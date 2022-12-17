This Season’s Coziest Gift Isn’t a Throw Blanket — It’s This Stylish Pajama Set

Price at time of publish: $138 Shipping: Free Returns: Free Returns

I love that the set comes in an array of colors, too — everything from neutrals and pastels to richer hues — so there’s an option to fit anyone’s personal style. I’m partial to the plum and ivory colorway as I love rich jewel-tones for the holidays. But, if you’re looking for something a bit more bright and festive, I recommend the haute red. As a bonus, you don’t have to worry about the color fading over time: I’ve owned my pair for a little over a year and they look just as vibrant as when I pulled them out of the box.

If sleeping in pants isn’t your thing, the pajamas are also offered in a short version. As someone who prefers to be cold while sleeping, I find that the longer version is incredibly lightweight and breathable. The material doesn’t uncomfortably hug my body as I sleep, and the elastic waistband doesn’t dig in either. Regardless of which design you decide on, both are available in sizes XS through XL.

When you order with Nordstrom, not only do you get free shipping, they can also take care of any gifting needs. Simply select from a number of wrapping styles, and your purchase will arrive ready to be placed under the tree. It doesn’t get easier than that. And once your loved ones slip on the soft, yummy fabric, they'll never wear an oversized tee to bed again.