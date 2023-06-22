10 Best Summer Fashion Deals to Shop Ahead of Amazon Prime Day With Savings Up to 72% Off

Shop flattering swimsuits and breezy dresses.

By
Kyra Surgent
Kyra Surgent
Kyra Surgent
Kyra Surgent is an Amazon Ecommerce Writer for InStyle. She pitches and writes about the best fashion and beauty deals on Amazon. 
InStyle's editorial guidelines
Published on June 22, 2023 @ 10:00PM

We independently evaluate all recommended products and services. If you click on links we provide, we may receive compensation. Learn more.

summer-fashion-lead
Photo:

Amazon / InStyle

The summer solstice came and went, but to avid shoppers like myself, the real start of the season is marked by summer savings. A change in weather means a much-needed wardrobe refresh, and naturally, I’m turning to Amazon for budget-friendly picks to welcome into my closet. And while Amazon Prime Day is just a few weeks away, the retailer already released thousands of early discounts you can snag ahead of the sale event. 

Since the fashion section alone offers a dizzying array of unbeatable markdowns, I found the 10 best picks to make your summer shopping a breeze. Below, you’ll find breathable dresses, flattering swimsuits, designer sunglasses, and other picks you’ll be reaching for all season. The best part? You can score discounts of up to 72 percent off, and prices start at just $19. 

Best Early Prime Day Fashion Deals: 

Every summer wardrobe needs a breezy, easy-to-wear dress, and this Max Studio smocked midi is a no-brainer. It’s made from a breathable blend of nylon and spandex, and it has a flouncy, tiered silhouette that’s perfect for any occasion. The style is available in six colorways, and it can easily be dressed up with a pair of platform sandals or made casual with your favorite white sneakers and denim jacket. Not sold yet? The dress is just $41 right now, an entire 72 percent off its original $148 price tag. 

Amazon Prime Day MAX STUDIO WOMEN'S FLUTTER SLEEVE SMOCKED MIDI DRESS

Amazon

Shop now: $41 (Originally $148); amazon.com 

Thanks to their unbeatable comfort, these Welltree pillow slides are essentially house slippers you can wear out of the house. They’re made from ethylene-vinyl acetate (EVA), a cushioned, rubber-like material that provides a plush feel with each step. The sandals are also built with a thick, 1.5-inch platform that provides traction and support for days spent poolside. With a near-perfect overall rating, they’re clearly loved by Amazon shoppers; one reviewer even said the slides feel “like walking on clouds.” For your new go-to summer shoe, be sure to snag the Welltree slides while they’re still just $19 at Amazon. 

Amazon Prime Day Welltree Slides for Women Men Pillow Slippers

Amazon

Shop now: $19 (Originally $40); amazon.com 

Bathing suit shopping is no easy feat; it often feels like the cutest styles offer little to no comfort, and the most supportive options lack greatly in the style department. I nearly lost hope in my personal search until I came across the Upopby Padded One-Piece Swimsuit, which one shopper called their “best Amazon purchase ever.” The timeless style has a flattering ruched bodice and a fashion-forward square neckline. It’s sold in 24 variations, including neutral tones, bold brights, and beach-ready patterns. One shopper in their 60s who “can barely stand trying on swimsuits,” said they were “floored” by the “high quality [and] flattering” style that’s 46 percent off right now. 

Amazon Prime Day Upopby Women's Vintage Padded Push up One Piece

Amazon

Shop now: $33 (Originally $61); amazon.com 

I’m a firm believer that no summer outfit is complete without stylish sunglasses to match. For a high quality pair you can rely on all season, opt for the Ray-Ban classic mirrored aviators. The versatile style can be paired with practically anything in your wardrobe, and it even comes in 13 colorways, so you can easily coordinate your poolside looks. With nearly five-stars on Amazon, the shades are clearly loved by shoppers, and they’re currently 30 percent off their original price.

Amazon Prime Day Ray-Ban Women's RB3025 Classic Mirrored Aviator Sunglasses

Amazon

Shop now: $132 (Originally $188); amazon.com 

Be sure to snag your favorite summer fashion picks while they’re still on sale at Amazon ahead of Prime Day

Amazon Prime Day PRETTYGARDEN Women's Cross Neck Summer Sleeveless Tiered Maxi Dress

Amazon

Shop now: $42 with coupon (Originally $56); amazon.com 

Amazon Prime Day Ekouaer Women's Swimsuit Beach Cover Up

Amazon

Shop now: $26 with coupon (Originally $46); amazon.com 

Amazon Prime Day ANRABESS Women's Summer Straps One Shoulder Pleated High Waist Casual Wide Leg Jumpsuit

Amazon

Shop now: $37 (Originally $58); amazon.com 

Shop More InStyle-Approved Picks

Anthropologie Barbiecore Wedding Guest Dresses
7 Barbiecore-Inspired Wedding Guest Dresses to Wear This Summer — All Under $200
Woman Wearing a Summer Chiffon Blouse
Shoppers Call This “Very Sexy” Amazon Blouse a “Beautiful Essential” for Summer, and It's Now Just $29
Mom Jeans Street Style
I Bought My First Pair of Madewell Jeans, and Now I Want to Replace All My Denim With Its Comfy Styles
Related Articles
I Went Bra-Less at an Award Show Thanks to the Genius $20 Style Hack Kate Hudson Is Also a Fan of
I Went Bra-Less at an Award Show Thanks to the Genius $20 Style Hack Kate Hudson Is Also a Fan of
Woman Wearing a Summer Chiffon Blouse
Shoppers Call This “Very Sexy” Amazon Blouse a “Beautiful Essential” for Summer, and It's Now Just $29
Prime Day Explainer
Here’s What You Need to Know About Prime Day on July 11 and 12 — Including Early Deals for Up to 70% Off
Nail Care Product
Shoppers Say They “Finally Have Decent Nails” Thanks to This Non-Greasy Cuticle Oil — and It’s $8 Ahead of Prime Day
Amazon Shoppers Call This Breezy Activewear Skort Perfect for the Heat
This “Super Comfortable” Activewear Skort Is on Sale for Just $12 Right Now
Kristin Davis
Kristin Davis Wore Kate Middleton’s Easy-to-Style Summer 2023 Shoe Trend
Best Dresses on Amazon of 2023
The 22 Best Dresses on Amazon for Every Occasion
Covergirl Anti-Aging Foundations
Shoppers in Their 70s Say This Now-$6 Anti-Aging Foundation Is the Best for “Diminishing Wrinkles”
Amazon Summer Wedding Guest Dresses
These Summer Wedding Guest Dresses Are Already Up to 70% Off at Amazon Ahead of Prime Day
Flattering One-Piece Swimsuit on Sale on Amazon
Amazon Shoppers "Feel So Sexy" in This Flattering One-Piece Swimsuit That's on Sale for Just $12
Hailey Bieber
Hailey Bieber Expertly Styled Dad Shorts With This $8 Summer Staple
Heart Evangelista wears a corset top outfit idea for summer 2023.
Don't Sleep On Corset Tops This Summer
Amazon Crochet Cover-Ups
Amazon Shoppers Can’t Stop Buying These Under-$35 Crochet Cover-Ups for Summer
Best Fashion and Beauty Deals on Amazon
I Spend 8 Hours a Day on Amazon, and These Are the 5 Best Fashion and Beauty Deals Starting at $5
Best Amazon Deals Happening in June
The 16 Best Deals Happening at Amazon This Month, Including Paige Denim Shorts for 56% Off
Black Bodysuit from Target
I'm a Shopping Editor Who Loves a Good Deal, and This $15 Bodysuit Is My Favorite Summer Purchase So Far