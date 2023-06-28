Amazon Is Overflowing With Swimsuit Deals Up to 66% Off, and These Are the 10 Styles Shoppers Love Most

Summer is officially in full swing, which means the biggest sale event of the season is right around the corner. Amazon Prime Day is swiftly approaching, but luckily you don’t have to wait until July 11 and 12 to score major markdowns on the items you’ve been eyeing. The retailer released thousands of epic early deals across categories, and the fashion section is no exception. When it comes to summer picks, Amazon has you covered with comfortable sandals, breezy blouses, and designer pieces, but my current favorite finds are the swimsuits.

No warm weather wardrobe is complete without a go-to bathing suit, and the retailer currently offers every swim style you could want this summer. The wide selection includes flattering one-pieces, supportive bikinis, and shopper-loved tankinis. To narrow down the overwhelming number of choices, I found the 10 best swimsuits to shop right now. The following picks are on sale for less than $40, and they all rank on Amazon’s best-sellers chart.

Best-Selling Under-$40 Swimsuits:

This Athmile high-waisted bikini has already earned a spot in my shopping cart thanks to its impressive discount — at just $12, it’s an entire 60 percent off right now. Plus, the stylish swimsuit is also Amazon’s number one best-selling bikini set, making it a clear customer favorite. It has comfortable, high-rise bottoms and a fashion-forward one-shoulder top, complete with a statement ruffle. It’s available in four colorways, including a versatile black option and a bright, beach-ready pattern. According to one shopper, the suit’s “quality is spectacular,” and it’s comparable to “high-end brand names.”

Amazon

Shop now: $12 (Originally $30); amazon.com

Another great deal, this Upopby square-neck one-piece is on sale for an impressive 64 percent off. The suit comes in 24 colors and patterns, including animal print, polka dots, and florals. It also has a classic silhouette with thick, adjustable straps and a ruched bodice. Plus, it’s made with built-in cups to keep you comfortable and supported, whether you’re tanning in the backyard or on a summer getaway. More than 11,700 shoppers have given the suit a five-star rating, and one reviewer said it’s “more flattering than any other bathing suit,” and it’s their “best Amazon purchase ever.”

Amazon

Shop now: $25 (Originally $70); amazon.com

At just $37, this Zinpretty bikini is tough to pass up. It has a stylish, scoop-neck top and flattering, high-waisted bottoms, plus, it’s sold in 22 colors. Effortlessly blending comfort, support, and style, the reliable swimsuit is perfect for getting active this season — or poolside lounging, of course. One shopper said they’re “all about functionality, and this one has it,” adding that they “feel comfortable running, jumping, playing, drinking, [and] pretty much doing anything under the sun,” in the Amazon find.

Amazon

Shop now: $37 (Originally $49); amazon.com

For another reliable pick, check out this Eomenie monokini that’s 57 percent off. It’s now just $17, and it’s Amazon’s number one best-selling one-piece swimsuit — more than 500 people bought it in the past week alone. The stylish find has a criss-cross neckline and a colorblocked design that comes in 25 combinations. It also has supportive, adjustable straps and an adorable bow closure on the back. The standout detail, however, is the suit’s sexy midriff cut-out, making its silhouette reminiscent of a bikini, but with the comfort of a one-piece.

Amazon

Shop now: $17 (Originally $40); amazon.com

Be sure to snag your favorite swimsuit picks while they’re still on sale for less than $40 at Amazon ahead of Prime Day.

Amazon

Shop now: $12 (Originally $35); amazon.com

Amazon

Shop now: $34 (Originally $50); amazon.com

Amazon

Shop now: $34 (Originally $46); amazon.com