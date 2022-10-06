Beauty Skincare This Humble Flower Is the Anti-Aging Ingredient Missing from Your Skincare Routine Discover all of edelweiss' benefits. By Erin Lukas Erin Lukas Instagram Twitter Erin is a Brooklyn-based beauty editor and has been with InStyle since 2016. She covers all facets of beauty for the site. InStyle's editorial guidelines Updated on October 6, 2022 @ 01:17PM Pin Share Tweet Email Photo: Getty Images Edelweiss is name of the song sung at a pivotal moment in the film rendition of The Sound of Music, but the Alpine flower is just as resilient as the Von Trapp family. Despite its small and dainty appearance, the white flower is able to withstand the harsh climate of the Alps, which is what makes its antioxidant properties such an effective ingredient in skincare formulations. Unsurprisingly, brands are catching on to the flower's benefits, and edelweiss has begun popping up in more and more products. For all of the details on this plant-based ingredient, we turned to a dermatologist and a cosmetic chemist. Ahead, find out all of the skincare benefits of edelweiss along with how to include the ingredient in your skincare routine. The Exact Order You Should Apply Your Skincare Products — Morning and Night What are the skincare benefits of edelweiss? Edelweiss is a multitasking skincare ingredient with antioxidant, anti-inflammatory, and antimicrobial properties that can help minimize the appearance of wrinkles, improve skin elasticity, and help protect the skin from UVB rays. "A 2020 study demonstrated that edelweiss extracts provide strong antioxidant activity in response to UVB, anti-inflammatory effects and increased moisturizing activity," says Dr. Hadley King, a board-certified dermatologist in New York City. "The in vivo data demonstrated that topical application correlated with improved wrinkles, skin elasticity, dermal density and skin thickness compared to placebo." In addition to skincare, edelweiss is also used for medicinal purposes. "Edelweiss is actually a pretty rare plant grown in the Alps and Carpathians," Krupa Koestline, a clean cosmetic chemist and founder of KKT Consultants shares. "It has been used traditionally for medicinal and cosmetic purposes, particularly for gastrointestinal issues, bronchitis, and other inflammatory conditions." Koestline says that edelweiss is becoming increasingly in demand because of new sourcing technology that minimizes potential environmental harm. " Edelweiss plants are protected from over-harvesting and overexploitation," the cosmetic chemist explains. "Recent advances in biochemistry, bioengineering, and molecular biology have made it possible to cultivate stable plant callus — or plant cell cultures — to biosynthesize desired molecules. The extraction and purification are simplified and the yield of polyphenolic molecules can be higher compared to mature plants." Here's Why Vitamin E Is in So Many of Your Skincare Products Who Should Avoid Edelweiss? Another big benefit of this ingredient is that virtually anyone can use it. "Anyone concerned with anti-aging and supporting skin health who wants to try a new trendy ingredient with limited but promising data can use it," Dr. King says. While there are no prevalent side effects associated with the use of edelweiss, as with any new ingredient, it's best to err on the side of caution and perform a patch test before fulling incorporating it into your skincare routine. You can also consult with a board-certified dermatologist. How to use edelweiss in your skincare routine More good news about edelweiss: it plays nice with most ingredients. "As an ingredient with great anti-inflammatory, antioxidant, and cell-strengthening properties, it works with almost all other ingredients," Koestline confirms. The ingredient is safe to use daily, and the cosmetic chemist says you'll get the most benefits from it by using leave-on products such as serums, creams, and face oils. Ahead, a few edelweiss product suggestions to try out in your skincare routine. 01 of 05 The Body Shop Edelweiss Smoothing Day Cream Courtesy $34; thebodyshop.com Start your day off with smooth, supple skin thanks to The Body Shop's edelweiss-powered moisturizer. On top of reducing the look of fine lines, the formula also leaves skin plump for up to 48 hours. 02 of 05 True Botanicals Renew Repair Nightly Treatment Courtesy $140; nordstrom.com Sleep your way to brighter, smoother skin? Yup, it's possible with True Botanicals night treatment. The formula includes a blend of omega fatty acids, ceramides, and bioactive peptides to treat dryness, wrinkles, fine lines, and support the skin barrier. 03 of 05 Elizabeth Arden Advanced Ceramide Lift and Firm Night Cream Courtesy Elizabeth Arden's ceramide-packed night cream offers deep, long-lasting hydration, plus tetrapeptides and edelweiss extract to lift and firm the skin. 04 of 05 Goldfaden MD Radiance Repair Daily Renewal Serum Courtesy $95; goldfadenmd.com This radiance-boosting serum leaves skin with a healthy glow while simultaneously reducing the appearance of fine lines, wrinkles, and dullness from environmental stressors. 05 of 05 Luzern La Defénse Firming Facial Mist Courtesy $95; luzernlabs.com Not only is Luzern's facial mist refreshing, it's also infused with plant-based ingredients, like edelweiss extract, to protect skin from environmental pollutants. Was this page helpful? Thanks for your feedback! Tell us why! Other Submit