I Spend 8 Hours a Day on Amazon, and These Are the 6 Best Deals I'm Buying This Weekend

One thing about me: I’m constantly filling up my virtual shopping cart with new fashion and beauty finds. While I don’t always check out right away, I like knowing that the things I’m coveting at any given time are all organized in one convenient place. But this weekend, I’m finally taking the plunge on the items in my Amazon cart, which all happen to be on sale for incredible prices.

My picks include clothes, accessories, and beauty products from brands like Levi’s, Ray-Ban, and Laneige; I even found a summer-ready Jonathan Cohen dress on sale for 30 percent off in Amazon’s Luxury Stores department, a curated storefront of designer fashion that’s eligible for fast, Prime delivery. So, if you’re also in the mood to finally purchase the items sitting in your cart, check out all six of my top Amazon fashion and beauty deals this weekend, below:

Gap Pocket T-Shirt Dress

I’m a sucker for a comfortable summer dress, and this Gap T-shirt mini has my name written all over it. It’s made from 100 percent machine-washable cotton and has a straight-down silhouette with a single chest pocket and exposed seam down the back. A shopper confirmed that the “material is not too thin or see-through,” so I can wear it out and about without worrying about anything showing underneath. It’s available in six colors and patterns and comes in sizes XXS through XXL, including petite, standard, and tall length options.

Levi's Premium 501 Mid-Thigh Short

I’ve never been a huge fan of shorts, mostly because all the ones I’ve tried are simply too short for my liking. That’s why I was thrilled to find these Levi’s mid-thigh-length denim shorts, which have a longer, 6-inch inseam. They come in nine washes, each with frayed hems and functional pockets on both the front and back. I plan to wear the shorts all summer long with a simple tee tucked in and a pair of sneakers or sandals to finish off the casual look.

Ray-Ban Marshal II Hexagonal Sunglasses

No matter how many pairs of sunglasses I accumulate, I always find a reason to get a new pair every summer. This year, I’ve got my eye on these on-sale hexagonal Ray-Bans, which are exclusively 20 percent off for Prime members. I love that they’re a more playful take on classic aviators, and I’m confident they’ll instantly make any outfit look cooler. Catch me walking around New York City all season in these gold and green shades.

Jonathan Cohen Floral One-Shoulder Dress

Whenever spring and summer weddings come around, I always find myself scrambling to find the perfect guest dress. But this year, I’m proactively stocking up on options in advance. I was thrilled to find this Jonathan Cohen one-shoulder midi dress on sale for 30 percent off in Amazon’s Luxury Stores department, and was even more excited when I saw it came in a wide range of sizes, from XS through 5X. I can dress it up for fancier affairs with strappy heels and an evening clutch or keep it casual with wedges and a shoulder bag.

Maybelline Lash Sensational Waterproof Mascara

When I found out that Sofia Richie Grainge wore the $9 Maybelline Lash Sensational Waterproof Mascara on her wedding day, it was game over; I immediately added the product to my cart. It has more than 82,000 five-star ratings from shoppers who say it’s “super lengthening” and “stays all day.” And with plenty of hot, sweaty days in my future this summer, now is the perfect time to try out a waterproof mascara that won’t have me looking like a racoon by the end of the night.

Laneige Water Bank Blue Hyaluronic Serum

While all my other picks are new items for me, the Laneige Water Bank Blue Hyaluronic Serum is a product I already use and love. It’s packed with hydrating and moisturizing ingredients, including hyaluronic acid and probiotic lysate. I use the serum both in the morning and at night after cleansing and toning my skin and before applying my moisturizer. I’ve only been using it for a few weeks, and my skin is already noticeably softer. Not to mention, the serum has a fresh smell that makes me feel clean.

