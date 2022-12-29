Lots of InStyle Editor-Approved Bras Are on Sale, and We Found the 7 Best Deals

Save up to 63 percent off.

By
Chloe Anello
Chloe Anello
Chloe Anello
Chloe Anello is a Senior Commerce Editor for Dotdash Meredith's Beauty & Style Group. She joined the InStyle team in 2022 and works with a wide range of freelancers and on-staff writers to create expert- and research-driven product roundups for all things fashion. Before joining the team, she worked for New York Magazine's The Strategist, where she led the fashion content and celebrity shopping column.
InStyle's editorial guidelines
Published on December 29, 2022 @ 12:00AM

We independently research, test, review, and recommend the best products—learn more about our process. If you buy something through our links, we may earn a commission.

InStyle Editor-Approved Bras
Photo:

InStyle / Tyler Roeland

It’s not too late to decide on a New Year’s resolution. And if you’re stumped on what to pick, might I suggest cleaning out your bra and underwear drawers? Those stretched-out, sweat-stained, ill-fitting bras will no longer support you like they should, and trust us, you can do a whole lot better. But I know bras can be pricey, so to help you out, I scoured the internet for excellent deals on bras from editor-favorite brands like Wacoal, Natori, Chantelle, and more.

Many of these bras have appeared in our previous roundups — from best bras for older women to most comfortable bras to best plus-size bras — receiving not only an expert’s stamp of approval, but also an editor’s. If you ask us, these are some of the best of the best on the market, and now you can buy our favorites for up to 63 percent off — there’s no better time to restock your drawers with bras that actually fit. 

Plus, we have choices for whatever style you’re looking for, including strapless bras, bralettes, plus-sizes, and more. Read on for the seven best deals to shop right now.

Best Bra Deals

Wacoal Women's Red Carpet Strapless Bra

Amazon

Shop now: $41 (Originally $68); amazon.com

We named this our favorite strapless bra for older women, but honestly, as far as strapless bras go, you can’t get any better than this one from Wacoal. Not only does it come in over 100 sizes from 30D to 44G, but it also stays put thanks to medical grade silicone strips along the top and bottom of the band, preventing the bra from slipping and sliding. The full-coverage cups will support your breasts, yet with a little extra cushioning (not padding) the fit is extra comfortable. It’s even editor-approved, making this bra a no-brainer purchase.

Natori Feathers Contour Plunge Bra

Amazon

Shop now: $45 (Originally $68); amazon.com

As a good everyday option, this plunging Natori bra, which we’ve named the best splurge bra, works with a variety of necklines. And it doesn’t skimp on comfort; the mesh fabric and soft cups mold to your body for a nearly custom fit that lifts and supports all at once. The bra has even been named a favorite of celebrities like Lady Gaga and Nina Dobrev.

Wacoal Women's How Perfect Wire Free T-Shirt Bra

Amazon

Shop now: $26 (Originally $68); nordstrom.com

If you’d like to ditch the wire this coming year, try out this T-shirt bra from Wacoal. It offers mid-coverage with foam cups that gently support while still putting comfort first. Now 63 percent off, sizes are unsurprisingly selling out on Nordstrom, but it’s also available on Amazon for a decent deal, too.

Rive Gauche Full Coverage Unlined Bra

Chantelle

Shop now: $66 (Originally $88); chantelle.com

Another pick we named great for older and plus-size women, this bra is as supportive as it is pretty. The unlined cups still provide full-coverage, while the U-shaped back takes the weight off your shoulders. Only the dusty green ‘peacock’ color is on sale, but every woman deserves one particularly pretty bra in their collection, right?

Lightly Lined Multi-Way Strapless Bra

Cacique

Shop now: $35 (Originally $53); cacique.lanebryant.com

Finding a strapless bra that properly fits plus-size women can be challenging, but look no further than this medium-coverage choice from Cacique, Lane Bryant’s intimates brand, that we named our best strapless bra. The smooth fabric will disappear under clothes, yet provide you with lots of support. With sizes from 34B to 50K, you’re sure to find one that properly fits.

