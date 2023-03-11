​​I Spend 8 Hours a Day on Amazon, and These Are the 5 New Spring Fashion Arrivals I’m Shopping

For most people, the start of a new season is all about changes in the weather and looking forward to the holidays and events coming up in the next few months. But as someone who finds the best Amazon deals for a living, I spend the weeks leading up to a new season eagerly waiting for the retailer’s new fashion curations to drop. I’m happy to report the site has officially gone into full spring mode, and the new clothing, shoes, and accessories are just as cute as I hoped.

Of course, I did the hard work for you and narrowed down Amazon’s new fashion arrivals section to my top five picks. From a silky maxi dress and a versatile, long-sleeve blouse to a statement pearl necklace, these are the under-$100 fashion items I’m buying from Amazon for spring:

Prettygarden Floral-Print High-Low Midi Skirt

Amazon

I haven’t been much of a skirt person in the past, but this year, I’m ready to change that. This Prettygarden floral-print maxi skirt immediately caught my eye, thanks to its high-low hemline, elastic waistband, and ruffle details. Plus, it’s made from a “lightweight, but not sheer” material, according to a shopper, that’s perfect for warmer weather. I can see myself wearing this skirt both with a button-down blouse at the office and with a white T-shirt on the weekends. Choose from 11 colors and sizes S through XL.

Shop now: $29 with coupon (Originally $40); amazon.com

The Drop Wes Smocked Bodice Long-Sleeve Gauze Blouse

Amazon

During spring’s transitional weather, when it’s too hot to wear sweaters, but not quite warm enough for sleeveless tops, I never have the right shirts to wear. So, when I saw this long-sleeve, gauzy blouse from The Drop, I immediately added it to my cart. Available in two solid colors and two patterns, the top features a square neckline, billowy sleeves with elastic cuffs, a shirred bodice, and a ruffled hemline. Not only is it the perfect weight for mid-range temperatures, but the blouse is also extremely versatile style-wise, as you can wear it with casual jeans, sophisticated trousers, or even a mini skirt.

Shop now: $50; amazon.com

The Drop Arlette Silky Stretch Halter Maxi Dress

Amazon

Another can’t-miss piece from The Drop, this halter-style, satin maxi dress is the definition of effortlessly chic. It has a simple, straight-down silhouette with a few key design details, including a ruffle on the high neckline, a keyhole closure in the back, and a subtle side slit. I’m attending a wedding in April, and this dress stood out to me as the perfect stylish-yet-comfortable outfit for a spring or summer event. It’s available in four colors and patterns and sizes XXS through 5X.

Shop now: $60; amazon.com

Cushionaire Score Lace-Up Sneaker

Amazon

It wouldn’t be a spring fashion haul without a new pair of sneakers, and I’m especially a fan of these beige and white trainers. Made from vegan leather, the shoes have memory foam padding inside for all-day comfort and textured rubber outsoles for stability. Given their neutral color palette, these sneakers will go well with a wide range of outfits, from jeans and a tee to my new floral maxi skirt. And the best part? They’re only $50.

Shop now: $50; amazon.com

By Adina Eden Double Strand Pearl Necklace

Amazon

In addition to wearing more skirts this spring, I’m finally ready to hop on the pearl jewelry trend with this double strand necklace. I love the look of layered necklaces, and this two-in-one option with a single lobster clasp will prevent the pieces from getting tangled. Plus, it has multiple loop options on the clasp, so you can customize the length, depending on the neckline of your top. I plan to wear it with everything from casual graphic tees to formal dresses, giving my outfits a more polished look.

Shop now: $98; amazon.com

Once you’ve browsed through my top five new pieces, check out Amazon’s entire spring fashion arrivals section, here.

