applicators in my life is going to take my makeup looks to the next level — or at least that’s what I’m telling myself.

Somewhere between skincare and hair care, the Kate Blanc Cosmetics Castor Oil has been on my wishlist for a while. The multi-use product is made from organic castor oil, which strengthens dry and damaged hair, encourages new hair growth, and moisturizes the skin. One reviewer said the oil keeps their “brows, lashes, and scalp moisturized and healthy,” adding that it “has really helped with the thickness of [their] hair.” All that for just $10? Sign me up.

I’ve also been in the market for a new eyeshadow palette. I have plenty of neutral-colored options in my beauty arsenal, but the new year has me in the mood to shake up my routine. So, while this rosy Covergirl palette may not seem adventurous to some, in my mind, it’s a whole new ball game. I plan to play around with the sparkly purple shades and create a subtle-yet-smoky look.

Moving on to the fashion section, my first pick is a pair of comfy Amazon Essentials joggers that are on sale for $15. Available in 38 colors and sizes XS through 6X, these cotton and polyester sweatpants are the perfect transitional loungewear option. They’re “not too thick for spring and not too thin for fall or winter,” according to a reviewer, making them the ideal addition to my transitional wardrobe. And at that price, I might just have to buy two pairs.

Along the same lines, these Lyssé cotton leggings are a casual, lightweight alternative to my typical performance leggings. I’m a huge proponent of wearing leggings as pants, so I plan to style these with oversized sweaters during the last few weeks of winter, continuing to wear them with graphic tees into the spring. A shopper even confirmed the pants “maintain their shape” after being washed countless times, making me feel confident I’ll have the leggings for years to come.

Unfortunately, there are days when neither sweats nor leggings are acceptable, and that’s when I turn to wide-leg pants, like this Theory cargo style that’s currently half-off. Available in black and light blue, these loose-fitting pants are made from crisp polyester, and they have a high waistband, two sets of side pockets, and a single slit pocket on the back. I plan to wear these to work with a simple white tee and white sneakers for a sophisticated look that still feels comfortable.

And when the attire calls for a dress, catch me wearing this Gap short-sleeve midi that’s on sale for $24. Available in petite, regular, and tall lengths, the dress has flutter sleeves, a shirred bodice with a square neckline, and a flowy skirt with a ruffled hem. It’s the kind of dress you can wear casually with sneakers and a jean jacket, or dress up with heels and a pair of hoop earrings. While I have my eye on the solid burgundy colorway, the midi also comes in polka dot and floral prints.

I know, I know, spring is right around the corner, but I can’t resist buying just one more jacket. This Levi’s quilted, corduroy puffer is perfectly oversized with drop shoulders, an exaggerated collar, side pockets, and both button and zipper closures. One shopper even said it “makes for a good early spring jacket,” and that’s exactly when I plan to wear it with my favorite jeans and comfy sneakers.

Speaking of sneakers, my last pick is a pair of Adidas Ultraboost running shoes that are on sale for 37 percent off. Now, don’t get it twisted — I am not a runner. But, I appreciate a pair of comfortable athletic shoes as much as the next person, and these all-white Adidas sneakers are screaming my name. A reviewer said, “These shoes are hands-down the most comfortable pair of shoes I've ever purchased,” and I felt that deeply in my shopaholic soul. Catch me wearing these versatile shoes all spring and summer long.

Given these impressive prices, my picks likely won’t stay in stock for long. Check out Amazon’s entire Presidents’ Day sale, here, to get in your weekend shopping fix.

