I'm an Amazon Shopping Editor, and These Are the 10 Early Prime Day Deals I’m Buying — Starting at $9

Kaelin Dodge
Prime Day is an online shopper’s Super Bowl. But despite it being just around the corner, some of Amazon’s top-selling items are already majorly discounted — giving us the chance to stock up before the rush of the big event. To help you navigate the early deals, I rounded up the 10 items I’m grabbing for summer ahead of Prime Day, including a restock of my favorite hydrating sunscreen and breezy linen shorts. And prices start at just $9.

10 Amazon Editor-Approved Early Prime Day Buys:

Hanes Perfect T-Shirt

Hanes Women's Perfect-T Short-Sleeve T-Shirt, Womenâs Crewneck T-Shirt, Womenâs Short-Sleeve Cotton Tee

Amazon

I’ll never spend more than $50 on a white T-shirt because I wear them into the ground. It’s a basic I find myself in multiple times a week and, as with anything that gets that much wear, needs replacing every few months. So while Hanes’ Perfect T-Shirt, which shoppers say has a “perfect” fit and “a soft, lightweight feel” is on sale for under $10, I’ll be grabbing a few. 

Shop now: $9 (Originally $12); amazon.com

Sojos Classic Square Sunglasses

Amazon SOJOS Classic Square Polarized Sunglasses for Women Men Retro Trendy UV400 Sunnies

Amazon

I blew my sunglasses budget for the year back in January on a pair of sunnies I adore but aren’t always the most practical. So rather than splurging again, I’m looking to grab a pair from Amazon that works for more everyday wear and am eyeing this classic pair from Sojos. Amazon shoppers say that this style “looks high quality, fits well, feels sturdy, and is just super cute.”

Shop now: $15 (Originally $25); amazon.com

CeraVe Hydrating Sheer Sunscreen SPF 30

CeraVe Hydrating Sheer Sunscreen

Amazon

CeraVe’s Hydrating Sheer Sunscreen with SPF 30 is my favorite budget sunscreen. If you follow the two finger method, you can blow through sunscreen quickly, which is why I gravitate towards CeraVe’s affordable one. In addition to being cheap, I love how hydrating and glowy this one is while being non-greasy. And Amazon shoppers agree, with one writing that it “rubs in well and doesn't feel greasy at all!”

Shop now: $14 (Originally $18); amazon.com

Neutrogena Hydro Boost Hyaluronic Acid Hydrating Face Moisturizer

Amazon Neutrogena Hydro Boost Hyaluronic Acid Hydrating Face Moisturizer

Amazon

In summer, I make the transition from a heavy, creamy face balm to a more lightweight moisturizer, and right now I’m eyeing Neutrogena’s Hydro Boost while it’s 42 percent off. This is packed full of hydrating ingredients, including hyaluronic acid and glycerin, with shoppers saying it’s “very lightweight and locks in that moisture perfectly.”

Shop now: $16 (Originally $27); amazon.com

Tula Lip SOS

Amazon TULA Skin Care Lip SOS | Lip Treatment Balm

Amazon

This lip balm is one of my favorite new discoveries, far more hydrating than a certain one everyone swears by. But somehow I had missed that Tula’s Lip SOS is available in three beautiful tints in addition to the clear one I’ve been using daily. Because I like to keep my makeup fresh and natural in summer, I’ll be grabbing one of these glossy tints for a fresh (and hydrated) look.

Shop now: $18 (Originally $22); amazon.com

Dokotoo Ruffle Hem Shorts

Amazon Dokotoo Womens Ruffle Hem Elastic Waist Solid Casual Shorts Pants with Pockets

Amazon

These shorts from Dokotoo are everything you could want for summer: Lightweight, elastic waistband, and cute enough that they elevate a basic tank. And Amazon customers rave that the ruffled shorts “can be dressed up or down and are incredibly flattering.”

Shop now: $19 (Originally $36); amazon.com

Amazon Essentials Short-Sleeve Maxi Dress

Amazon Essentials Women's Short-Sleeve Maxi Dress Black

Amazon

This is the everything summer dress, working just as well for work as it would over a bathing suit for a pool day. The maxi T-shirt dress is available in 16 colorways and shoppers say that it’s incredibly “flattering,” with one writing that it “falls easy over the body, [and] doesn't cling to every little bump.”

Shop now: $20 (Originally $27); amazon.com

RoC Retinol Correxion Under Eye Cream

RoC Retinol Correxion Under Eye Cream

Amazon

I’m always looking for an easy fix to under-eye bags and darkness, and shoppers swear RoC’s Retinol Correction cream is the solution. The treatment boasts more than 16,400 five-star ratings, with customers describing the cream that helped them see “immediate improvements” in their under-eye darkness as “magic.”

Shop now: $19 (Originally $22); amazon.com

Rekayla Flat Thong Sandals with T-Strap and Adjustable Ankle Buckle for Women

Amazon Rekayla Flat Thong Sandals with T-Strap and Adjustable Ankle Buckle

Amazon

Elle Fanning and Zoë Kravitz made the case for the thong sandal as summer’s ‘It’ shoe, so while it’s on sale, I’m grabbing Rekayla’s shopper favorite. This sandal is available in eight colors and features non-slip lines at the insole and adjustable ankle straps for extra security.

Shop now: $26 (Originally $50); amazon.com

Anrabess One Shoulder Pleated Jumpsuit

ANRABESS Women's Summer Straps One Shoulder Pleated High Waist Casual Wide Leg Jumpsuit Romper with Pockets

Amazon

If you’re looking for something different from the typical summer dress this season, consider Anrabess’ on-sale jumpsuit. The wide-leg jumpsuit features pleats at the waist that shoppers describe as “so flattering” and an adjustable single-shoulder design that got one person “several compliments.”

Shop now: $37 (Originally $58); amazon.com

