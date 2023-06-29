I've Been an Amazon Shopping Editor for 4 Years, and I’m Buying These 5 Under-$65 Early Prime Day Deals

In the blink of an eye, Fourth of July weekend is here, and Amazon Prime Day is close behind. Over the next few weeks, we can look forward to warm weather days, barbecues with friends and family, and, of course, incredible fashion and beauty deals. In between moments spent basking in the sun this holiday weekend (with SPF, of course), I plan to do a little early Prime Day shopping, and I’m sharing my favorite finds with all of you.

While Prime Day doesn’t officially begin until July 11, you can already score discounts of up to 62 percent off from customer-loved brands, like Levi’s, R+Co, and Peter Thomas Roth. Rather than racing against the clock to get all your shopping done during the two-day sale event, I highly recommend taking advantage of the early deals — especially with a long weekend on your hands.

Below, check out the five best early Prime Day fashion and beauty deals in my Amazon cart, starting at $19:

Levi’s Mid-Length Denim Shorts

Amazon

This summer, I’ve decided that I can finally handle owning a pair of white shorts. There’s still a very good chance that I spill something on them, but the cute outfit possibilities far outweigh that fear. These Levi’s denim shorts are my number-one pick since they’re the perfect mid-thigh length, and they’re on sale for just $19. Made from a soft and stretchy cotton blend, the shorts have a zipper fly, rolled cuffs, and functional pockets on both the front and the back. Plus, they come in sizes 24 through 40. Catch me wearing these bold denim shorts with simple boxy tees and white sneakers all season long.

Shop now: $19 (Originally $50); amazon.com

Shop similar deals:

R+Co Badlands Dry Shampoo Paste

Amazon

I’ve long been a fan of R+Co’s haircare line, so when I saw the brand’s Dry Shampoo Paste on sale, I immediately added it to my cart. The innovative product essentially combines dry shampoo and styling gel into one paste that absorbs oil and gives your hair texture. As someone whose hair not only falls flat any time I try to style it, but also gets oily the day after a wash, this combo product is my dream. Plus, you can also use the paste on damp hair before blow-drying it to give your locks extra volume.

Shop now: $29 (Originally $34); amazon.com

Shop similar deals:

Anne Klein Bracelet Watch

Amazon

Classic metal watches have been taking over Hollywood this season, and I’m using the early Prime Day sale as an opportunity to get in on the trend. This Anne Klein bracelet watch immediately caught my eye, thanks to its vintage-inspired octagonal face and customizable link band. It comes in 16 face and band color combinations, but the gold and black style is definitely my favorite, since I can stack it with the other dainty gold jewelry in my collection. I’ll be wearing this watch all summer long with everything from denim shorts and a tee to a floral midi dress.

Shop now: $34 (Originally $65); amazon.com

Shop similar deals:

Peter Thomas Roth Instant FirmX Temporary Face Tightener

Amazon

There are so many skincare products out there that claim to provide immediate results, but according to thousands of Amazon shoppers, the Peter Thomas Roth Instant FirmX Temporary Face Tightener is one that “really works for smoothing out wrinkles.” The serum temporarily firms and tightens fine lines and puffiness, making it look like you have a filter on IRL. For the best results, shake the bottle, apply a thin layer of the product to clean skin, let it dry for three to seven minutes, and pat away any excess liquid before continuing on with your makeup routine. Consider me influenced.

Shop now: $34 (Originally $49); amazon.com

Shop similar deals:

La Blanca Standard Island Goddess Cutout Shoulder One-Piece Swimsuit

Amazon

With beach days on my mind, I’m constantly searching for new swimsuits I’ll feel comfortable wearing out and about. This La Blanca one-shoulder one-piece has my name written all over it, thanks to its full-coverage bottoms and sexy side cutouts. I’ve found that most full-coverage swimsuits end up looking frumpy, so I love that this option still shows some skin and has a stylish one-shoulder design. It comes in sizes four through 16 and four solid colors.

Shop now: $61 (Originally $120); amazon.com