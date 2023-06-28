Amazon Is Overflowing With Swimsuit Deals Up to 66% Off, and These Are the 10 Styles Shoppers Love Most

Including bikinis, one-pieces, and tankinis starting at $12.

By
Kyra Surgent
Kyra Surgent
Kyra Surgent
Kyra Surgent is an Amazon Ecommerce Writer for InStyle. She pitches and writes about the best fashion and beauty deals on Amazon. 
InStyle's editorial guidelines
Published on June 28, 2023 @ 10:00PM

We independently evaluate all recommended products and services. If you click on links we provide, we may receive compensation. Learn more.

Swim Suit Round Up
Amazon.

Summer is officially in full swing, which means the biggest sale event of the season is right around the corner. Amazon Prime Day is swiftly approaching, but luckily you don’t have to wait until July 11 and 12 to score major markdowns on the items you’ve been eyeing. The retailer released thousands of epic early deals across categories, and the fashion section is no exception. When it comes to summer picks, Amazon has you covered with comfortable sandals, breezy blouses, and designer pieces, but my current favorite finds are the swimsuits. 

No warm weather wardrobe is complete without a go-to bathing suit, and the retailer currently offers every swim style you could want this summer. The wide selection includes flattering one-pieces, supportive bikinis, and shopper-loved tankinis. To narrow down the overwhelming number of choices, I found the 10 best swimsuits to shop right now. The following picks are on sale for less than $40, and they all rank on Amazon’s best-sellers chart

Best-Selling Under-$40 Swimsuits:

This Athmile high-waisted bikini has already earned a spot in my shopping cart thanks to its impressive discount — at just $12, it’s an entire 60 percent off right now. Plus, the stylish swimsuit is also Amazon’s number one best-selling bikini set, making it a clear customer favorite. It has comfortable, high-rise bottoms and a fashion-forward one-shoulder top, complete with a statement ruffle. It’s available in four colorways, including a versatile black option and a bright, beach-ready pattern. According to one shopper, the suit’s “quality is spectacular,” and it’s comparable to “high-end brand names.” 

Amazon ATHMILE Swimsuit Women Bathing Suit Bikini Sets High Waisted Maternity Girls Two Piece One Shoulder Ruffle Tummy Control

Amazon

Shop now: $12 (Originally $30); amazon.com 

Another great deal, this Upopby square-neck one-piece is on sale for an impressive 64 percent off. The suit comes in 24 colors and patterns, including animal print, polka dots, and florals. It also has a classic silhouette with thick, adjustable straps and a ruched bodice. Plus, it’s made with built-in cups to keep you comfortable and supported, whether you’re tanning in the backyard or on a summer getaway. More than 11,700 shoppers have given the suit a five-star rating, and one reviewer said it’s “more flattering than any other bathing suit,” and it’s their “best Amazon purchase ever.”

Amazon Upopby Women's Vintage Padded Push up One Piece Swimsuits Tummy Control Bathing Suits Plus Size Swimwear

Amazon

Shop now: $25 (Originally $70); amazon.com 

At just $37, this Zinpretty bikini is tough to pass up. It has a stylish, scoop-neck top and flattering, high-waisted bottoms, plus, it’s sold in 22 colors. Effortlessly blending comfort, support, and style, the reliable swimsuit is perfect for getting active this season — or poolside lounging, of course. One shopper said they’re “all about functionality, and this one has it,” adding that they “feel comfortable running, jumping, playing, drinking, [and] pretty much doing anything under the sun,” in the Amazon find. 

ZINPRETTY Women High Waisted Bikini Set

Amazon

Shop now: $37 (Originally $49); amazon.com 

For another reliable pick, check out this Eomenie monokini that’s 57 percent off. It’s now just $17, and it’s Amazon’s number one best-selling one-piece swimsuit — more than 500 people bought it in the past week alone. The stylish find has a criss-cross neckline and a colorblocked design that comes in 25 combinations. It also has supportive, adjustable straps and an adorable bow closure on the back. The standout detail, however, is the suit’s sexy midriff cut-out, making its silhouette reminiscent of a bikini, but with the comfort of a one-piece. 

