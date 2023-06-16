I Spend 8 Hours a Day on Amazon, and These Are the 5 Best Fashion and Beauty Deals Starting at $5

As a shopping writer who covers everything Amazon related, it’s safe to say my cart always has something in it. By now, I’ve learned the ins and outs of the online retailer, and I’ve become an expert at identifying the best deals worth snagging. While Amazon is constantly overflowing with fashion and beauty sales, this week’s selection is especially great — everything I have my eye on is less than $35, and prices start as low as just $5.

My picks include clothes, shoes, and makeup from customer-loved brands like Levi’s, Adidas, and L’Oréal Paris; I even found discounts on number one best-sellers for up to 57 percent off. So, if you’re like me and want to refresh your look ahead of the new season, now is the time to elevate your warm weather wardrobe and revamp your daily beauty regimen. The best part? All of the following items qualify for Amazon’s fast and free shipping so they’ll arrive before the official start of summer (as long as you’re a Prime member or signed up for a free 30-day trial). Browse through the top five best deals I’ll be shopping this weekend, below:

Adidas Cloudfoam Pure 2.0 Running Shoes

I’m not much of a runner, but I can appreciate great athletic sneakers when I see them. And, if there’s one shoe that will make me actually want to do cardio, it’s the Adidas Cloudfoam Pure 2.0 Running Shoes. Not only are they Amazon’s number one best-selling road running style, but Khloe Kardashian is also a fan of the sneakers. So, naturally, I am too. They’re sold in 39 colorways and built with cushioned insoles and durable, rubber outsoles. What really sold me is that they’re marked down to just $34 right now — an entire 55 percent off their original price.

Shop now: $34 (Originally $75); amazon.com

Levi's Premium Ribcage Shorts

No summer wardrobe is complete without a classic pair of jean shorts. And, what’s more classic than Levi’s denim? These Premium Ribcage Shorts are the perfect length, plus they have a flattering, high-rise cut and a stylish, slightly distressed look. The closet staple is sold in five washes, including black and white options that can be worn with practically anything. It’s no question I’ll be reaching for the timeless shorts all season, and since they’re currently at their lowest price in the past 30 days, I may just have to pick up multiple colors. Marked down to just $30, these Levi’s shorts are tough to pass up.

Shop now: $30 (Originally $70); amazon.com



Merokeety Tie-Waist T-Shirt Dress

If I’m not wearing the shorts above, you’ll likely find me in this flattering Merokeety T-shirt dress. It’s an elevated take on a classic style, thanks to its chic tie detail at the waist, and it’s on sale for just $29 with an on-site coupon. The dress is made from a rayon blend, and it has a relaxed fit that’s sure to keep you cool and comfortable all season. Plus, it comes in 24 colorways that are perfect for any occasion. I plan to throw mine on with white sneakers for an easy, everyday look, and platform sandals for summer nights out. And, when I’m really looking to level up my poolside outfits, I may even style it on top of my swimsuits as a trendy cover-up.

Shop now: $29 with coupon (Originally $40); amazon.com

L'Oréal Paris True Match Lumi Glotion

As someone with very fair skin, I’m always in search of products that will give me a natural-looking, sun-kissed glow minus the UV damage. So, the latest addition to my summer beauty regimen is the L’Oréal Paris True Match Lumi Glotion. The internet-famous skin tint illuminates and hydrates your skin, providing a subtle bronze that looks like you just got back from the beach. And, I’m clearly not the only shopper with my eye on the L’Oréal Paris pick; more than 6,000 Amazon shoppers purchased the product in the past week alone. Not to mention, even Martha Stewart used the dewy illuminator for her iconic Sports Illustrated swimsuit cover shoot.

Shop now: $12 with coupon (Originally $16); amazon.com



Pimoys Six-Piece Makeup Powder Puffs

This six-pack of Pimoys makeup powder puffs is on its way to my doorstep as we speak. On sale for less than $1 apiece, these beauty tools are my secret to a flawless complexion. I use the triangular puffs to apply my setting powder, and they provide a matte, blurred finish that I’ve never achieved with a traditional brush. With the summer heat quickly approaching, I know sweat and humidity are no match for the Pimoys puffs, which lock in my glam all day. As one shopper put it, they leave your makeup “so smooth” it looks like “you have a filter on” — and I can attest.

Shop now: $5 with coupon (Originally $13); amazon.com

