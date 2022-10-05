I’m a Picky Shopper, but Even I Can’t Resist These Fashion Deals From Amazon’s Early Access Sale

I’m really not a picky person. In fact, I’m very open to trying (most) foods; I love exploring new places, whether that’s a strenuous hiking trail or a new part of the city. You name it, I’m up for it. But I do start to get a bit difficult when I’m shopping. What can I say? My taste has evolved quite a bit as I’ve gotten older, and even more so since I started working in fashion. That butterflies-in-my-stomach feeling I used to get when I spotted something I really wanted doesn’t appear all too often anymore — unless I find a really special piece. Then, I feel all the flutters. And guess what? I feel all the flutters right now looking at the pieces that are included in Amazon Prime Early Access Sale.

But before we get into that, I should mention this: I live for a good sale. Sample sales are my secret weapon to fashion on a budget, and when I do shop, it’s mostly marked down pieces. So when I tell you I’ve spent the past few hours scrolling through Amazon’s latest sales event, you better believe it. And when I tell you that it’s jam-packed with pieces that will make your heart skip a beat, you better believe that, too.

I was compelled to refresh my wardrobe for the season, which is why I decided to dedicate some time to this sale. I know Amazon is already a treasure trove of fashion on a regular day; it’s packed with very affordable pieces that look like they cost at least three times their actual price tag (see: this trench coat that I’ll be wearing all autumn long). But on a sale day, I feel like a kid in a candy store because, well, options and cheap prices. And as a fashion-minded person who likes shopping on a budget, that’s music to my ears.

TL;DR? There’s a lot included in Amazon’s latest shopping event. Below, shop the 10 pieces that even I can’t resist.

7 Best Amazon Prime Early Access Day Fashion Deals

Amazon Essentials Relaxed-Fit Water-Resistant Trench Coat

Amazon

I’m a sucker for a good trench coat. It just has this easy, je nais se quois aura about it that when I wear one, I feel like I’m roaming around Parisian streets, baguette in one hand, coffee in the other, about to run into my perfect French man. Ahh, a girl can dream, right? Regardless, I think a trench is also a practical topper that every person should have on hand — rain, snow, or shine. It rounds out any look, be it a simple pair of jeans or a cute pleated skirt moment, and that’s why I’m adding this Amazon Essentials water-resistant trench to my outerwear lineup while it’s on sale for $43.

Shop now: $43 (Originally $51); amazon.com

Norma Kamali Halter Turtle Side-Slit Gown

Amazon

Non-controversial opinion: You can never own too many sleek black dresses, and this midi from designer Norma Kamali is a no-brainer addition. I’m obsessed with the turtleneck, a trending neckline that Meghan Markle and Amal Clooney have both been spotted in, plus the side slit adds a little drama. For a more casual approach, I plan on throwing on an oversized sweater and sneakers. For a nighttime look, swap the sweater for a leather jacket or blazer and the sneakers for slingback pumps. *Chef’s kiss.*

Shop now: $91 (Originally $145); amazon.com

Dr. Martens Leona Boot

Amazon

I’m going to be very honest with you: I, a die-hard boot fan, do not own a pair of Dr. Martens yet, which is why when I saw the Leona Boot on sale, I knew now was as good a time as any to finally secure the style for less than I’ve seen in quite a while. Dr. Martens boots can have a very hard, grungy look to them (which I love!), but I’m also very into this more streamlined take, with the chunky heel and the fitted lace-up front giving a feminine-cool feel. Boot season, here I come!

Shop now: $170 (Originally $190); amazon.com

DL1961 Isabel Mid-Rise Wide-Leg Vintage Jeans

DL1961 Women's Isabel Mid Rise Wide Leg Vintage Jeans. Amazon

I’ve waxed poetic about DL1961s jeans before, and I will do it again. After trying (and failing) to find denim that worked for me, I had the opportunity to test DLs jeans over three years ago, and I’ve never looked back since. The fits are oh-so-flattering, the material hugs and compresses without feeling constricting, and the silhouettes are so trendy. So whenever a style goes on sale, you can bet I’m scooping it up — like these wide-leg vintage jeans I’ll be wearing all season long.

Shop now: $110 (Originally $219); amazon.com

Asvivid One-Button Blazer

Amazon

I don’t really know when it happened, but I did, and I’m not afraid to say it: I’m a blazer girlie through and through. Jeans and a blazer? Into it. Trousers and a blazer? Heck yeah. Dresses and a blazer? Always. There’s something about the streamline topper that makes me feel like I can conquer anything — and I know we could all use a little bit more of that energy these days. That’s why I’m adding this fall-perfect blazer to my closet while it’s on sale.

Shop now: $47 (Originally $60); amazon.com

Franco Sarto Balin Loafer

Franco Sarto Women's Balin Loafer. Amazon

I finally caved and tried out the supermodel-loved loafer trend. Now, all I want is loafers of all kinds — patent leather, chunky, pink, with tassels — you name it. That said, I appreciate the simplicity of this pair from Franco Sarto. The platform sole gives the otherwise streamlined footwear a more trendy touch, plus the crinkled leather upper looks cooler than your regular smooth leather. For $66, I might buy the style in two colors.

Shop now: $80 (Originally $99); amazon.com

AG Adriano Goldschmied Caden Joggers

AG Adriano Goldschmied Women's Caden Joggers. Amazon

I love a fashion find that looks so stylish but is actually incredibly comfy, and TBH, that’s kind of my ethos when getting dressed. The day’s too long to wear something you hate, and life’s too short to not wear what you love. That’s why I’m buying these cargo-inspired joggers that hit on 2022’s utilitarian trend to a T. Plus, the elastic waist and ankles give them a sort of sweatpants-like appeal that I’m totally here for. The price? Unbeatable, too.

Shop now: $120 (Originally $208); amazon.com