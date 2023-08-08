I Brought 13 Swimsuits to Italy, but These Are the 5 Flattering Styles I Wore the Most

Everyone's going on vacation now, and sure, I have a teeny, tiny bit of #FOMO because once you travel, it’s only normal to want to travel, well, more. But alas, seeing my Instagram feed flooded with images of people eating their way through Rome or indulging in Mediterranean cuisine in the one place I’ve always wanted to go (ahem, Greece), is only making me reflect on my recent trip to Italy — I’m reminiscing about the people I met, the food I ate, and the memories I made with my boyfriend, and also, what I would do differently (in terms of packing!)

Let’s be real: Packing is never easy, no matter how often you do it. And, when you go abroad, you have to think even smarter. You’re bound to buy things you’ll want to bring back with you, so it’s wise to leave a little bit of space in your luggage for souvenirs purchased along the way. Looking back, I packed a bit too much for my Italian getaway, which certainly limited my ability to buy some things (ahem, leather purses and shoes!) I wanted. I wore all of the dresses I brought with me, but I went a bit overboard with my swimwear. We spent a lot of time by the beach, but I learned that if you bring timeless swimwear, like I did, you really don’t need a lot because you can repeatedly wear them, styling them differently each time.

So while yes, I packed 13 swimsuits — and TBH, swimwear is really heavy — I only wore five of them, which also clearly means they're my favorite, hence why I need to share them with you. And yes, I know swimwear season will be over soon, but having a good one or two-piece on hand is a year-round must-have because vacations.

Below, check out the suits that I wore the most on my Italian getaway, including the famous one-piece that I now own in almost every color available.

Andie the Amalfi One-Piece

Andie Swim

This Andie’s swimsuit, which keeps selling out, is about as flattering as a one-piece gets. I remember when I first put it on and audibly gasped because I was so amazed at the fit. It felt almost like shapewear, in that it hugged all my curves but also offered just a bit of compressive powers that snatched me in all the right places. This is thanks to the four-way stretch fabric designed with a compressive lining, but don’t let the latter scare you: It’s not restricting in any way and is easily among the most comfortable one-pieces I own. The medium butt coverage is perfect and the scoop neck and thin straps feel very classic. I even wore this as a bodysuit, so it really was the wisest packing decision I could make.

I could wax poetic about this super simple and timeless one-piece for the rest of my life — that’s how good it is. And I really can’t believe I’d been sleeping on it until this summer, but alas, better late than never, right? Right.

Cuup the Scoop and High-Waisted Swim Set

Cuup

I didn’t think I could love a two-piece as much as I love my one-piece, but this Cuup set is tied in first-place for my most-worn swimwear of summer 2023. I own the scoop top and high-waisted swim bottoms in four colors now — because as we learned, when I like my suit, I get more than one of it — and it served me very well during my time on the Amalfi Coast.

The Cuup two-piece, which comes in an array of colors, is the perfect mix of classic and trendy; the bra-inspired underwire top, which offers great cleavage, even for my smaller chest, is sexy but still timeless, while the high-waisted bottom provides just the right amount of hip and butt coverage so that I don’t have to worry about flashing anyone. It’s also incredibly comfy and comes with adjustable shoulder and back straps for a perfect fit.

Cleobella Harlow One-Piece

Cleobella

SImple suits are a no-brainer, but going to an Italian coastline also requires one that’s a bit more, well, coastal-inspired. This Cleobella One-Piece is exactly the “trendy” option I wanted while beach-hopping in Italy. First and foremost, it’s stunning, and you don’t need to be an expert to see this. The beautiful print! The frilly shoulder detailing! The midriff cutout! This one-piece is simply a work of art, so the compliments that I received the second I put it on didn’t come as a surprise to me.

It’s flattering, stylish, and so pretty. Honestly, it was made for the ‘gram. And while yes, it’s a splurge, the quality is simply unmatched.

Pink Queen One-Shoulder High-Waisted Swimsuit

Amazon

A super simple, slightly sexy two-piece is a must on anyone’s vacation travel list, and while I had my Cuup set, this Pink Queen high-waisted one was different enough to justify bringing along both. It’s inherently simple, but had some elements that made it feel a bit more trendy, like the one-shoulder design, the tie-waist detailing, and, my favorite, the ruched detailing on the hips that provided a very flattering touch.

I get why it has so many five-star ratings and reviews, with so many shoppers calling it “flattering,” which I 100 percent agree with. I love that it’s also available in so many colors; I went with the crisp white, but considering I have the tendency to buy multiples of what I love, I’m eyeing the black version as well.

Seafolly Jetset One Shoulder One-Piece

Seafolly

If you’re not familiar with Australian-based Seafolly, just know this is a brand you have to commit to memory ASAP. The suits? Among the most flattering I own, and that’s all thanks to the compressive material most of them designed in. I tried this one-shoulder number — can you tell I have a thing with one-shoulder styles? — and I didn’t want to take it off. Not only is it easy on the eyes, but it’s also super practical, with those removable cups, which I love because I prefer a bit of shaping support up there, as well as medium butt coverage. It’s also designed with a medium leg cut that doesn’t rise too high, because, hey, those retro high-rise cuts just aren’t for me, and that’s okay.

