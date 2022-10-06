This Humble Flower Is the Anti-Aging Ingredient Missing from Your Skincare Routine

Edelweiss is name of the song sung at a pivotal moment in the film rendition of The Sound of Music, but the Alpine flower is just as resilient as the Von Trapp family.

Despite its small and dainty appearance, the white flower is able to withstand the harsh climate of the Alps, which is what makes its antioxidant properties such an effective ingredient in skincare formulations.

Unsurprisingly, brands are catching on to the flower's benefits, and edelweiss has begun popping up in more and more products. For all of the details on this plant-based ingredient, we turned to a dermatologist and a cosmetic chemist.

Ahead, find out all of the skincare benefits of edelweiss along with how to include the ingredient in your skincare routine.

What are the skincare benefits of edelweiss?

Edelweiss is a multitasking skincare ingredient with antioxidant, anti-inflammatory, and antimicrobial properties that can help minimize the appearance of wrinkles, improve skin elasticity, and help protect the skin from UVB rays.

"A 2020 study demonstrated that edelweiss extracts provide strong antioxidant activity in response to UVB, anti-inflammatory effects and increased moisturizing activity," says Dr. Hadley King, a board-certified dermatologist in New York City. "The in vivo data demonstrated that topical application correlated with improved wrinkles, skin elasticity, dermal density and skin thickness compared to placebo."

In addition to skincare, edelweiss is also used for medicinal purposes. "Edelweiss is actually a pretty rare plant grown in the Alps and Carpathians," Krupa Koestline, a clean cosmetic chemist and founder of KKT Consultants shares. "It has been used traditionally for medicinal and cosmetic purposes, particularly for gastrointestinal issues, bronchitis, and other inflammatory conditions."

Koestline says that edelweiss is becoming increasingly in demand because of new sourcing technology that minimizes potential environmental harm. " Edelweiss plants are protected from over-harvesting and overexploitation," the cosmetic chemist explains. "Recent advances in biochemistry, bioengineering, and molecular biology have made it possible to cultivate stable plant callus — or plant cell cultures — to biosynthesize desired molecules. The extraction and purification are simplified and the yield of polyphenolic molecules can be higher compared to mature plants."

Who Should Avoid Edelweiss?

Another big benefit of this ingredient is that virtually anyone can use it. "Anyone concerned with anti-aging and supporting skin health who wants to try a new trendy ingredient with limited but promising data can use it," Dr. King says.

While there are no prevalent side effects associated with the use of edelweiss, as with any new ingredient, it's best to err on the side of caution and perform a patch test before fulling incorporating it into your skincare routine. You can also consult with a board-certified dermatologist.

How to use edelweiss in your skincare routine

More good news about edelweiss: it plays nice with most ingredients. "As an ingredient with great anti-inflammatory, antioxidant, and cell-strengthening properties, it works with almost all other ingredients," Koestline confirms.

The ingredient is safe to use daily, and the cosmetic chemist says you'll get the most benefits from it by using leave-on products such as serums, creams, and face oils.

Ahead, a few edelweiss product suggestions to try out in your skincare routine.

