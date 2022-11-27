The 25 Best Fashion, Beauty, and Home Early Cyber Monday Deals at Amazon for Up to 60% Off

Shop a day early and save big on royals-approved sneakers, Apple AirPods, and Levi's jeans.

By
Kaelin Dodge
Kaelin Dodge
Kaelin Dodge
Kaelin is an e-commerce writer for InStyle, covering fashion, beauty, and celebrities. She got her start at Fodor’s Travels, where she worked as a staff writer. As fashion and beauty writer, Kaelin taps into her extensive retail experience, finding the season’s best products for InStyle readers.
InStyle's editorial guidelines
Published on November 27, 2022 @ 05:00AM

We independently research, test, review, and recommend the best products—learn more about our process. If you buy something through our links, we may earn a commission.

The 25 Best Fashion, Beauty, and Home Early Cyber Monday Deals at Amazon for Up to 60% Off
Photo:

Amazon/ InStyle

I love an online sale as much as the next person, but few things stress me out quite like Cyber Monday. Suddenly you’re back at your desk after a long holiday weekend attempting to sort through your now crowded inbox, all while attempting to shop every retailer’s one-day-only sale. You’ve got Zoom open in one tab and Amazon open in another; over the past few years, we’ve created one of the most hectic post-holiday routines. 

A little-known secret I’m about to share: This can all be avoided. Right now, Amazon has hundreds of its best-selling products already marked down, allowing you to shop some of the year’s best Cyber Monday deals a day early. From customer-favorite Levi’s jeans that are now up to 60 percent off to a toothbrush Oprah named one of her favorite things, these are the best fashion, beauty, and home items you need to add to cart ahead of Cyber Monday: 

During this year’s pre-Cyber Monday sale, you can expect to save across a number of departments, including apparel, beauty, and home essentials. So rather than waiting until tomorrow when availability starts to dwindle, save today to avoid that looming feeling of urgency.

This year’s sale is packed full of some of our favorite items of the year, including some seasonal staples like this Lillusory turtleneck sweater, which has over 3,700 five-star ratings. This has been a best-seller on Amazon thanks to how “baby soft” and flattering it is. Combine the ultra-warm knit with these Dearfoams slides one customer said are “just like [their] Ugg slippers at a fraction of the cost,” and you’ve got your official winter uniform. 

LILLUSORY Women's Turtleneck Oversized Sweaters 2022 Fall Long Batwing Sleeve Spilt Hem Tunic Pullover Sweater Knit Tops

Amazon

Shop now: $30 (Originally $55); amazon.com

And while warm-weather essentials are what I’m most urgently adding to my cart, I’d be remiss to not add these Levi’s that they’re now up 60 percent off. If you’ve been looking to venture from your tried-and-true skinny jeans (though not too far), this straight leg is Gen-Z approved without being cartoonishly oversized. 

As far as beauty goes, you can find everything from coveted blow drying brushes to Jennifer Garner-approved anti-aging serums during this Amazon sale. I’ll personally be restocking on Biolage’s nourishing, color-safe shampoo that keeps my coppery-locks fresh between salon appointments, as well as 100% Pure’s caffeine-infused eye cream, which an InStyle shopping editor says “instantly” perks up her under-eyes.

But the deals don’t stop at beauty and fashion —  there are plenty of home and lifestyle products ready to be shopped early, too, including the toothbrush Oprah featured in her 2021 Favorite Things list for as low as $18 if you opt for the battery-powered option. And while the Apple AirPods Max are usually a splurge, right now they’re $100 off, so it might finally be the time to invest in the year’s most unexpected fashion accessory.

Philips One by Sonicare Battery Toothbrush, Mango Yellow

Amazon

Shop now: $18 (Originally $26); amazon.com

Below, we rounded up our top fashion, beauty, and lifestyle deals with prices starting at just $9. Shop these 25 must-haves ahead of Amazon’s Cyber Monday sale:

Best Early Cyber Monday Fashion Deals

Levi's jeans

Amazon

Head into the colder months with some of Amazon’s best-selling winter apparel for less. The retailer’s early Cyber Monday sale is full of cozy sweaters and knitwear, including a few oversized turtlenecks you can wear all through (and beyond) the holiday season for 45% off. You’ll also find incredible deals on classic accessories, including Ray-Ban sunglasses that this year’s Top Gun made all the more iconic and a timeless leather Fossil crossbody bag that’s available in 17 colors. And you really won’t want to miss the Kate Middleton-approved sneakers that are over half off for just $30 (yes, seriously).

