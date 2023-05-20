Amazon’s Viral Beauty Storefront Is Overflowing With Hidden Gems, Including the 5 Products I Use Every Day

Shop my favorites from Tatcha, Elemis, and Maybelline starting at $6.

By
Kyra Surgent
Kyra Surgent
Kyra Surgent
Kyra Surgent is an Amazon Ecommerce Writer for InStyle. She pitches and writes about the best fashion and beauty deals on Amazon. 
InStyle's editorial guidelines
Published on May 20, 2023 @ 03:00AM

We independently evaluate all recommended products and services. If you click on links we provide, we may receive compensation. Learn more.

Amazonâs Secret Viral Beauty Curation
Photo:

Amazon / InStyle

As a beauty writer and an avid shopper, I pretty much always have the latest and greatest viral products in my shopping cart. Let’s just say, I’m no stranger to testing internet-famous makeup and skincare, and by now, I know what’s actually worth the hype (and what’s not). So, if you’re quick to jump on the latest beauty trends like me, I’m here to make your shopping experience a little easier; I rounded up my top five beauty picks from Amazon’s Internet Famous storefront — and yes, I actually use them every day. The best part? Prices start at just $6. 

If you haven’t checked out Amazon’s curation of viral products yet, allow me to let you in on one of the retailer’s best kept secrets. The hidden storefront is overflowing with fashion, beauty, and home products that the internet can’t stop talking about. Be sure to browse through the section, along with my favorite beauty picks, below, to find a new favorite product for your daily routine. 

Best Internet-Famous Beauty Products:

The Elemis Pro-Collagen Cleansing Balm is my secret weapon for instantly removing the grime of the day — even waterproof mascara is no match for it. Unlike most makeup removers I’ve tried, the gentle cleanser’s formula has a non-greasy feel that doesn’t leave an oily residue on my skin. It’s made from a brown algae called  Padina pavonica to hydrate and plump the skin, and it contains a blend of nine essential oils for a soothing feel (and an amazing smell, too). I’m not the only super fan of the product; InStyle’s product-testing team tried 30 cleansing balms and named the Elemis pick the best multitasking option on the market. Plus, it has over 9,100 five-star ratings from Amazon shoppers, too. 

ELEMIS Pro-Collagen Cleansing Balm

Amazon

Shop now: $17; amazon.com

Maybelline’s Instant Age Rewind Concealer has been a mainstay in my daily makeup regimen for years now. It’s an old reliable that’s budget-friendly, comfortable on the skin, and gets the job done. As someone with genetic dark circles, I’ve struggled to find a product to erase my chronically tired look, but this pick does just that. And, not only does it conceal, but it brightens my entire face, too thanks to its powerful goji berry ingredient. The customer favorite also contains peptide-based treatment, haloxyl, which hydrates your skin and even smoothes fine lines and wrinkles. Over 109,700 shoppers have given the product a perfect rating, and one even called it the “best concealer” they’ve ever used. 

Maybelline Instant Age Rewind Eraser Dark Circles Treatment Multi-Use Concealer

Amazon

Shop now: $9 (Originally $11); amazon.com

If Selena Gomez uses Tatcha moisturizer, I use Tatcha moisturizer. When I saw the viral skincare brand had a following of some of my favorite celebrities, including Kim Kardashian and Meghan Markle, I knew I had to give it a try — and it’s been a favorite in my regimen since. My go-to product is The Dewy Skin Cream, which deeply hydrates and plumps my complexion, leaving me with a glow that lasts all day. Its nourishing effects are all thanks to its lineup of all-star skin ingredients, including Okinawa algae and hyaluronic acid for moisture, and botanical extracts for radiance and soothing inflammation. One reviewer called it the “best skincare purchase ever,” adding that their “skin is in the best shape it has been in years.” 

TATCHA The Dewy Skin Cream: Rich Cream to Hydrate

Amazon

Shop now: $70; amazon.com

For an instant lash lift in seconds, turn to the Maybelline Lash Sensational Sky High Mascara. At just $10, the product is a game changer in my makeup routine — this one is viral for a reason. The mascara's thin, flexible applicator makes it easy to comb through every lash, and its lightweight formula provides length and volume that never smudges or flakes. With over 10 million units sold, according to the brand, and over 82,000 perfect ratings at Amazon, you may want to add this to your cart ASAP before it sells out. 

