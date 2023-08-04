Shopping on Amazon Is My Full-Time Job, and These Are My Top 10 Favorite Finds of 2023 So Far

Prices start at just $6.

By
Kyra Surgent
Kyra Surgent is an Amazon Ecommerce Writer for InStyle. She pitches and writes about the best fashion and beauty deals on Amazon. 
Published on August 4, 2023 @ 09:00PM

2023 Amazon Finds
Photo:

Barabum / Apple

I shop on Amazon like it’s my job — because it actually is. My nine-to-five is spent browsing through the retailer’s hottest deals, newest releases, and the products shoppers are loving most. So, when it comes to Amazon recommendations, I’m an expert in practically every department. Whether you’re looking for new skincare products, fresh closet staples, or handy gadgets to transform your space, I have you covered. 

Since I’ve tried a lot — and I mean a lot — of Amazon picks, I’ve naturally developed a few favorites. But if you don’t spend eight hours a day perusing the retailer like I do, you’re in luck; I curated the best picks to make your shopping experience a breeze. The following finds are the top 10 products I would repurchase in a heartbeat from brands like Mario Badescu, Clorox, Apple, Bissell, Supergoop, and more. 

Shop Editor-Loved Amazon Finds: 

Supergoop! (Re) Setting Mineral Powder Sunscreen

Supergoop! (Re)setting 100% Mineral Powder Sunscreen SPF 35 PA+++

Amazon

If you’re spending all season in the sun like I am, a great SPF is a non-negotiable. While I always apply a liquid sunscreen before my makeup, regardless of the season, I turn to the Supergoop! (Re) Setting Mineral Powder Sunscreen with SPF 35 for touch-ups. The easy-to-use, travel-friendly product makes reapplication a breeze, since the powder is distributed directly from the brush applicator. Plus, it solves the sunscreen-after-makeup dilemma, as it can be used over a full face, and it acts as a mattifying powder and SPF all in one. Protect your skin from UV rays and look good doing it for just $35 at Amazon.   

Mario Badescu Seaweed Night Cream

Amazon Mario Badescu Night Cream for Face

Amazon

Mario Badescu has been a mainstay in my skincare routine for years, and I’m certainly not the only fan of the classic beauty brand; in fact, Martha Stewart has pledged her allegiance to a number of the brand’s formulas including the vitamin C serum, the olive body lotion, and the hydrating facial mist she just “can’t live without.” So, in an effort to emulate Stewart’s youthful glow, I continue to turn to Mario Badescu picks, too. My latest favorite, the Seaweed Night Cream, is just $22, and it plumps, moisturizes, and nourishes my complexion. The thick, rich formula is made with collagen to smooth fine lines and deeply hydrate the skin. It’s suitable for any skin type and works wonders on my combination complexion when applied before bed. 

Pavoi 14K Gold-Plated Lightweight Chunky Hoops

PAVOI 14K Gold Colored Lightweight Chunky Open Hoops

Amazon

When I say I wear these Pavoi gold hoops every day, I mean it. They’re the perfect chunky earrings to instantly elevate any look; I style mine with practically every outfit in my closet, whether I’m wearing loungewear or a formal dress. While I’m partial to the gold 30 millimeter size, the earrings are available in a range of smaller and larger options, as well as a silver finish. Not only do the hoops look great, but they’re also super comfortable; unlike alternative statement styles, the earrings are extremely lightweight and they don’t tug on the ears during all-day wear. The best part? They’re just $12, and mine have never tarnished or lost their gleam. 

Stanley Quencher H2.0 Insulated 40-Ounce Tumbler

Amazon Stanley Quencher H2.0 FlowState Stainless Steel Vacuum Insulated Tumbler

Amazon

Honestly, I was skeptical about the internet hype surrounding the Stanley Quencher. How can an insulated tumbler be that life changing? Well, after snagging my own and using it for the past few months, I’m here to confirm the rumors — the stainless steel quencher really is as great as everyone says it is. I bring my tumbler to hot yoga in 100 degree studios, and I recently took it on a trip to Hawaii; even in extreme heat, the product keeps my beverages ice cold all day. Plus, its large design has actually encouraged me to drink more water per day which is, of course, a plus. 

Be sure to snag my favorite finds on Amazon while they’re still available, and thank me later. 

Cushionaire Braided Heeled Sandals

Amazon CUSHIONAIRE Onyx braided Heel Sandal

Amazon

Apple AirPods Second Generation

Apple airpods second generation

Amazon

Barabum Classic Shoulder Bag

Amazon Barabum Retro Classic Clutch Shoulder Tote HandBag with Zipper Closure for Women

Amazon

Bissell Little Green Multi-Purpose Cleaner 

Amazon BISSELL Little Green Multi-Purpose Portable Carpet and Upholstery

Amazon

Clorox Smart Air Purifier

Amazon Prime Day Clorox Smart Air Purifiers, True HEPA Filter

Amazon

