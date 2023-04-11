I Can’t Stop Wearing This Cheery, Spring Color Trend That Gets Me So Many Compliments

Kendall Jenner and Kate Middleton have also worn it.

Eva Thomas
Eva Thomas is a senior commerce writer at InStyle, where she pitches, writes, and strategizes around all things fashion, beauty, and celebrity, always approaching her shopping content in a fresh and exciting voice.
Published on April 11, 2023

My Favorite Green Color Trend Made Me Rethink Black
I have been loyal to all-black attire for years (nay, decades), and said love only grew when I moved to New York in 2019 — it’s the true New Yorker outfit formula, after all! Mary-Kate and Ashley Olsen are rarely seen in anything other than black and models are proving it’s still cool to wear the hue from head to toe; black is chic, flattering, and easy to wear. But I wanted something fresh — so I started wearing the freshest hue there is, and let me tell you, things changed. 

Kelly green is certainly nothing new in the world of fashion, but it was relatively new to me, considering I didn’t own a single verdant-hued piece until December 2022 when I purchased a green Cos top during the brand’s Christmas sale. The second I got it, I put it on and couldn’t believe the energy the color gave me. Maybe it was because, outside, the ground was covered in snow, or because I was itching for spring, but I realized from that moment, I had been missing out on not wearing green. 

My affinity for the bright, cheery hue grew even more when I first wore my new Cos top to work. Let me tell you: The compliments came flooding in. “Such a nice color!” “Wow, that is such a pretty green!” I enthusiastically nodded my head in agreement; It’s not only the positive comments that made me feel so good, I genuinely felt like people were being more kind. I even got free guacamole during lunch, and I credit that green shirt for the cashier’s generosity.

Best Kelly Green Clothing: 

Contrast Panel Mixed Media A-Line Dress

Nordstrom

Green is a highly approachable color, and I first learned about this through @matchmakermaria, a dating expert I started following on Instagram last year. One of her key points of advice for first dates is to wear green — or to sit at the bar by yourself wearing something green, because it’s an approachable, non-intimidating color. I didn’t wear it on a date, but I did notice the positive effects of wearing green — another reason I decided to keep wearing it. 

Black is still one of my favorite clothing colors, but green (of all shades) is quickly creeping to the top of my list. It’s bright! It’s cheery! It’s conversation-starting! And frankly, that’s all I could want. Life’s too short to not wear something that makes you — and the people around you — happy. 

Shop some more editor-approved Kelly green pieces below. 

Best Kelly Green Shoes: 

OCA LOW Green Canvas

Cariuma

Best Kelly Green Accessories: 

M FRAME BAGUETTE

Mansur Gavriel

Shoppers in Their 50s Call This Silky Anti-Aging Serum a "Miracle Worker" for Reducing Wrinkles
Madewell Just Put Thousands of Sale Items on Double Discount, and Spring Essentials Start at $20
This $15 Drugstore Skin Tint Doubles as a Hydrating Serum and Actually Lasts All Day
5 Editor-Approved Amazon Fashion Deals to Shop This Weekend, Starting at $12
Coach's Just-Launched Spring Collection Is Flying Off Shelves Right Now
How to Wear Pants This Festival Season If You're Sick of Denim Cutoffs
8 Ways to Style a White Dress for Easter
Banana Republic Just Launched a Secret Sale With Double Discounts — Up to 85% Off
Out of 14,000+ Deals in Nordstrom's Spring Sale, These Are the 23 a Fashion Writer Is Shopping
You’re Going to See These Amazon Fashion Staples Everywhere This Spring — and Prices Start at $12
I'm a Fashion Editor, and This Is the Bright and Simple 2-Piece Outfit Formula I'm Wearing All Spring
Amazon Shoppers Say This Versatile Spring Top Is “Flattering and Stylish” — and It’s Only $28
Out of Thousands of New Spring Dresses on Amazon, These Are the 10 Under-$50 Styles Worth Shopping
The 17 Best Leather Jackets of 2023 for Every Occasion
J.Crew Just Slashed Prices on Its Newly Launched Spring Collection by Up to 50%
The 100 Best Amazon Spring Fashion Finds for Under $100, According to 2 Shopping Editors
Amazon’s Secret Designer Outlet Dropped Major Spring Fashion Deals Up to 79% Off This Weekend
Out of Thousands of New Spring Styles on Amazon, Shoppers Love These 10 Under-$45 Pieces the Most
The 8 Best Linen Dresses for an Effortlessly Chic Look