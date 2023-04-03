Beauty Nails 11 Easter Nails Ideas That Aren't Cheesy You don't need to go full Peep. By Audrey Noble Audrey Noble Twitter Audrey Noble is NYC-based contributing beauty commerce writer. She covers all things beauty, hair products, and makeup. InStyle's editorial guidelines Published on April 3, 2023 @ 05:57PM Pin Share Tweet Email Photo: Instagram @lolo.nailedit, @heygreatnails, @sansungnails You don't necessarily have to be religious to partake in the spirit and fun festivities of Easter. Whether that means just dressing up for a fun brunch, eating all the Peeps and chocolate you can get your hands on, or just giving yourself an Easter mani, the holiday is a fun way to usher in the spring season. You can go literal and draw on adorable white Easter bunnies against pastel backgrounds. You can go floral (yes, hardly groundbreaking, but it works and works well) with spring blues and shimmer. You can even channel your favorite beauty era with the classic '90s French mani or psychedelic designs of the '70s. You can't go wrong with your Easter nails as long as you have fun. So if you need some inspo, you've come to the right place. Below are 13 Easter nail art designs that are super fun and easy for you to copy. Scroll on to find the right one for you. 01 of 11 Feeling Butterflies Instagram @heygreatnails Nothing says spring like seeing butterflies emerge from their cocoons. Draw these intricate butterfly designs mixed in with shimmer aquamarine and lavender shades for a fun easter nail look. 02 of 11 Purple & Gold Instagram @lolo.nailedit When in doubt, mix pastel shades and some glitter. We especially love the mix of lavender and yellow pastels for one of the most striking color combos. 03 of 11 Multicolored French Instagram @nailsbyalsn The '90s beauty trend continues to go strong, and the French manicure's hold on everyone shows no signs of slowing down. Dress it up with different pastel shades like baby blues, muted magentas, and yellows for an easy way to get into the Easter spirit. 04 of 11 Floral Bloom Instagram @sansungnails Would it be spring without flowers? Of course not. Draw on a mix of florals, gingham, and blue swirls for a bright mix of designs to celebrate the warmer weather. 05 of 11 Minimal Details Instagram @vivianmariewong If you don't want too much flower power, these dainty floral decals nail will do just the trick. Set them against a bare long almond-shaped nail for a really pretty design. 06 of 11 Groovy Vibes Instagram @thehotblend If the '90s aren't your era of choice, channel something like the '70s. Fun, colorful, and all good vibes, these swirls of bright pinks, oranges, and purples are just mesmerizing and bold in the best way possible for an Easter nail. 07 of 11 Muted Pastels Instagram @vviki.mani This mix of muted lavender, yellow, and pinks make for a lovely mix of Easter nails. Adding a subtle white bunny design on one or two nails is a quirky added touch to the entire look. 08 of 11 Pink & Orange Instagram @gelsbybry You really can't go wrong with this color combo, and nothing says "easter" like some jelly bean-inspired nails. 09 of 11 Dotted Lines Instagram @monmayernails Another minimal nail look, draw on small dots in a curve along the base of the nail for something dainty and simple for your Easter nails this season. 10 of 11 Hot Pink Instagram @betina_goldstein Who doesn't love a hot pink moment? Go monochromatic with a darker red pink swirl to dress it up. 11 of 11 Spring Blues Instagram @thehangedit Blue is a nail staple you can wear all year round, but there's something so special about breaking out some robin's egg for spring. Give it a floral touch and stick to soft light pastel shades.