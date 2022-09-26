I’m a Shoe-Obsessed Editor, and These Are the 7 Styles I’m Taking With Me From Summer Into Fall

I really don’t remember when my shoe obsession began, but I do know that it’s something I’m not afraid to be very open about. Just see it like this: You might have a coffee obsession — which hey, isn’t a bad thing — that feeling you get when you take your first sip of a hot latte on a cold day is the same feeling I get when I slip into a new pair of shoes. (Ahhh.)

It should come as no surprise that I own a lot of shoes. Boots! Sneakers! Flats! Heels! You name it, I definitely have variations of them in my apartment, and while I do get sad when I have to pack away my warm-weather appropriate shoes for fall, I realized that most of the shoes I own transcend seasons. I like sandals, but I don’t actually have that many, nor do I wear them that often come summer, which means I can walk into fall without having to do a drastic footwear change.

Below, check out the shoes I plan on keeping in my rotation this fall. From a pair of cowboy boots that are a magnet for compliments to my trusty white sneakers that I wear more than anything I own, you’ll certainly find a pair (or two) for you to wear this season — and beyond.

Ranch Road Rosette Boots

Ranch Road Boots

Unless you’ve been sleeping under a rock, you probably know that cowboy boots are back in a big way this year. And though it took me a while to test drive the trend — it’s a bit outside of my wheelhouse, if I’m being honest — I was obsessed with the Western-inspired footwear the second I did. In the summer, I wore these Ranch Road boots with mini dresses and shorts — and before you ask, no, my legs never felt hot, thanks to the wider shaft that allowed for ample air circulation. Now for fall, I plan on styling these boots with midi skirts and slip dresses.

Shop now: $558; ranchroadboots.com

Bells & Becks The Natalia

Bells & Becks

Good flats are hard to come by, and when you do, it’s hard to keep it a secret. I used to wear the low-to-the-ground shoes all the time in high school, and only recently started slipping back into them. I think it’s because I always felt flats didn’t give me the same confidence as a pair of pumps, but this pair from Bells & Becks honestly makes me feel invincible. They have a timeless pointed-toe silhouette that looks great with baggy trousers, and the hardware detailing gives them an of-the-moment spin. When it’s too cold to go totally barefoot, I plan on wearing them with mesh socks for a fun texture play.

Shop now: $395; bellsandbecks.com

Cariuma White Leather Salvas Sneakers

Cariuma

I hate to sound like a broken record, but hey, when you know, you know — and I know these Cariuma sneakers will be my all-time favorite white kicks forever. I’ve definitely tried my fair share of classic white sneakers, but the Salvas win in every category: style, comfort, and price. The simple design makes them easy enough to wear with everything from dresses to shorts, but the side logo and stitched seams add a bit of a retro flair, which I love. Worth noting: They’re made with Leather Working Group-certified leather, so you can rest assured knowing that this sneaker’s impact on the earth is low, but its impact on your style will be, well, high.

Shop now: $98; cariuma.com

M.Gemi The Mia Pump

M. Gemi

I think everyone should have a power pump on rotation, even come fall. That’s why I’ll be wearing these cobalt-blue heels from M.Gemi for as long as I can. I’m a fan of nearly every shoe this Italian footwear label has designed, but the low heel, practical back strap, and color of these Mia Pumps is undeniably fantastic. I’ve worn them shorts and dresses, but with autumn here, I plan on styling them with my go-to trousers and sweaters. These would even look cute with a pair of frilly socks or contrasting tights, ensuring your feet stay warm through the season.

Shop now: $348; mgemi.com

Thursday Boots The Heartbreaker High Heel Bootie

Thursday Boots

I’ve waxed poetic about Thursday’s heartbreaker boots before, and I will do so again now. No matter how many new boots I get, I always fall back on these because they’re comfortable and look sexy. I’ve worn the same pair for over three years now, and (TMI) they don’t smell. Plus, their exterior looks almost as good as new. To say these boots are made to last would be an understatement, and they’ve never let me down come heat, rain, or snow. They truly transcend the seasons, making their $195 price absolutely worth it.

Shop now: $195; thursdayboots.com

Ugg Tasman X Waterproof Clog

Nordstrom

I know, I know: These are something else. When I first saw them on Irina Shayk back in February, I also had my opinions on the clog. But after trying them out, their practical nature won me over. And hey, they’re kind of, sort of cool-looking, too. The outer is made from water-resistant material, plus they come with a removable (non-waterproof) sock that’s moisture wicking, too. I wore the clogs without the socks in the summer, but plan on putting them back in now that it’s getting colder out.

Shop now: $80; nordstrom.com

Vagabond Shoemakers James Penny Loafer

Nordstrom

A loafer a day keeps the doctor away. Okay, but for real: the sensible shoe has its reputation, and while it can come off as a bit stuffy or just plain, meh, brands have churned out trendy takes, updating the silhouette to include chunky soles or other of-the-moment detailing that will make you rethink loafers for good. This pair from Vagabond has been the most-worn for me because they’re comfortable and they look cool with dresses, pants, or shorts. But TBH, I’m most excited to wear them in the fall with socks. It’s a cool school-girl pairing that’s also super comfy, not to mention will keep your feet warm as the temperatures drop.

Shop now: $175; nordstrom.com