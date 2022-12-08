These Super Soft and Pretty Pajamas Are My Favorite Gift to Give (and Receive)

It’s easy to find something from Eberjey for anyone on your list.

By
Renée Reardin
RenÃ©e Reardin
Renée Reardin
Renée Reardin is a journalist with 10 years of experience in the beauty, wellness and fashion spaces. She's contributed to websites like Allure and Glossy.
Published on December 8, 2022 @ 06:00AM

I’d consider myself a picky pajama shopper. Tacky pajama onesies? Not in my drawer. The only PJs I’m interested in are ones that aren’t just super soft and comfortable, but pretty to look at, too. Even though it sounds like a challenge, I’ve actually found plenty of great options: My PJ collection ranges from cute nighties to matching top-and-bottom sets in dreamy colors like rose and mint, with delicate details like lace and piping — and every single one happens to be from Eberjey.

My relationship with Eberjey started because it was the only brand I could find that carried nighties that were somewhere in-between Victoria’s Secret’s satin dresses and Ebenezer Scrooge’s Victorian gown. Eberjey’s nighties are short, sweet and soft, and they got me hooked, so I explored the brand’s other offerings. I stocked up on bottoms that drape around the tush just right, tanks with a flattering neckline, and robes with a sexy Golden Girl feel. Pieces this good must be shared, right? Which is why Eberjey’s pajamas make the perfect holiday gift — and right now, you can find a few of the brand’s most popular sets on sale at Nordstrom.

Eberjey Gisele Jersey Knit Pajamas

Nordstrom

Shop now: $104–$138 (Originally $138); nordstrom.com

Eberjey Rosalia Lace Trim Chemise

Nordstrom

Shop now: $128; nordstrom.com

Eberjey offers such a delightful range of PJ styles — there’s truly something for everyone. For my leggy sister who likes to show off her gams, I’m opting for the Gisele Jersey Knit Short Pajamas. For my other sister who just had a baby and whose nights look a lot like her days, this jersey knit slouchy set is perfect since it doubles as loungewear. For my mom who’s obsessed with cool and crisp pajamas, the brand’s Organic Cotton Pajamas are a no brainer. And my friend who likes sexy sleepwear would love this newly launched lace chemise, or this elegant Lace Trim Jersey Knit Robe

Most of Eberjey’s pieces, aside from the select organic cotton picks, are cut from a jersey blend of sustainably-produced Tencel modal and spandex. Not only is this fabric deliciously soft (as is the lacey trim — it’s surprisingly not scratchy) but it’s also wrinkle-proof. 

Gisele Jersey Knit Shorty Pajamas

Nordstrom

Shop now: $64–$118 (Originally $118); nordstrom.com

Eberjey Naya Lace Trim Jersey Knit Robe

Nordstrom

Shop now: $148; nordstrom.com

With the holidays around the corner, the time to build your pretty PJ rotation — oh, and get gifts for loved ones, of course! — is now while select Eberjey pajamas are up to 47 percent off at Nordstrom.

