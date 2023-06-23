Amazon Discounted Thousands of Comfortable Sandals Ahead of Prime Day, and These Are the 10 Best for Under $50

A new season means a closet refresh, and now that it’s officially summer I have some major shopping to do. The first order of business? Shoes — more specifically, sandals. No warm weather wardrobe is complete without a reliable pair of sandals you can throw on for any occasion. With so many options on the market it’s tough to narrow down the choices, but the perfect pair has to check a few boxes. My ideal summer shoe is stylish, of course, versatile, easy to wear, and most importantly, comfortable. Luckily, Amazon is overflowing with styles that fit my criteria, and I found the 10 best pairs.

While Prime Day is still a few weeks away, you don’t have to wait that long to score massive savings. The retailer already released thousands of early deals on summer staples, and the shoe department is no exception. Below, you’ll find discounts up to 63 percent off on customer-loved styles, and prices start at just $14. From sparkly statements to poolside slides, you can snag every comfortable style you could need this summer — and trust me, your feet will thank you.

Best Comfortable Sandal Deals:

It’s no secret that chunky dad sandals are here to stay, which is why I’m adding these Tevas to my cart while they’re still on sale. Though polarizing, as all the best shoes are, the sporty sandals are celebrity-approved; both Gigi Hadid and Minka Kelly have both been spotted wearing Teva shoes. And, they’re clearly not the only fans of the brand, as the Original Universal style is Amazon’s number one best-selling athletic sandal with over 9,200 perfect ratings.

The shopper-favorite shoes are sold in 45 colorways, including versatile neutrals and bold, beach-ready patterns. They’re built with adjustable toe and ankle straps, so you can find your perfect fit; plus, they have a pillowy midsole for added comfort. Not only will the shoes look great this summer, but they’re fit for any weather the season may bring, since they have a rubber outsole to provide traction and stability.

Shop now: $40 (Originally $55); amazon.com



Meet your new favorite pool shoes: the Welltree pillow slides. The slip-on sandals have an extra cushioned feel since they’re made of ethylene-vinyl acetate (EVA), a rubber-like material that absorbs shock and easily molds to your feet. Plus, they’re built with a 1.5-inch platform sole and a sunken footbed for added support. One Amazon reviewer even called them the “most comfortable shoes ever,” adding that they’re “so easy to clean” and “perfect for summer.” The sandals are sold in 14 colorways, and they’re currently on sale for just $19, an entire 52 percent off their original price point.

Shop now: $19 (Originally $40); amazon.com



For something a bit easier to dress up, opt for this strappy Dr. Scholl’s style. The shoes are available in three neutral tones that can be paired with jean shorts and a relaxed tee, or elevated with your go-to summer dress. They’re built with a stylish faux leather toe strap and an adjustable ankle strap, so you can find your perfect fit. One customer called the style the “most comfortable sandal ever,” adding that they “could walk miles” in the shoes. Plus, at an entire 63 percent off, the sandals are the best deal yet.

Shop now: $30 (Originally $80); amazon.com



Marked down by 55 percent, the Harvest Land flat sandals are worthy of a spot in your summer outfit rotation. They’re sold in nine styles, all of which are decked out with the perfect number of rhinestones to make a statement. The sandals’ embellished detailing is balanced with a low-profile thong silhouette that has an easily adjustable ankle strap. On summer nights when you’re looking to ditch the heels, go for this equally elevated style for just $18. One Amazon shopper even wore the shoes on their wedding day and said it was the “best idea ever,” since they’re “so comfy and easy to wear for long periods of time.”

Shop now: $18 (Originally $40); amazon.com



Don’t wait to pick up the sandal styles that catch your eye, as these epic deals won’t last long.

Shop now: $48 (Originally $95); amazon.com



Shop now: $18 (Originally $19); amazon.com



Shop now: $25 (Originally $40); amazon.com

