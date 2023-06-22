10 Best Summer Fashion Deals to Shop Ahead of Amazon Prime Day With Savings Up to 72% Off

The summer solstice came and went, but to avid shoppers like myself, the real start of the season is marked by summer savings. A change in weather means a much-needed wardrobe refresh, and naturally, I’m turning to Amazon for budget-friendly picks to welcome into my closet. And while Amazon Prime Day is just a few weeks away, the retailer already released thousands of early discounts you can snag ahead of the sale event.

Since the fashion section alone offers a dizzying array of unbeatable markdowns, I found the 10 best picks to make your summer shopping a breeze. Below, you’ll find breathable dresses, flattering swimsuits, designer sunglasses, and other picks you’ll be reaching for all season. The best part? You can score discounts of up to 72 percent off, and prices start at just $19.

Best Early Prime Day Fashion Deals:

Every summer wardrobe needs a breezy, easy-to-wear dress, and this Max Studio smocked midi is a no-brainer. It’s made from a breathable blend of nylon and spandex, and it has a flouncy, tiered silhouette that’s perfect for any occasion. The style is available in six colorways, and it can easily be dressed up with a pair of platform sandals or made casual with your favorite white sneakers and denim jacket. Not sold yet? The dress is just $41 right now, an entire 72 percent off its original $148 price tag.

Thanks to their unbeatable comfort, these Welltree pillow slides are essentially house slippers you can wear out of the house. They’re made from ethylene-vinyl acetate (EVA), a cushioned, rubber-like material that provides a plush feel with each step. The sandals are also built with a thick, 1.5-inch platform that provides traction and support for days spent poolside. With a near-perfect overall rating, they’re clearly loved by Amazon shoppers; one reviewer even said the slides feel “like walking on clouds.” For your new go-to summer shoe, be sure to snag the Welltree slides while they’re still just $19 at Amazon.

Bathing suit shopping is no easy feat; it often feels like the cutest styles offer little to no comfort, and the most supportive options lack greatly in the style department. I nearly lost hope in my personal search until I came across the Upopby Padded One-Piece Swimsuit, which one shopper called their “best Amazon purchase ever.” The timeless style has a flattering ruched bodice and a fashion-forward square neckline. It’s sold in 24 variations, including neutral tones, bold brights, and beach-ready patterns. One shopper in their 60s who “can barely stand trying on swimsuits,” said they were “floored” by the “high quality [and] flattering” style that’s 46 percent off right now.

I’m a firm believer that no summer outfit is complete without stylish sunglasses to match. For a high quality pair you can rely on all season, opt for the Ray-Ban classic mirrored aviators. The versatile style can be paired with practically anything in your wardrobe, and it even comes in 13 colorways, so you can easily coordinate your poolside looks. With nearly five-stars on Amazon, the shades are clearly loved by shoppers, and they’re currently 30 percent off their original price.

Be sure to snag your favorite summer fashion picks while they’re still on sale at Amazon ahead of Prime Day.

