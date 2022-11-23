The Ultra-Flattering Jeans Sarah Jessica Parker and I Love Are 40% Off Ahead of Black Friday

Here’s a pro tip from me, and you can trust it given the fact that I’ve been shopping for a living for more than six years. The one wardrobe staple I always recommend buying on sale is a pair of jeans. But not just any ol’ pair of denim; I go for the high-quality, designer blues that are usually outside of my price range, but get so steeply marked down during a sale like Black Friday, you simply can’t say no. And that’s why I can’t say no to 7 For All Mankind denim right now, which is already marked down ahead of one of the biggest shopping days of the year.

7 For All Mankind’s jeans are truly a cut above the rest. The label has been around for decades, kicking off its reign in 2000; 22 years later, it still has a foothold on so many of the most influential people in the fashion industry, including style icons like Sarah Jessica Parker and editors like myself, who agree its flattering jeans are 100 percent worth the investment.

All that to say, clearly, there’s something special woven into the jeans’ DNA: a little stretch, a little compression, and a whole lot of style — from classic skinnies to trend-forward wide-legs. And now’s your absolute best chance to try a pair, or at the very least, invest in a few new ones thanks to 7 For All Mankind’s Early Black Friday sale that’s on now. And TBH, we don’t see discounts this high from the brand very often, even on major shopping holidays like Black Friday.

Best 7 For All Mankind Early Black Friday Jean Deals

The good thing about 7 For All Mankind’s jeans is that you really can’t go wrong with whichever pair you choose, and that makes shopping the massive sale, well, easy. But there are a few standout styles that I, a self-proclaimed 7Fam stan, highly recommend investing in. To start, there’s the Josefina, a relaxed, light-wash pair SJP and I both own. It fuses the easy-wearing vibes of a boyfriend silhouette with the streamlined appearance of skinnies. Plus, the stretch fabric ensures all-day comfort, while the mid-rise cut is universally flattering.

Check out more of 7 For All Mankind’s denim that’s already marked down ahead of Black Friday — a good thing because when the actual day comes, these styles will definitely have sold out. So, secure your pair now.

Shop now: $131 (Originally $218); 7forallmankind.com

Shop now: $119 (Originally $198); 7forallmankind.com

Shop now: $131 (Originally $218); 7forallmankind.com