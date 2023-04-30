I Spend 8 Hours a Day on Amazon, and I’m Buying These Now-$15 Biker Shorts in Bulk for Summer

They even have pockets.

By
Eden Lichterman
Eden Lichterman is an Amazon Ecommerce Writer for Meredith brands including InStyle and People.
InStyle's editorial guidelines
Published on April 30, 2023 @ 05:00AM

We independently evaluate all recommended products and services. If you click on links we provide, we may receive compensation. Learn more.

Amazon Biker Shorts
Photo:

Getty Images, Courtesy of Amazona

As someone who works from home the majority of the week, my daily uniform consists of leggings, a basic tee, and the coziest sweatshirt I can find. But, once it starts to get warmer out — and my New York City apartment gets too hot to bare — my go-to comfy look simply won’t do. That’s why I swap out my sweatshirts for breezy tanks and my leggings for biker shorts every summer. And this year, I’m stocking up on the top-rated Iuga biker shorts, which are on sale for just $15 at Amazon. 

Available in 16 colors and sizes XS through 3XL, the tight-fitting shorts have a compressive, high waistband and 6-inch, mid-thigh-length inseam. Plus, they have two side pockets that can fit your phone, along with a hidden pocket inside the waistband for credit cards or IDs. That means I can go on my mid-day mental health walks in a pair of comfortable, stretchy shorts without having to carry a bulky bag — it’s a win-win.

IUGA Biker Shorts Women 6" Workout Shorts

Amazon

Shop now: $15 (Originally $30); amazon.com

Most days, I’ll wear the biker shorts with an oversized tee or tank and my house slippers, but there are plenty of other ways I can style them for outdoor wear, too. On the off chance that I decide to work out (or more likely go for a leisurely stroll around the neighborhood), the shorts would be perfect with a sports bra and my comfiest running shoes. Plus, they’re great to throw on under flowy skirts or dresses to prevent dreaded thigh-chafing. 

While the biker shorts’ features certainly caught my eye, the main thing that convinced me to add them to my Amazon cart is their glowing reviews section. Nearly 13,500 shoppers have given them a five-star rating, and more than 2,400 people left rave reviews. One shopper called them their “favorite shorts,” adding that they “prefer these” over more expensive pairs because “they’re softer and have a pocket.” Plus, another reviewer said they “don’t have to worry about [the shorts] falling down” or “hiking up” when moving around. Buttery-soft shorts that stay in place all day? Sign me up. 

I also wanted to confirm that the shorts would keep their shape and feel over time. A shopper said the shorts “wear and wash up so well,” they “ordered another pair.” And a second person said they “did not shrink after going through the washing machine and the dryer.” I’m officially sold. 

If you’re also suddenly in desperate need of these biker shorts, check out more colors on sale at Amazon, below. 

IUGA Biker Shorts Women 6" Workout Shorts

Amazon

Shop now: $15 (Originally $22); amazon.com

IUGA Biker Shorts Women 6" Workout Shorts

Amazon

Shop now: $16 (Originally $30); amazon.com

IUGA Biker Shorts Women 6" Workout Shorts

Amazon

Shop now: $16 (Originally $30); amazon.com