Maybelline Lash Sensational Sky High Washable Mascara

Amazon

Shop now: $10 (Originally $13); amazon.com

And, to set all your makeup in place, opt for the E.l.f. Matte Magic Mist spray for just $6. As its name suggests, the product instantly mattifies your complexion and keeps your makeup locked in all day. The fine, lightweight mist gives your skin an instant refresh, and it’s formulated with vitamin B to soothe and hydrate, vitamin E to soften and nourish, and burdock root (burdock root) to calm inflammation. As one shopper put it, “sweat doesn’t stand a chance” against the setting spray. 

e.l.f, Matte Magic Mist & Set

Amazon

Shop now: $6; amazon.com

Shop More InStyle-Approved Picks

Taylor Swift
Taylor Swift Just Wore the Preppy Trend That Gigi Hadid and Dua Lipa Are Fans of, Too
I Get My Wear-Everyday Gold Hoops From Amazon for $14
I Get My Wear-Everyday Gold Hoops From Amazon for $14
Martha Stewart's "Dewy" Cover Shoot Glow Was Thanks to This $12 Skin-Illuminating Product
Martha Stewart's "Dewy" Cover Shoot Glow Was Thanks to This $12 Skin-Illuminating Product
Related Articles
Taylor Swift
Taylor Swift Just Wore the Preppy Trend That Gigi Hadid and Dua Lipa Are Fans of, Too
Cuccio Naturale Revitalizing- Hydrating Oil
Amazon Shoppers Swear by This Now-$8 Cuticle Oil That “Performs Miracles” on Dry, Brittle Nails
Martha Stewart's "Dewy" Cover Shoot Glow Was Thanks to This $12 Skin-Illuminating Product
Martha Stewart's "Dewy" Cover Shoot Glow Was Thanks to This $12 Skin-Illuminating Product
Glycolic Acid for Armpits _ Woman stretching on the beach
Should You Really Be Using Glycolic Acid for Armpits? Experts Explain
Here Are Amazonâs Top 10 Most Popular Breezy Blouses to Snag Before Summer â and Theyâre All Under $50
Summer Blouses Are Taking Over Amazon’s Best-Sellers List, and These Are the 10 Styles Shoppers Love Most
Neutrogena hydroboost
Shoppers With Mature Skin Rely on This Now-$16 Plumping Serum for a “Refreshed” Appearance
Karlie Kloss
Karlie Kloss Just Wore the Controversial Shoe Trend People Love to Hate
Jergens Collagen Tanning Lotion
Shoppers Say Their Skin "Looks and Feels Better" After Using This $10 Firming Tanning Lotion
Amal Clooney, Mindy Kaling, and Jessica Chastain
This Hollywood-Loved Makeup Brand Dropped a Barbiecore-Inspired Line That's Perfect for Bright Summer Looks
74-Year-Old Shoppers âLook 10 Years Youngerâ Thanks to This Viral, Best-Selling Tightening Eye Cream
I Tried the Viral, Tightening Eye Cream That Sold Out Too Many Times to Count — and the Results Were Instant
Under-Eye Patches Soften Fine Lines
Shoppers Say These Under-Eye Patches “Soften” Fine Lines in 15 Minutes — and They’re Less Than $1 Apiece
How to Tell if You Have a Sun Rash
Here's How to Tell the Difference Between Sun Rash and Sunburn
Why Short Hair and Wispy Bangs Make for a Gorgeous Combo
Why Short Hair and Wispy Bangs Make for a Gorgeous Combo
Amazon's No. 1 Best-Selling Platform Sandal Is From the Polarizing Shoe Brand People Love or Hate
Amazon's No. 1 Best-Selling Platform Sandal Is From the Polarizing Shoe Brand People Either Love or Hate
Prettygarden maxi dress
Amazon Shoppers Found a “Comfortable, Light, and Airy” Maxi Dress for Summer, and It’s on Sale for $41
Revive Curls _ Woman touching her hair while looking in a mirror
How to Revive Curls Between Wash Days