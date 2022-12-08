This “Unsexy” Pants Trend Blew Up in Hollywood This Year — and It Makes Me Feel So Badass

The history speaks for itself.

Eva Thomas
Eva Thomas
Eva Thomas
Published on December 8, 2022 @ 08:00PM

I don’t know about you, but as the year comes to an end, I always get super reflective. I think about all the great things that happened and everything that I accomplished in the past 365 days that 2021 Eva would be so proud of. I think about the people I met, the activities I tried, and because I work in fashion, all the “new” old wardrobe essentials I wore that I’ll be taking into the new year with me.  

Worth mentioning: I really stepped outside of my comfort zone in the last year; I strayed from my usual routine and that includes going away from my trusty (and safe) outfit formulas, but I’m so happy I did. Why? Because change is good, duh. But also because I discovered the pants trend that truly makes me feel like my most-badass self. Who says clothes can’t make you feel like a different person? I say they can!

The trend that basically makes me feel invincible is trousers, which I like to refer to as my power pants. And TBH, they kinda, sorta are. But before we get into that, let’s just say the history of pants is a complex one, and way back when, women technically weren’t supposed to wear them. It wasn’t until the mid-19th century that we really started to openly see trousers on women, one small step toward equal rights. Eventually, a seemingly simple piece of clothing encompassed so much: Pants represented equality, power, freedom from restriction, and mobility, in more ways than one.

Argent Wide Leg Stretch Wool Trousers

Nordstrom

Shop now: $275; nordstrom.com

A&F Sloane Tailored Pant

Abercrombie & Fitch

Shop now: $90; abercrombie.com

Sometimes we forget that something as simple as pants holds so much history, but that’s why when I wear my trousers these days, I feel extra empowered. The loose-fitting “office bottoms” or “work trousers” skyrocketed back onto the fashion scene in 2022 — see: A-listers like Kendall Jenner, Hailey Bieber, and Rosie Huntington-Whiteley wore the bottoms nonstop, setting these babies up for big things in 2022 and beyond — and to be frank, these celeb sightings were really what inspired me to slip into them, too. 

Over the past year, I’ve accumulated an impressive trouser collection. The first pair I bought were from an airport shop in Munich in early 2022, and they’re currently my most worn — hey, it’s the best 50 euros I ever spent. This purchase kicked off my obsession, and now I own a range of trousers from Nordstrom (like this Open Edit pair that’s nearly sold out), plus these from Splendid, 7 For All Mankind. I’m currently eyeing this pair from Reformation because I can’t get enough. 

There’s something so sexy to me about putting on these power pants. Maybe it’s the loose, nonchalant silhouette that makes me feel like that coolest person in a room; I’ve never been a fan of super-tight pieces, after all, so aside from the nonchalant vibes, their shape is also incredibly comfy. Or maybe it’s because you can really take a pair of trousers and turn them into whatever you want. T-shirt and sneakers for low-key ease? Yes. Corset and pointed-toe heels for a sexy spin. Absolutely! Trousers are basically like a chameleon that can transform into anything you want (just like you!). 

Of course, the deeper history of pants makes them all the more empowering. Bad. Ass. Women! And that’s how I feel when I’m wearing them. Shop some of my all-time favorite trousers that I pinky promise will make you feel so powerful and dynamic.

The Way-High Drape Pant

Everlane

Shop now: $128; everlane.com

Mason Pant

Reformation

Shop now: $178; reformation.com

Favorite Daughter The Favorite Pant Pleat Pants

Nordstrom

Shop now: $218; nordstrom.com

Drapeweave Neale Straight-Leg Pants

Madewell

Shop now: $98; madewell.com

Palazzo Pants

Falconeri

Shop now: $126 (Originally $290); falconeri.com

Compact Stretch High Waist Wide Leg Pants

Karen Miller

Shop now: $171 (Originally $214); karenmillen.com

