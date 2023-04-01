Amazon Is Overflowing With Flattering Easter Dresses — Here Are the 10 Best Under $50 That’ll Arrive in Time

The sun has reappeared, temperatures are rising, and spring fashion collections are dropping left and right, so that can only mean one thing: Easter is right around the corner. The springtime holiday is just over one week away, and time is running out to get your outfit in order. Luckily, Amazon has dozens of pretty and affordable Easter dresses that will still ship in time, and we found the 10 cutest styles for less than $50.

As long as you’re an Amazon Prime member, or signed up for a free 30-day trial, you can count on these dresses arriving at your doorstep within a couple of days. Our picks include both mini and midi styles in a range of fabrics, styles, and silhouettes. Below, check out all 10 of our favorite Easter dresses on Amazon, starting at just $18.

Shop Easter Dresses Under $50:

Effortlessly combining comfort and style, this Zesica midi dress has a stretchy, smocked bodice, along with a tiered bottom and lace details on the flutter sleeves and halfway down the skirt. It comes in 19 colors, including dreamy pastels that are perfect for the occasion. Wear it with simple white sandals, a matching white shoulder bag, and delicate jewels. Plus, if it gets chilly out, the dress will look great with a denim jacket layered on top.

Amazon

Shop now: $40 with coupon (Originally $44); amazon.com

To fully lean into the springtime vibes, go with this Anrabess one-shoulder, floral midi dress. This option also has a shirred bodice, along with an adjustable shoulder tie, a flowy skirt that hits around the mid-calf area, and side pockets. One shopper confirmed the dress is “not see-through,” while another reviewer said it’s “flattering on” and “washed really well.” Given its bold pattern, the dress would pair nicely with neutral shoes and accessories.

Amazon

Shop now: $39 (Originally $50); amazon.com

Another floral style, this Prettygarden short-sleeve mini dress comes in six beautiful botanical patterns. It has a V-neckline with a subtle round cutout, and it’s cinched in the waist to create a fit-and-flare silhouette. The dress is made from a “super breathable and soft” material, according to one shopper, which is exactly what you’ll want for a long day of festivities.

Amazon

Shop now: $26 with coupon (Originally $37); amazon.com

Your breeziest option, however, is this Amazon Essentials sleeveless shirt dress. Available in seven colors, including bright pink and aqua blue, it has a sophisticated collar, functional buttons down the front, an elastic waistband with a fabric tie, and side pockets. As one reviewer pointed out, this dress instantly creates a “polished, easy, [and] pulled-together look.” All you have to do is add shoes and a bag, and you’re ready to go.

Amazon

Shop now: $18 (Originally $29); amazon.com

Browse through even more under-$50 Easter dresses at Amazon, below. Happy (s)hopping!

Amazon

Shop now: $35 with coupon (Originally $46); amazon.com

Amazon

Shop now: $36; amazon.com

Amazon

Shop now: $29 (Originally $30); amazon.com

Amazon

Shop now: $31 (Originally $40); amazon.com

Amazon

Shop now: $43 with coupon (Originally $45); amazon.com

Amazon

Shop now: $36 with coupon (Originally $45); amazon.com