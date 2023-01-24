I Replaced My Entire Underwear Drawer With These Flattering, High-Quality Pairs From an Oprah-Favorite Brand

And I’m never going back.

Renée Reardin
Renée Reardin
Published on January 24, 2023 @ 05:00AM

Eberjey Underwear Review
There’s an old adage that wearing nice undergarments makes you feel more confident; for me, they just make me feel like a more polished, put-together adult. So, a couple of years ago, I threw out each and every pair of underwear in my top drawer that didn’t bring me joy, replaced them with high-quality options from Eberjey, and realized happiness can come from really small things.

I think the reason most of us cling onto old, rather unattractive underwear is because of how much of a pain it is to find a good pair. There are too many ways they could — and do — go wrong, whether they’re too scratchy, too tight, or too loud. While on my hunt for the new (and only) stars of my underwear drawer, I checked out Eberjey, since I was already a fan of the brand’s pajamas, which landed on Oprah’s Favorite Things list in 2018. What I found was underwear just as comfortable as its sleepwear. 

Eberjey’s collection of pima cotton thongs and briefs are super soft and boast a touch of spandex, so they feel buttery smooth on skin and have just the right amount of stretch to gently hug the hips. Even after wearing them for a couple of years, the waists haven’t stretched out, which had been the case with others I’d tried. And after many washes, they still look new.

Pima Stretch Cotton Highwaist Brief

Eberjey

Shop now: $14—$16 (Originally $30); amazon.com and $30; eberjey.com 

Naya Bikini

Eberjey

Shop now: $58; eberjey.com

But what really drew me to Eberjey’s underwear collection was their clean look — which is exactly how underwear should look, in my opinion. They don’t come, like so many others, in vibrant colors or prints and trims that make you feel, well, not like a polished adult. They’re simply adorned with a tiny bow and come in classic shades like black, white, beige, brown, and gray. The brand also has matching bras so you can make a set (which, as you may have guessed at this point, I stocked up on as well).

Pima Stretch Cotton V Thong

Eberjey

Shop now: $25; amazon.com and eberjey.com

Pima Stretch Cotton V Thong

Eberjey

Shop now: $38; eberjey.com

Available on Eberjey’s website as well as Amazon, Eberjey’s pima cotton thongs and briefs are raking in the five-star reviews despite being on the pricier side. One reviewer echoed my feelings exactly: “These are pricey but so worth it! I tried one pair and loved them so much I ordered several more.” Another shopper called Eberjey’s undies the “most comfortable panties on the planet,” while someone else said they’re the “perfect balance of comfy, sexy, and sophisticated.”

If you’re ready to overhaul your underwear drawer too, shop your own pair of Eberjey undies at Eberjey or Amazon.

