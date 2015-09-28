Ed Sheeran Finally Sings His "Drunk In Love" Cover with Beyoncé

Ed Sheeran’s cover of Beyoncé’s “Drunk In Love” has been a fan favorite since he debuted it last year, and Saturday night he finally got the chance to sing it with Bey herself.

Both artists were performing at New York’s Global Citizen Festival, and during her headlining set, Beyoncé brought out Sheeran to sing the song as a duet.

Beyoncé also participated in a cover of Bob Marley’s “Redemption Song,” performed with help from Pearl Jam’s Eddie Vedder. Sheeran, meanwhile, brought out Coldplay’s Chris Martin to sing “Thinking Out Loud” with him. For more from Global Citizen Festival, check out EW’s recap.

