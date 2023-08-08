My Mom Is Replacing Her Summer Dresses With This Comfy Amazon Romper That Has 1 Super Flattering Detail

This summer has been brutal (to say the least), which is why my mom and I have been loyal to wearing our maxi and midi dresses on repeat. Believe it or not, her summer go-tos that she wears religiously are actually from Amazon; she’s purchased multiple colors of the Btfbm Halter-Neck Dress and Anrabess Maxi Sundress. But on our recent family vacation, I noticed she decided to switch things up a bit. I almost didn't catch it because of how flowy the bottoms were, but I realized she was actually wearing a romper — and a super cute one, at that.

It had trendy and flattering details like ruffles, smocking at the waist, a strapless design, and pockets. I asked where she had got it from, and she said it was Ecowish's Strapless Romper from — no surprise here — Amazon. The best part? When I searched for it on the site, certain colors were on sale starting as low as $23.

The short jumpsuit comes in 11 colors and prints, ranging from size S through XL. It features a strapless design with a stretchy elastic that wraps around the torso for an easy on-and-off. The silhouette includes a ruffled top tier, two side seam pockets, smocking at the waist to accentuate the figure, and breezy, loose-fitting bottoms. The fabric is soft and lightweight, and the bottoms hit right about mid-thigh, making it perfect for the end of summer.

I asked my mom what made her turn away from her summer dress uniform, and she simply said she was "trying something different." She plans to style the Ecowish romper with sneakers, platform sandals, and wedges. And in the evenings, she'll layer on a chunky cardigan or a denim jacket for a more relaxed look. It's her favorite thing about the one-piece; she can dress it up or down while still being able to move freely without it riding up or catching in the wind. Plus, in addition to how comfortable and soft it is, she loves that she "can just slip right into it" and "not have to fuss with zippers and buttons.”

The real selling point, though? The romper’s smocked waist, which my mom said is "very flattering on the body" and "essentially the detail that convinced her to buy it." "I feel like it helps to keep the romper in place," she added.

Like all her other Amazon-loved pieces, she plans to buy a few more colors — and I’ll be doing the same. Shop Ecowish's Strapless Romper at Amazon for a flattering and easy-to-style summer staple.