Eomenie Women's One Piece Swimsuit

Amazon

Shop now: $17 (Originally $40); amazon.com 

Be sure to snag your favorite swimsuit picks while they’re still on sale for less than $40 at Amazon ahead of Prime Day. 

Amazon Tempt Me Women One Piece Swimsuit High Neck Plunge Mesh Ruched Monokini Swimwear

Amazon

Shop now: $12 (Originally $35); amazon.com 

Amazon CUPSHE Women's Bikini Sets Two Piece Swimsuit High Waisted V Neck Twist Front Adjustable Spaghetti Straps Bathing Suit

Amazon

Shop now: $34 (Originally $50); amazon.com 

Amazon SUUKSESS Women Sexy Tummy Control One Piece Swimsuits Halter Push Up Bathing Suits

Amazon

Shop now: $34 (Originally $46); amazon.com

Shop More InStyle-Approved Picks

Style Hack Nipple Covers
The Nipple Covers That Shoppers Say Stay Put in 90-Degree Heat Are on Sale for $1 a Pair at Amazon
Martha Stewart
Martha Stewart Is a Fan of the Game-Changing Accessory Blake Lively, Eva Longoria, and I Wear on Repeat
CosRX Snail Mucin Essence
Shoppers Say Their Pores and Wrinkles “Shrunk” Thanks to the Now-$11 Skin Treatment Emily Ratajkowski Uses
Related Articles
CosRX Snail Mucin Essence
Shoppers Say Their Pores and Wrinkles “Shrunk” Thanks to the Now-$11 Skin Treatment Emily Ratajkowski Uses
Style Hack Nipple Covers
The Nipple Covers That Shoppers Say Stay Put in 90-Degree Heat Are on Sale for $1 a Pair at Amazon
Beach Vacay Comfy T-Shirt Dress From Amazon
I'm Stocking Up on My Favorite Amazon T-Shirt Dress for Summer Beach Trips
BLENCOT Tank Top
One Delicate Detail on This Comfy and Flattering Summer Blouse Makes It "Stand Out," Shoppers Say
Nail Concealer
Shoppers With Brittle Nails Say Just 1 Coat of This $10 Treatment Makes Nails "Stronger and Healthier"
Roc Advanced Retinol Anti-Aging Beauty Product
Shoppers in Their 70s Say This Now-$18 Wrinkle Cream Gives Them “Youthful-Looking” Skin
Breathable Linen Dresses to Keep You Cool and Comfortable All Summer
Amazon Has a Slew of Under-$40, Breathable Linen Dresses to Keep You Cool and Comfortable All Summer
High Waisted Leggings for Women
The Famous Amazon Leggings With a Secret Flattering Feature Are 41% Off
Hailey Bieber
Kylie Jenner and Hailey Bieber Are Wearing the ‘It’ Bag of Summer, and We Found Similar Styles From $41
Amazon Dr Scholls Comfortable Shoes
Shoppers Can “Walk Miles” in These Comfortable and Supportive Sandals That Are 63% Off Ahead of Prime Day
Upopby Women's Vintage Padded Push up One Piece Swimsuits
Amazon Shoppers Found the “Most Flattering One-Piece” Swimsuit They’ve Ever Worn — and It’s Up to 64% Off
Wet n Wild Concealer
This Creamy $4 Concealer Lasts From "8 in the Morning to 8 at Night," According to Shoppers
Jason Moisturizing Creme
Shoppers Praise This Now-$8 Body Lotion for Flattening Scars and "Smoothing Out Wrinkles"
Amazon Yoga Leggings
Shoppers Say Amazon's Best-Selling, Now-$23 Leggings Are So Comfy, They Feel Like "Wearing Nothing"
Platform Flip Flops
I Wore Platform Flip-Flops Every Day in the Early 2000s, and Now I'm Adding This Comfy $20 Pair to My Cart
Amazon Look-a-like Sandals
Taylor Swift, Jennifer Lawrence, and More Celebrities Keep Wearing This Practical Summer Sandal