Best Early Cyber Monday Beauty Deals

Drybar Single Shot Round Blow Dryer Brush

Amazon

Now is also the best time to restock on personal beauty favorites and grab holiday gifts. Some of the best beauty deals include Drybar’s Single Shot Round Blow Dryer Brush, designed to give you the brand’s signature blowout at home. While hairstyling tools are my personal go-to during these blowout sales, there are also plenty of skin and haircare essentials worth shopping, including a Jennifer Garner-approved retinol serum one customer said made their fine lines “disappear.”

Best Early Cyber Monday Home/Tech Deals

Apple AirPods Max Wireless Over-Ear Headphones

Amazon

Oprah is a pro at many things, one of them being product recommendations. You can grab a few Oprah-favorites on sale right now, including the Philips One Battery Toothbrush for 30 percent off. And while this cozy throw blanket might not have the media mogul’s endorsement, it does have over 1,100 five-star ratings from Amazon shoppers. Round out your home’s winter vibes with this popular pine-scented candle for just $17 and a coffee machine that’s perfect for small countertops. 

Shop more of Amazon’s early Cyber Monday deals, here.  

Related Articles
Amazon Black Friday Roundups
Don’t Wait! You Can Still Shop Amazon’s 245 Best Black Friday Deals for Up to 82% Off for a Limited Time
Early Deals Roundup
Amazon Just Dropped Tons of Epic Deals Ahead of the Prime Early Access Sale — Up to 59% Off
Main Prime Day Deals Roundup
Hurry! It’s Your Last Chance to Shop the 260 Best Deals From Amazon’s Early Access Sale for Up to 81% Off
Best Amazon Cyber Monday Deals
Amazon's Cyber Monday Sale Is Full of Incredible Fashion, Beauty, and Home Deals — Here Are the 30 Best
Early Amazon Under-$50 BF Deals
Hurry! It’s Your Last Chance to Shop Amazon’s Best Under-$50 Early Black Friday Deals Before the Crowds
Early Amazon Cyber Monday Deals
I'm an Amazon Shopping Editor, and These Are 7 Early Cyber Monday Deals I'm Adding to My Cart Starting at $9
Early Amazon BF Deals Roundup
The 10 Best Editor-Approved Early Black Friday Deals on Amazon for Up to 75% Off
BF Thanksgiving Deals
I’m an Amazon Shopping Editor, and These Are 20 Thanksgiving Deals I’m Adding to My Cart — Starting at $8
Black Friday Editor Loved Deals
I Spend 8 Hours a Day on Amazon, and These Are the 10 Deals I’m Shopping Ahead of Black Friday
Amazon Fashion BF Deals
The 30 Best Black Friday Fashion Deals at Amazon, According to a Shopping Editor
Kate Middleton Supergas
The Unfussy Italian Sneaker Brand Royals and Supermodels Love Is Up to 55% Off Right Now
Nordstrom Rack's Black Friday Sale Starts Now, and Designer Styles Are Up to 95% Off
Nordstrom Rack's Black Friday Sale Starts Now, and Designer Styles Are Up to 95% Off
Leggings
The Viral Butt Crack Leggings Are Due for a Comeback, and They’re Already on Sale for Black Friday
Oprah Black Friday
22 of Oprah's Favorite Things Are on Sale for Up to 42% Off — a Week Before Black Friday
Amazon fashion gift guide
Amazon’s Fashion Gift Guide Is Full of Holiday-Ready Clothes, Shoes, and Accessories — Starting at $14
Main Amazon Early BF Deals Roundup
Amazon Slashed Up to 55% Off Thousands of Beauty, Fashion, and Home Items — 3 Weeks Before Black Friday