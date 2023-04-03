11 Easter Nails Ideas That Aren't Cheesy

You don't need to go full Peep.

By
Audrey Noble
Audrey Noble
Audrey Noble
Audrey Noble is NYC-based contributing beauty commerce writer. She covers all things beauty, hair products, and makeup.
InStyle's editorial guidelines
Published on April 3, 2023 @ 05:57PM
Easter Nails
Photo:

Instagram @lolo.nailedit, @heygreatnails, @sansungnails

You don't necessarily have to be religious to partake in the spirit and fun festivities of Easter. Whether that means just dressing up for a fun brunch, eating all the Peeps and chocolate you can get your hands on, or just giving yourself an Easter mani, the holiday is a fun way to usher in the spring season.

You can go literal and draw on adorable white Easter bunnies against pastel backgrounds. You can go floral (yes, hardly groundbreaking, but it works and works well) with spring blues and shimmer. You can even channel your favorite beauty era with the classic '90s French mani or psychedelic designs of the '70s. You can't go wrong with your Easter nails as long as you have fun.

So if you need some inspo, you've come to the right place. Below are 13 Easter nail art designs that are super fun and easy for you to copy. Scroll on to find the right one for you.

01 of 11

Feeling Butterflies

Easter Nails

Instagram @heygreatnails

Nothing says spring like seeing butterflies emerge from their cocoons. Draw these intricate butterfly designs mixed in with shimmer aquamarine and lavender shades for a fun easter nail look.

02 of 11

Purple & Gold

Easter Nails

Instagram @lolo.nailedit

When in doubt, mix pastel shades and some glitter. We especially love the mix of lavender and yellow pastels for one of the most striking color combos.

03 of 11

Multicolored French

Easter Nails

Instagram @nailsbyalsn

The '90s beauty trend continues to go strong, and the French manicure's hold on everyone shows no signs of slowing down. Dress it up with different pastel shades like baby blues, muted magentas, and yellows for an easy way to get into the Easter spirit.

04 of 11

Floral Bloom

Easter Nails

Instagram @sansungnails

Would it be spring without flowers? Of course not. Draw on a mix of florals, gingham, and blue swirls for a bright mix of designs to celebrate the warmer weather.

05 of 11

Minimal Details

Easter Nails

Instagram @vivianmariewong

If you don't want too much flower power, these dainty floral decals nail will do just the trick. Set them against a bare long almond-shaped nail for a really pretty design.

06 of 11

Groovy Vibes

Easter Nails

Instagram @thehotblend

If the '90s aren't your era of choice, channel something like the '70s. Fun, colorful, and all good vibes, these swirls of bright pinks, oranges, and purples are just mesmerizing and bold in the best way possible for an Easter nail.

07 of 11

Muted Pastels

Easter Nails

Instagram @vviki.mani

This mix of muted lavender, yellow, and pinks make for a lovely mix of Easter nails. Adding a subtle white bunny design on one or two nails is a quirky added touch to the entire look.

08 of 11

Pink & Orange

Easter Nails

Instagram @gelsbybry

You really can't go wrong with this color combo, and nothing says "easter" like some jelly bean-inspired nails.

09 of 11

Dotted Lines

Easter Nails

Instagram @monmayernails

Another minimal nail look, draw on small dots in a curve along the base of the nail for something dainty and simple for your Easter nails this season.

10 of 11

Hot Pink

Easter Nails

Instagram @betina_goldstein

Who doesn't love a hot pink moment? Go monochromatic with a darker red pink swirl to dress it up.

11 of 11

Spring Blues

Easter Nails

Instagram @thehangedit

Blue is a nail staple you can wear all year round, but there's something so special about breaking out some robin's egg for spring. Give it a floral touch and stick to soft light pastel shades.

Related Articles
A woman styles a white Easter dress with a white blazer.
8 Ways to Style a White Dress for Easter
Aquamarine Nail Looks to Try This Spring
10 Aquamarine Nail Looks That Scream Mermaidcore
The Best Luxury Nail Polish Brands for a Gorgeous Mani
The 11 Best Luxury Nail Polish Brands of 2023 for a Gorgeous Mani
Bored of Regular Your French Manicure? Try V Tips
Bored of Your Regular French Manicure? Try V-Tip Nails
10 Festival Makeup Looks to Boost Your Serotonin
11 Festival Makeup Looks to Boost Your Serotonin
Short Stiletto Nails
Short Stiletto Nails Are About to Take Over
White Shimmer Nails Are Everywhere
White Shimmer Nails Are Everywhere — Here's How to Get the Look
Best Spring Colors to Wear in 2023
The Top Spring Color Trends to Wear for 2023, According to Fashion Stylists
lavender wedding nails - The Spring Pastel Nail Color That's Going Viral on Pinterest
This Pastel Nail Color Is Going to Be Everywhere This Spring
Ombre Nail Designs
These 11 Ombré Nail Designs Are Both Timeless and Trendy
Aura Nails Make For the Perfect Mani For Spring
Aura Nails Make For the Perfect Spring Mani
Two hand models show their manicures, one with silver stars and the other black with silver sparkles
10 Holiday Nail Art Ideas to Get You Feeling Festive
Matte Manicure
These Matte Nail Designs Scream Cool and Edgy
How to Style Pastel Clothing
How to Wear Pastel Clothing in a Non-Cheesy Way
These Easter Nail Art Designs Aren't For Grade-School Kids
These 12 Easter Nail Art Designs Aren't For Kids
Marble Nails
10 Marble Nail Designs That Are Classy and Timeless