I Spend 8 Hours a Day on Amazon, and These Are the 10 Black Friday Deals Worth Shopping

As someone who spends all day every day scouring Amazon for the best deals, Black Friday is my Super Bowl. There are thousands of deals in every category imaginable, and I make it my mission to find the deepest discounts on the best products each year. This holiday is no different, and lucky for you, I’m gifting you a list of my top 10 Amazon Black Friday deals to make your shopping experience a little easier.

My picks draw from many of the retailer’s categories, including fashion, beauty, home, and kitchen products. I’m loving everything from a $7 Maybelline lip gloss to a $40 puffer jacket to a $110 carpet and upholstery cleaner (yes, I’m truly excited about a cleaning device). If you’re looking for some guidance this Black Friday, keep scrolling through to check out the 10 Amazon deals I can’t resist.

Shop Editor-Loved Black Friday Deals:

Maybelline Lifter Lip Gloss

If a $7 lip gloss is good enough for Gigi Hadid, it’s good enough for me. The Maybelline Lifter Gloss comes in 19 shades and is formulated with hyaluronic acid to smooth and soften your lips. One shopper confirmed it’s “so moisturizing,” adding that it “gives the illusion of plumper lips without the tingle or burn” — and that’s enough to convince me to add the lip gloss to my Amazon cart.

Lightweight Woven Flannel Pajama Set With Shorts

I’m a hot sleeper, so even in the winter, I like to wear short pajamas. Usually, that means I miss out on seasonal sets in fun patterns — until now. Amazon made a flannel pajama set with short bottoms, and it’s on sale for just $21. I’m adding the cute polar bear print to my cart, but there are 12 more designs to choose from in sizes XXS through XXL.

Nostalgia Electric S'mores Maker

Making s’mores is one of my favorite parts of summer, so when I learned it could be a year-round tradition with this indoor s’mores maker, I was all over it. The kit comes with an electric, flameless heater and a set of two stainless steel roasting forks. All you have to do is plug it into an outlet to use, and, according to a reviewer, it’s “easy to put together” and “easy to clean.” I know what I’ll be serving for dessert all year long.

Anne Klein Bracelet Watch

Since I already own an everyday watch, I’ve been looking for a nicer one to stack with bracelets for evenings out. Unsurprisingly, Amazon’s Black Friday sale came through with a two-tone Anne Klein style that’s going 52 percent off. Since it features both gold and silver accents, this bracelet watch is the perfect complement to any jewelry stack. Plus, the link chain is adjustable, so you can find your perfect fit. While I’m grabbing the watch for myself, it would make a great holiday gift, too.

Lorac Pro Contour Palette and Contour Brush

I’ve recently gotten into the world of contouring, so this Lorac palette and brush immediately caught my eye. It comes with six powder shades: three highlighters and three contours that suit a range of skin tones, along with an angled brush for easy application. Plus, the packaging explains where to place the shades, which is helpful for a newbie, like me. A shopper went so far as to call it the “best contour palette ever made,” adding that they’ve “tried lots of others,” but keep coming back to this one.

Amazon Essentials Puffer Jacket With Drawstring Waist

Let’s face it: Puffer jackets make most of us look like marshmallows. That’s why I was thrilled to find this Amazon Essentials coat, which has a drawstring waist that gives it some shape. The puffer comes in eight colors and patterns and sizes XS through XXL. Now on sale for $40, I couldn’t resist adding the jacket to my cart.

The Drop Meena Loose-Fit Open-Collar Pullover Sweater

If you ask me, you can never have too many sweaters, and this collared style from The Drop is the latest one to catch my attention. You can dress it down with jeans and sneakers or make it office-appropriate with a pair of tailored trousers and loafers. The sweater is made from a mix of polyester, acrylic, nylon, and wool, which a reviewer described as “soft and very comfortable.”

Reebok Classic Nylon Casual Sneakers

I’m a big fan of Reebok sneakers, so I’ll take any opportunity to get a new pair. These white and beige trainers are the perfect addition to my wardrobe, since I can wear them with a wide range of outfits both now and into the spring. Plus, they’re made with the brand’s cushioned insoles that I know and love for all-day comfort.

The Drop Ibita High-Heel Side-Zip Ankle Boot

Another footwear find, these heeled booties from The Drop are the staple piece my winter wardrobe is missing. Available in five neutral shades, the boots have a faux leather upper with a side zipper for easy on-and-off and a 3-inch block heel. I plan to wear them with everything from jeans and a T-shirt to a midi dress and a leather jacket for an instantly elevated look.

Bissell Little Green Multi-Purpose Portable Carpet and Upholstery Cleaner

Never did I think I would be so excited about a carpet cleaner, but here I am, fan-girling over the Bissell Little Green machine. The cleaning device is an Amazon best-seller with nearly 38,000 five-star reviews from shoppers who called it “life changing” and “reliable” for getting stains out. As someone who frequently spills food and drinks on the rugs in my apartment, I have a feeling I’m going to love having this device on hand. And now is the time to grab it for a discount before it sells out.

