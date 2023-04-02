I Spend 8 Hours a Day on Amazon, and I’m Buying This Now-$10 Midi Dress in Every Color for Spring

I look forward to sundress season all year long; there’s nothing better than waking up to a clear blue day, throwing on a flowy dress, and instantly looking and feeling ready for wherever the day takes you. And as that sunny time of year nears closer, I’ve been keeping an eye out for new dresses to add to my collection. My most recent find? This Amazon Essentials sleeveless midi that’s now on sale, starting at $10.

Along with its epic sale price, the dress’ simple silhouette and T-shirt-like material immediately earned it a spot in my Amazon cart. The midi is made from a soft and stretchy blend of polyester, viscose, and elastane, and comes in 12 marled colors, plus sizes XS through XXL. Its design also has chic and understated details, including subtle side slits and an exposed seam down the back.

Amazon

Shop now: $10 (Originally $30); amazon.com

I’m already planning multiple ways to wear this dress. For a day at the office, I’ll style it with ballet flats, a cropped, dark denim jacket, and an oversized tote. On the weekends, I’ll wear the dress more casually with a pair of white sneakers, slouchy bomber jacket, and a crossbody bag. For an evening out, I’ll swap my sneakers for heels and my crossbody for a clutch. And once summer arrives, I’ll even be wearing this midi over a swimsuit at the beach.

Hundreds of Amazon shoppers are also loving this dress, and many of them left glowing reviews. One called the midi “comfortable, substantial, [and] well made,” while another person confirmed it’s “super soft,” adding that the “side slits allow for ample movement.” A third reviewer, who already owns the “easy-to-wear” dress in two colors, said they “wash well and hold their shape.”

While I plan to wear this midi all spring and summer long, I’m also confident I can continue wearing it into the fall by layering a long-sleeve shirt underneath. As one shopper put it, the dress feels like a “flattering, warm hug,” and I can’t imagine anything better.

If you, too, are convinced that you need the Amazon Essentials sleeveless midi dress in multiple colors, check out more stylish versions, below.

Amazon

Shop now: $17 (Originally $30); amazon.com

Amazon

Shop now: $15 (Originally $30); amazon.com

Amazon

Shop now: $29 (Originally $30); amazon.com

