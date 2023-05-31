I Spend 8 Hours a Day on Amazon, and These Are My 10 Best Finds of 2023 So Far

As a shopping editor, I spend the majority of my time researching and trying out new products so I can recommend the best of the best to our readers. On any given day, I’m testing a new skincare treatment while simultaneously walking around my apartment in a new pair of sandals and going to sleep on a new pillowcase. So far this year, I’ve discovered some of my favorite Amazon finds yet, and they’re all available for less than $100.

My picks span across the fashion, beauty, and home categories, providing simple ways to upgrade the various aspects of your life. Whether you’re in the market for an effective eye cream, a pair of comfortable socks, or a fresh home fragrance, I’ve got you covered with the items I use myself. Below, check out all 10 of the under-$100 Amazon finds I’m loving in 2023.

Shop Editor-Loved Amazon Finds:

My beauty cabinet is constantly overflowing with new products to try, but only a few stand out to me as true winners. For one, the Samnyte Hair Wax Stick has changed my life. I’ve dealt with pesky flyaways for as long as I can remember, which often prevented me from wearing my hair up. But thanks to the wax stick, I now feel more confident in updos, since I just gently glide it across my strands to secure them in place. And the best part is that even with a generous amount of wax in my hair, it doesn’t feel stiff or look greasy.

The CeraVe Skin-Renewing Eye Cream is another personal favorite, as it hydrates my sensitive under-eye skin and fades my dark circles. It’s made with nourishing ingredients like caffeine and niacinamide to brighten and smooth out the skin, and I’ve noticed that I look more awake since adding it to my routine. Along with using a new eye cream, I’ve also started drying my face with the Clean Skin Club biodegradable towelettes. In the past, I would just use my shower towel to wipe my face after washing it (gross, I know), but now I use a fresh, clean towel each time, so my skin feels much cleaner and my pores look less clogged.

I’ve already waxed poetic about my love for Dazzle Dry nail polish, but the TL;DR is that it dries within legitimately five minutes and lasts for over a week. I have the brand’s entire system, which includes nail prep, base coat, colored polish, top coat, and a liquid treatment to revive goopy formulas. Instead of damaging my nails with gel polish and UV light, I’ll be using Dazzle Dry products from now on; I highly recommend you give them a try.

In the fashion department, my top picks are all footwear. Of course, summertime is all about cute and comfortable sandals, and this Franco Sarto flat style has quickly become my number one pair. The leather sandals have a post between the toes that keeps my feet securely in place, and they’re made with padded footbeds for all-day comfort. When I reach for sneakers, you’ll only find me wearing CS CelerSport socks underneath. These ankle socks have cushioned tabs on the back, which prevent my shoes from rubbing against my skin and causing blisters. The best part? They’re on sale for $3 a pair at Amazon.

Moving on to home finds, the Paddywax Balsam-scented diffuser is a constant in my space. Everyone who walks through my front door compliments me on the way my apartment smells, and I love that I can just quickly order a new diffuser on Amazon whenever mine runs out. Another game-changer, the Zimasilk 100 percent silk pillowcase is the only one I’ll sleep on — so much so that I bring it with me on vacation. Ever since I made the switch to a silk pillowcase, my hair falls out less at night, my skin is clearer, and I don’t wake up with creases all over my face. Those are some pretty big wins in my book.

In terms of keeping my small apartment organized, I use these under-bed shoe storage containers that come in a pack of two — one for standard-sized shoes and one for boots. Given the size of my closet, I can’t keep all my shoes out year-round, so I put the out-of-season styles under my bed in these containers knowing that they’ll stay clean and protected. Along the same lines, these rounded velvet hangers have leveled up my clothing storage game, as they prevent my tops and sweaters from getting those dreaded shoulder bumps.

Take it from me: These under-$100 Amazon finds will elevate your skincare routine, make your everyday outfits more comfortable, and bring a sense of calm into your home.

