I Can’t Stop Wearing This Cheery, Spring Color Trend That Gets Me So Many Compliments

I have been loyal to all-black attire for years (nay, decades), and said love only grew when I moved to New York in 2019 — it’s the true New Yorker outfit formula, after all! Mary-Kate and Ashley Olsen are rarely seen in anything other than black and models are proving it’s still cool to wear the hue from head to toe; black is chic, flattering, and easy to wear. But I wanted something fresh — so I started wearing the freshest hue there is, and let me tell you, things changed.

Kelly green is certainly nothing new in the world of fashion, but it was relatively new to me, considering I didn’t own a single verdant-hued piece until December 2022 when I purchased a green Cos top during the brand’s Christmas sale. The second I got it, I put it on and couldn’t believe the energy the color gave me. Maybe it was because, outside, the ground was covered in snow, or because I was itching for spring, but I realized from that moment, I had been missing out on not wearing green.

My affinity for the bright, cheery hue grew even more when I first wore my new Cos top to work. Let me tell you: The compliments came flooding in. “Such a nice color!” “Wow, that is such a pretty green!” I enthusiastically nodded my head in agreement; It’s not only the positive comments that made me feel so good, I genuinely felt like people were being more kind. I even got free guacamole during lunch, and I credit that green shirt for the cashier’s generosity.

Green is a highly approachable color, and I first learned about this through @matchmakermaria, a dating expert I started following on Instagram last year. One of her key points of advice for first dates is to wear green — or to sit at the bar by yourself wearing something green, because it’s an approachable, non-intimidating color. I didn’t wear it on a date, but I did notice the positive effects of wearing green — another reason I decided to keep wearing it.

Black is still one of my favorite clothing colors, but green (of all shades) is quickly creeping to the top of my list. It’s bright! It’s cheery! It’s conversation-starting! And frankly, that’s all I could want. Life’s too short to not wear something that makes you — and the people around you — happy.

