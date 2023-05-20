Amazon’s Viral Beauty Storefront Is Overflowing With Hidden Gems, Including the 5 Products I Use Every Day

As a beauty writer and an avid shopper, I pretty much always have the latest and greatest viral products in my shopping cart. Let’s just say, I’m no stranger to testing internet-famous makeup and skincare, and by now, I know what’s actually worth the hype (and what’s not). So, if you’re quick to jump on the latest beauty trends like me, I’m here to make your shopping experience a little easier; I rounded up my top five beauty picks from Amazon’s Internet Famous storefront — and yes, I actually use them every day. The best part? Prices start at just $6.

If you haven’t checked out Amazon’s curation of viral products yet, allow me to let you in on one of the retailer’s best kept secrets. The hidden storefront is overflowing with fashion, beauty, and home products that the internet can’t stop talking about. Be sure to browse through the section, along with my favorite beauty picks, below, to find a new favorite product for your daily routine.

Best Internet-Famous Beauty Products:

The Elemis Pro-Collagen Cleansing Balm is my secret weapon for instantly removing the grime of the day — even waterproof mascara is no match for it. Unlike most makeup removers I’ve tried, the gentle cleanser’s formula has a non-greasy feel that doesn’t leave an oily residue on my skin. It’s made from a brown algae called Padina pavonica to hydrate and plump the skin, and it contains a blend of nine essential oils for a soothing feel (and an amazing smell, too). I’m not the only super fan of the product; InStyle’s product-testing team tried 30 cleansing balms and named the Elemis pick the best multitasking option on the market. Plus, it has over 9,100 five-star ratings from Amazon shoppers, too.

Maybelline’s Instant Age Rewind Concealer has been a mainstay in my daily makeup regimen for years now. It’s an old reliable that’s budget-friendly, comfortable on the skin, and gets the job done. As someone with genetic dark circles, I’ve struggled to find a product to erase my chronically tired look, but this pick does just that. And, not only does it conceal, but it brightens my entire face, too thanks to its powerful goji berry ingredient. The customer favorite also contains peptide-based treatment, haloxyl, which hydrates your skin and even smoothes fine lines and wrinkles. Over 109,700 shoppers have given the product a perfect rating, and one even called it the “best concealer” they’ve ever used.

If Selena Gomez uses Tatcha moisturizer, I use Tatcha moisturizer. When I saw the viral skincare brand had a following of some of my favorite celebrities, including Kim Kardashian and Meghan Markle, I knew I had to give it a try — and it’s been a favorite in my regimen since. My go-to product is The Dewy Skin Cream, which deeply hydrates and plumps my complexion, leaving me with a glow that lasts all day. Its nourishing effects are all thanks to its lineup of all-star skin ingredients, including Okinawa algae and hyaluronic acid for moisture, and botanical extracts for radiance and soothing inflammation. One reviewer called it the “best skincare purchase ever,” adding that their “skin is in the best shape it has been in years.”

For an instant lash lift in seconds, turn to the Maybelline Lash Sensational Sky High Mascara. At just $10, the product is a game changer in my makeup routine — this one is viral for a reason. The mascara's thin, flexible applicator makes it easy to comb through every lash, and its lightweight formula provides length and volume that never smudges or flakes. With over 10 million units sold, according to the brand, and over 82,000 perfect ratings at Amazon, you may want to add this to your cart ASAP before it sells out.

And, to set all your makeup in place, opt for the E.l.f. Matte Magic Mist spray for just $6. As its name suggests, the product instantly mattifies your complexion and keeps your makeup locked in all day. The fine, lightweight mist gives your skin an instant refresh, and it’s formulated with vitamin B to soothe and hydrate, vitamin E to soften and nourish, and burdock root (burdock root) to calm inflammation. As one shopper put it, “sweat doesn’t stand a chance” against the setting spray.

