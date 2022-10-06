How a Fashion Editor Packs for Fashion Week

Before my trip to Paris Fashion Week, I was excited ... until I thought about packing. Panic set in as I scrambled to fill my suitcase with clothes that checked all the boxes: warm enough for chilly fall temperatures, cool enough that I wouldn't stick out in a room of celebrities, emergency pieces in case plans or weather changed, and also stuff that I felt excited about. I would be there for six days, so it wasn't like I could run back to my apartment or office and grab something like I would for New York Fashion Week. What I brought would simply have to work.

I arrived with a full (yet surprisingly underweight!) bag in this romantic city, and while my pre-planned ideas were slightly altered, I managed to come up with a handful of cute outfits. Ahead, here's what came in handy as I ran from shows to museums, to brand appointments, and a trip to the restaurant from Emily in Paris (which, yes, was on my must-see list).

Highlight Pieces

I decided to start with the pieces that I really wanted to wear and build my looks from there. I chose a seasonal, throw-on-and-go SER.O.YA sweater dress, a pink LoveShackFancy cardigan, a denim dress, a bright green Gyles & George Taurus sweater, and sweet Charles & Keith Mary-Janes, since I've been aiming to try out that trend. While these were all meant to be statement pieces, they also felt versatile enough for re-wearing and could work for both a day for of events or a casual dinner by my hotel.



My LoveShackFancy cardigan, jeans, a beret, and Longchamp bag. Courtesy

Multipurpose Pieces

In the past, I've gone on trips with bags full of fancy clothing only to realize, wait — I forgot to bring T-shirts! So, this time, I made sure staples were at the top of my list. A turtleneck could easily be layered underneath a blazer or sweatshirt to create a cute combo, while a single pair of jeans and khaki-colored trousers could be worn with multiple tops.

I also had limited room for accessories, so it was also important to me that my bags and jewelry were also extremely versatile. I followed Natalia Dyer's advice and carried my new Longchamp Box-Trot everywhere. Despite the reddish-orange color, it weirdly went with every look, and on days I wanted to switch it up, I chose a silver ByFar Billy bag. I assumed I'd change my earrings more often, but admittedly stuck with everyday BYCHARI hoops, only trading them for squiggly Emma Pills pair for a Givenchy afterparty.

My denim dress, ByFar bag, and knee-high socks.

Outfit Accents

To me, outfit accents are those accessories that really make a look — your statement pieces. I obviously had to pack a few berets to wear throughout Paris (cheesy but cute), and slipped some shiny opera gloves and knee-high socks into my suitcase, both of which garnered lots of compliments from the fashion crowd.

Emergency Tops

My plans were still coming together as the week progressed, and luckily, I thought to pack an emergency corset top, which I quickly styled with jeans for a latenight Kenzo party (that also happened to be a Doja Cat concert!). It was sexy, but at the same time, I felt comfortable and confident wearing it, and knew the top would have also worked for a fashion show or dinner. Another emergency item that came in handy was a knit COS button-down (see similar here). It was essentially a mix between a cardigan and a shirt, and I figured I would layer it over an outfit if I were cold. In the end, I wore it fully buttoned under a faux leather jacket and tucked into a pair of black, embroidered pants. Easy, and so cozy while walking around in 60-degree weather.

A blazer dress, red opera gloves, and a silver ByFar bag. Courtesy

Outerwear

My weather app told me Paris was cold and rainy — which is not ideal when your days are booked and busy. I made sure to bring warm layers and a few jackets with me, but only wore two during my trip: a Tanya Taylor robe coat and a faux leather shacket (which was a huge hit on my Instagram stories, but sadly, was from an old Target designer collaboration and no longer available). I styled the gray robe coat over everything from my travel sweatsuit to a sequined dress that I wore for a solo visit to the Eiffel Tower. The leather shacket was brown and added oomph to jeans and skirts, proving to be the perfect layer on those chilly, wet days.

A sequined dress with my robe coat. Courtesy

Footwear

I gravitate toward white or beige boots — I feel like they elongate my short legs and also go with everything. Right now, my go-to pair is a Franco Sarto knee-high option, but I also got some great use out of beige combat boots, New Balance sneakers, and the aforementioned Mary Janes while in Paris. For travel days, when I needed shoes that slipped on and off easily at the airport, I chose UGG's new Ultra Mini Platform, which I've seen on both Bella and Gigi Hadid. They were essentially slippers, but the bottom detail helped to take them to the next level.