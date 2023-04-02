I Spend 8 Hours a Day on Amazon, and I’m Buying This Now-$10 Midi Dress in Every Color for Spring

It’s “super soft” and “easy to wear,” shoppers say.

By
Eden Lichterman
Eden Lichterman
Eden Lichterman
Eden Lichterman is an Amazon Ecommerce Writer for Meredith brands including InStyle and People.
InStyle's editorial guidelines
Published on April 2, 2023 @ 08:00AM

We independently evaluate all recommended products and services. If you click on links we provide, we may receive compensation. Learn more.

I Spend 8 Hours a Day on Amazon, and Iâm Buying This Now-$10 Midi Dress in Every Color for Spring
Photo:

Getty Images

I look forward to sundress season all year long; there’s nothing better than waking up to a clear blue day, throwing on a flowy dress, and instantly looking and feeling ready for wherever the day takes you. And as that sunny time of year nears closer, I’ve been keeping an eye out for new dresses to add to my collection. My most recent find? This Amazon Essentials sleeveless midi that’s now on sale, starting at $10. 

Along with its epic sale price, the dress’ simple silhouette and T-shirt-like material immediately earned it a spot in my Amazon cart. The midi is made from a soft and stretchy blend of polyester, viscose, and elastane, and comes in 12 marled colors, plus sizes XS through XXL. Its design also has chic and understated details, including subtle side slits and an exposed seam down the back. 

Amazon Essentials Women's Cozy Knit Sleeveless Bateau Neck Midi Dress

Amazon

Shop now: $10 (Originally $30); amazon.com

I’m already planning multiple ways to wear this dress. For a day at the office, I’ll style it with ballet flats, a cropped, dark denim jacket, and an oversized tote. On the weekends, I’ll wear the dress more casually with a pair of white sneakers, slouchy bomber jacket, and a crossbody bag. For an evening out, I’ll swap my sneakers for heels and my crossbody for a clutch. And once summer arrives, I’ll even be wearing this midi over a swimsuit at the beach. 

Hundreds of Amazon shoppers are also loving this dress, and many of them left glowing reviews. One called the midi “comfortable, substantial, [and] well made,” while another person confirmed it’s “super soft,” adding that the “side slits allow for ample movement.” A third reviewer, who already owns the “easy-to-wear” dress in two colors, said they “wash well and hold their shape.”

While I plan to wear this midi all spring and summer long, I’m also confident I can continue wearing it into the fall by layering a long-sleeve shirt underneath. As one shopper put it, the dress feels like a “flattering, warm hug,” and I can’t imagine anything better. 

If you, too, are convinced that you need the Amazon Essentials sleeveless midi dress in multiple colors, check out more stylish versions, below. 

Amazon Essentials Women's Cozy Knit Sleeveless Bateau Neck Midi Dress

Amazon

Shop now: $17 (Originally $30); amazon.com

Amazon Essentials Women's Cozy Knit Sleeveless Bateau Neck Midi Dress

Amazon

Shop now: $15 (Originally $30); amazon.com

Amazon Essentials Women's Cozy Knit Sleeveless Bateau Neck Midi Dress

Amazon

Shop now: $29 (Originally $30); amazon.com

Shop More InStyle-Approved Picks

Shoppers in their 60s say this body lotion "lasts several days" and makes skin feel "so soft" and "revitalized"
Shoppers in Their 60s Say This Revitalizing Body Lotion Keeps Skin “Hydrated and Soft” for “Several Days”
Is Wearing a Vest With Nothing Underneath One of the Hottest Trends This Spring? Hollywood Seems to Think So
Is This Sexy Spin on a Traditional Menswear Staple 2023's Hottest Spring Trend? Hollywood Seems to Think So
Vanessa Hudgens Skin Tint
So Many Celebrities Use This Skin-Blurring Tint That Gives Shoppers a “Youthful” Look, We’re Losing Count
Related Articles
Over 75,000 Shoppers Are Obsessed With This Best-Selling $11 Scrub That Leaves Alligator Skin "Silky Smooth"
75,000+ Shoppers Say This $8 Exfoliating Scrub “Works Like Magic” to Leave Dry, Alligator Skin Soft and Silky
Amazon Shopping Editor Franchise
I’m an Amazon Shopping Editor, and These Are 5 Deals You Won’t Regret Adding to Your Cart This Weekend
Amazon Shoppers Are Saying the Fit of This Color Blocked One-Piece Swimsuit Is "Spot On" And Has Great Coverage
Amazon Shoppers Say This $33 One-Piece Is So Flattering, They’ve “Never Felt So Damn Good in a Swimsuit”
Amazon Easter dresses under $50
Amazon Is Overflowing With Flattering Easter Dresses — Here Are the 10 Best Under $50 That’ll Arrive in Time
Jennifer Aniston Slouchy Boots
Jennifer Aniston Wore the Universally-Flattering Spring Boot Trend Anne Hathaway Is a Fan of, Too
Replacing Foundation With Tinted Moisturizer
28,000+ Shoppers Love This $14 Tinted Moisturizer That Gives Skin a “Subtle Glow”
Nordstrom Just Added 14,000+ Items to Their Spring Sale â and Iâm Shopping These 23 Deals
Out of 14,000+ Deals in Nordstrom's Spring Sale, These Are the 23 a Fashion Writer Is Shopping
This Celebrity-Worn Denim Brand Is Majorly Marked Down at Amazon
Amazon’s Under-the-Radar Levi’s Sale Includes Hollywood-Loved Pairs for Up to 70% Off
Shoppers Say This Now-$20 Pedicure Kit Is "the Answer" to Smooth, Callus-Free Feet Ahead of Summer
Shoppers Say This Now-$16 Pedicure Kit Is "the Answer" to Smooth, Callus-Free Feet Ahead of Summer
LOTD 3/30: Sofia Vergara
Sofia Vergara Wore the Most Practical Spring Coat With Risqué, Ankle-Breaking Pumps
The $35 Floral Dress Shoppers Call "Perfect" for Spring Has 1 Detail That Makes It "Super Flattering"
The $36 Floral Dress Shoppers Call "Perfect" for Spring Has 1 Detail That Makes It "Super Flattering"
Jennifer Garner's Go-To Comfy Sneaker Brand Discounted Its Best-Selling Style at Amazon
Jennifer Garner's Go-To Comfy Sneaker Brand Is Nurse-Approved for 14-Hour Shifts, and Its Top Style Is on Sale
The Amazon Hair Dryer Shoppers Call a "Dyson Alternative" Is at Its Lowest Price Since Black Friday
The Hair Dryer Amazon Shoppers Call a "Dyson Alternative" Is at Its Lowest Price Since Black Friday
Next Gen fashion trends on Amazon
You’re Going to See These Amazon Fashion Staples Everywhere This Spring — and Prices Start at $12
Take It from a Fashion Editor: This Is the Only 2-Piece Outfit Formula You Need for Spring
I'm a Fashion Editor, and This Is the Bright and Simple 2-Piece Outfit Formula I'm Wearing All Spring
60-Year-Old Shoppers Say This Best-Selling Retinol Eye Cream Makes Them Look 20 Years Younger
70-Year-Old Shoppers Say They Look “Decades Younger” Thanks to Amazon’s Best-Selling $22 Eye Cream