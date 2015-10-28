Remembering Costume Designer Edith Head on What Would Have Been Her 118th Birthday

Today, we remember the iconic Edith Head on what would have been her 118th birthday. One of the most iconic costume designers of her era, Head was known for her innovative approach to performance apparel and set the standard for costume designers in 20th century film. During her career, she received a record eight Academy Awards after working on the set of well-known films, such as All About Eve, Roman Holiday, and The Sting.

Today, Head would have turned 118. In celebration of her life, legacy, and outstanding contributions to costume design, we raise a toast to the designer who passed away 1981 at the age of 83. Her work, however, will never be forgotten and her memory lives on in Hollywood as one of the most celebrated costume designers of all time.