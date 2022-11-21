Jennifer Aniston and Kate Hudson Use This Facial Toning Device That's on Rare Sale Ahead of Black Friday

When Bella Hadid, Hailey Bieber, Jennifer Aniston, Miranda Kerr, and Kate Hudson all share the same skincare secret, you know it has to be good. So many supermodels and celebrities have used and praised NuFace facial toning devices, which claim to give you a face lift in just five minutes.

The time to get your hands on your own device is right now. NuFace is having a sitewide sale ahead of Black Friday with 25 percent off nearly all of its devices, skincare products, and accessories.

Here’s how it works: This brand’s facial device uses microcurrent technology to stimulate and tone muscles, while simultaneously addressing various skin concerns like fine lines, wrinkles, and firmness. These microcurrents are soft and gentle, allowing for a soothing experience, and the process is aesthetician-approved.

NuFACE

Shop now: $157 (Originally $209); mynuface.com

Integral to the process is the brand’s Aqua Gel Activator, which is included in NuFace bundle sets like the Mini Starter Kit, Trinity Starter Kit, and Trinity Complete Facial Toning Kit. Before using the device, apply the hydrating gel evenly on the skin. This step transfers the microcurrents from the device into your skin for optimal results.

Shop now: $254 (Originally $339); mynuface.com

In addition to their respectively sized NuFace devices and the Aqua Gel Activator, the Mini and Trinity Starter Kits both include a charging cradle and power adapter, while the Trinity Complete Facial Toning Kit includes two attachments that pinpoint specific skin concerns like smile lines and wrinkles — think of this set as your all-in-one facial experience. The Trinity’s original trainer head can be swapped out with these attachments to strategically target lips and eyes, while the wrinkle-reducer is ideal for the forehead, around the mouth, and eyes (if you’re just looking to focus on these areas, the brand’s Fix Line Smoothing Device is a great option, too). One shopper in their 60s said they’ve seen “great improvements” after using the attachments on their cheek and forehead wrinkles and crow’s feet for just four weeks.

NuFACE

Shop now: $394 (Originally $525); mynuface.com

There are hundreds of positive reviews on the NuFace with shoppers noting fast results and youthful-looking skin. One shopper whose goal was to improve their skin tone and wrinkles called it the “best anti-aging device” that has made their skin look “tighter” and “more firm.” Another five-star reviewer shared that their cheekbones “look defined for the first time in years” after use. Even our own beauty editor put the NuFace device to the test and saw more definition in just two weeks. Be sure to visit NuFace's website to get these sales on the Mini Starter Kit, Trinity Starter Kit, and Trinity Complete Facial Toning Kit, and more ahead of Black Friday.