Wacoal Women's Perfect Primer Push Up Bra

Amazon

Shop now: $40 (Originally $68); amazon.com

Need a little lift? We named this Wacoal bra the best push-up bra to buy. The foam cups give you the appearance of larger, fuller breasts that look natural (not like you’re wearing extra-padding). 

C Magnifique Minimizer Bra

Bare Necessities

Shop now: $50 (Originally $78); barenecessities.com

On the complete opposite end of the spectrum, for anyone looking for less full-looking breasts, a minimizer bra will do wonders for you. We crowned this the one worth splurging on because it will reduce the size of your breasts by one inch. But thanks to the pretty material, it actually looks sexy, which is one of the best parts. It’s only on sale in two vibrant blues and one neutral camo pattern, but we still think you’ll get plenty of use out of whichever one you choose. 

Shop More InStyle-Approved Picks

Hailey Bieber
The 2-in-1 Beauty Product Behind Hailey Bieber’s Birthday Pout Is an Indispensable Part of My Routine
"Dry Cracking, Painful Skin" Is Made "Smooth as Silk" With This On-Sale Foot Cream Makes
Shoppers Say This “Miracle” Foot Cream Heals Painfully Cracked, Dry Skin Overnight
Editor and Oprah Approved Brand Holiday Sale
This Editor- and Oprah-Approved Brand Has a Sneaky Post-Holiday Sale — and These Are the Best Items to Shop
Related Articles
Nutrafol New Look
This Hair Regrowth Supplement Is the Key to Keeping Locks “Thick and Healthy,” According to a Doctor
Editor and Oprah Approved Brand Holiday Sale
This Editor- and Oprah-Approved Brand Has a Sneaky Post-Holiday Sale — and These Are the Best Items to Shop
Vegamour Sale Lead
These “Expensive” but “Worth It” Nicole Kidman-Approved Hair Growth Products Are Majorly Discounted Right Now
Amazon Essentials Women's French Terry Fleece Jogger Sweatpant
These Amazon Joggers Are Loved by Over 20,600 Shoppers — and Right Now, They’re Just $12
Post Christmas Credo and Howl Sale
From “Magic” Highlighters to Shopper-Loved Hair Growth Kits, These Are the 17 Best Post-Christmas Beauty Sales
Nordstrom Half-Yearly Sale
I’m a Fashion Editor, and These Are the 5 Best Deals From Nordstrom’s Big After-Christmas Sale
JW PEI Aylin Canvas & Quinn Vegan Leather Cell Phone Crossbody Bag
This Practical Accessory Is One of Oprah’s Favorites — and It’s on Sale for 20 Percent Off at Amazon
Katie Holmes Jennifer Lawrence
These Ridiculous Pants Were the Biggest Fashion Trend of 2022 — and They’re Not Going Away Anytime Soon
Kate Middleton
Kate Middleton Just Wore the Universally Flattering Boot Trend That’s a Multi-Season Staple
This Secret Post-Christmas Sale Is Offering Valentino for 73% Off â but Itâs Bound to Sell Out
This Secret Sale Has Valentino, Trina Turk, and Versace for Up to 80% Off
Best Nordstrom After-Christmas Deals
Nordstrom Just Extended the Holiday Season With Its Half Yearly Sale, and These Are the 30 Must-Have Deals
Amazon After-Christmas Sale
Amazon’s Epic After-Christmas Sale Is Here, and We Found the 30 Best Deals for Up to 75% Off
This Is the Unexpected, Cozy Basic Iâm Buying for Winter Layering â and Itâs Just $30 Right Now
This Unexpected Winter Staple Is on Sale for $30 — and 33,000+ Shoppers Have Made It a Top Seller
Saie
The Highlighting Primer TikTok Calls the “Secret Weapon” to Glass Skin Is Now Available in a Holiday Duo
Kajer Weis Holiday Sets
The Highly Coveted Holiday Sets From an Emma Watson-Approved Brand Are Back in Stock
Hurry! This Is Your Last Chance to Get These Under-$20 Amazon Stocking Stuffers Before Christmas
Hurry! This Is Your Last Chance to Get These Under-$20 Amazon Stocking Stuffers Before Christmas