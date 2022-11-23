The Ultra-Flattering Jeans Sarah Jessica Parker and I Love Are 40% Off Ahead of Black Friday

Pro tip: Get your pair now.

By
Eva Thomas
Eva Thomas
Eva Thomas
Eva Thomas is a senior commerce writer at InStyle, where she pitches, writes, and strategizes around all things fashion, beauty, and celebrity, always approaching her shopping content in a fresh and exciting voice.
InStyle's editorial guidelines
Published on November 23, 2022 @ 09:30PM

We independently research, test, review, and recommend the best products—learn more about our process. If you buy something through our links, we may earn a commission.

7 For All Mankind Sarah Jessica Parker
Photo:

Getty Images

Here’s a pro tip from me, and you can trust it given the fact that I’ve been shopping for a living for more than six years. The one wardrobe staple I always recommend buying on sale is a pair of jeans. But not just any ol’ pair of denim; I go for the high-quality, designer blues that are usually outside of my price range, but get so steeply marked down during a sale like Black Friday, you simply can’t say no. And that’s why I can’t say no to 7 For All Mankind denim right now, which is already marked down ahead of one of the biggest shopping days of the year. 

7 For All Mankind’s jeans are truly a cut above the rest. The label has been around for decades, kicking off its reign in 2000; 22 years later, it still has a foothold on so many of the most influential people in the fashion industry, including style icons like Sarah Jessica Parker and editors like myself, who agree its flattering jeans are 100 percent worth the investment. 

All that to say, clearly, there’s something special woven into the jeans’ DNA: a little stretch, a little compression, and a whole lot of style — from classic skinnies to trend-forward wide-legs. And now’s your absolute best chance to try a pair, or at the very least, invest in a few new ones thanks to 7 For All Mankind’s Early Black Friday sale that’s on now. And TBH, we don’t see discounts  this high from the brand very often, even on major shopping holidays like Black Friday.

Best 7 For All Mankind Early Black Friday Jean Deals

The good thing about 7 For All Mankind’s jeans is that you really can’t go wrong with whichever pair you choose, and that makes shopping the massive sale, well, easy. But there are a few standout styles that I, a self-proclaimed 7Fam stan, highly recommend investing in. To start, there’s the Josefina, a relaxed, light-wash pair SJP and I both own. It fuses the easy-wearing vibes of a boyfriend silhouette with the streamlined appearance of skinnies. Plus, the stretch fabric ensures all-day comfort, while the mid-rise cut is universally flattering.

Check out more of 7 For All Mankind’s denim that’s already marked down ahead of Black Friday — a good thing because when the actual day comes, these styles will definitely have sold out. So, secure your pair now.  

LEFT HAND DOJO IN BERGAMOT GREY

7 For All Mankind

Shop now: $131 (Originally $218); 7forallmankind.com

SLIM ILLUSION KIMMIE STRAIGHT IN DELPHI

7 For All Mankind

Shop now: $119 (Originally $198); 7forallmankind.com

LUXE VINTAGE CROPPED JO IN SANDALWOOD

7 For All Mankind

Shop now: $131 (Originally $218); 7forallmankind.com

Shop More Editor-Loved Black Friday 2022 Deals: 

Related Articles
Sarah Jessica Parker and I Both Love This Retro Denim Brand
Sarah Jessica Parker and Fashion Editors Agree: These Flattering Jeans Are a Must
SJP Seven For All Makind Jeans on Sale at Nordstrom
The 7 For All Mankind Jeans Sarah Jessica Parker Always Wears Are $38 on Amazon Right Now
Madewell Black Friday
I Used to Work Madewell’s Black Friday Sale, and These Are the 7 Things I’m Buying From Its Early Deals
Early BFCM J.Crew Sale
10 Things a Fashion Editor Is Buying From J.Crew's Early Black Friday Sale for Up to 82% Off
Oprah Black Friday
22 of Oprah's Favorite Things Are on Sale for Up to 42% Off — a Week Before Black Friday
Levi's Black Friday Jeans
Levi's Customer-Loved Jeans That "Feel Like Butter" Are Up to 70% Off at Amazon Right Now
Spanx Black Friday Sale
Spanx Launched Its Massive Sitewide Sale Early — Here Are 7 Flattering Pieces a Fashion Editor Is Buying
Early Amazon BF Deals Roundup
The 10 Best Editor-Approved Early Black Friday Deals on Amazon for Up to 75% Off
Leggings
The Viral Butt Crack Leggings Are Due for a Comeback, and They’re Already on Sale for Black Friday
Merit Black Friday Sale
This Sarah Jessica Parker-Approved Brand Makes Editor-Loved Makeup, and We Have Early Access to Its Sale
BF Oprah NYDJ jeans on sale
Every Single Style of the Flattering Jeans Oprah Said Fits Her Curves “Perfectly” Is 40% Off
Black Friday Editor Loved Deals
I Spend 8 Hours a Day on Amazon, and These Are the 10 Deals I’m Shopping Ahead of Black Friday
Amazon's Best-Selling Slides That Feel Like "Walking on Clouds" Are 51% Off Right Now
Amazon's Best-Selling Slides That Feel Like "Walking on Clouds" Are Up to 57% Off Right Now
Early BF Gilt Ugg Deals
This Secret Sale Has Best-Selling Uggs for Up to 60% Off — but Only for 1 More Day
This Skincare Line Founded by a Celebrity-Loved Cosmetic Dermatologist Is Now 40% Off Ahead of Black Friday
This Skincare Line Founded by a Celebrity-Loved Cosmetic Dermatologist Is Now 40% Off Ahead of Black Friday
The Coach Bag That Set Off One of the Yearâs Biggest Trends Is Now 25% Off
The Coach Bag That Set Off One 2022's Hottest Trends Is Now 25% Off