This Season’s Coziest Gift Isn’t a Throw Blanket — It’s This Stylish Pajama Set

Published on December 17, 2022

There’s nothing better than cuddling up in comfy pajamas and spending time with your loved ones during the holidays. Okay, scratch that — there's nothing better than cuddling up in stylish, comfy pajamas. Think about it: We often invest in quality shoes and jeans, but luxurious sleepwear tends to be an afterthought. That’s why the Eberjey Gisele Jersey Knit Pajamas make the perfect holiday gift. 

Eberjey’s effortless designs are intended to merge comfort and style: The iconic, timeless PJs are what launched the brand into the forefront of sleepwear. In fact, they’ve become a staple among InStyle editors. Made of ultra-soft fabric (a blend of viscose and spandex), this set feels snug and airy at the same time (read: You get the coziness of your favorite blanket without feeling constricted). When I’m home from college, this set is my unofficial uniform — I’ve actually spent an entire weekend wearing this around the house.

I love that the set comes in an array of colors, too — everything from neutrals and pastels to richer hues — so there’s an option to fit anyone’s personal style. I’m partial to the plum and ivory colorway as I love rich jewel-tones for the holidays. But, if you’re looking for something a bit more bright and festive, I recommend the haute red. As a bonus, you don’t have to worry about the color fading over time: I’ve owned my pair for a little over a year and they look just as vibrant as when I pulled them out of the box. 

If sleeping in pants isn’t your thing, the pajamas are also offered in a short version. As someone who prefers to be cold while sleeping, I find that the longer version is incredibly lightweight and breathable. The material doesn’t uncomfortably hug my body as I sleep, and the elastic waistband doesn’t dig in either. Regardless of which design you decide on, both are available in sizes XS through XL.

When you order with Nordstrom, not only do you get free shipping, they can also take care of any gifting needs. Simply select from a number of wrapping styles, and your purchase will arrive ready to be placed under the tree. It doesn’t get easier than that. And once your loved ones slip on the soft, yummy fabric, they'll never wear an oversized tee to bed again.

What Is Gift Of The Day

You probably noticed our “Gift of The Day” badge on this story. For the next handful of days, we’ll be rolling out reviews of one product that we think would make an excellent gift, whether it’s a set of no-makeup makeup, an LED light mask, a backpack perfect for work, or a personalized phone case. Follow along to find foolproof gifts, including some excellent last-minute ideas for those who are a bit challenging to shop for.

