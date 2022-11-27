The 25 Best Fashion, Beauty, and Home Early Cyber Monday Deals at Amazon for Up to 60% Off

I love an online sale as much as the next person, but few things stress me out quite like Cyber Monday. Suddenly you’re back at your desk after a long holiday weekend attempting to sort through your now crowded inbox, all while attempting to shop every retailer’s one-day-only sale. You’ve got Zoom open in one tab and Amazon open in another; over the past few years, we’ve created one of the most hectic post-holiday routines.

A little-known secret I’m about to share: This can all be avoided. Right now, Amazon has hundreds of its best-selling products already marked down, allowing you to shop some of the year’s best Cyber Monday deals a day early. From customer-favorite Levi’s jeans that are now up to 60 percent off to a toothbrush Oprah named one of her favorite things, these are the best fashion, beauty, and home items you need to add to cart ahead of Cyber Monday:

During this year’s pre-Cyber Monday sale, you can expect to save across a number of departments, including apparel, beauty, and home essentials. So rather than waiting until tomorrow when availability starts to dwindle, save today to avoid that looming feeling of urgency.

This year’s sale is packed full of some of our favorite items of the year, including some seasonal staples like this Lillusory turtleneck sweater, which has over 3,700 five-star ratings. This has been a best-seller on Amazon thanks to how “baby soft” and flattering it is. Combine the ultra-warm knit with these Dearfoams slides one customer said are “just like [their] Ugg slippers at a fraction of the cost,” and you’ve got your official winter uniform.

And while warm-weather essentials are what I’m most urgently adding to my cart, I’d be remiss to not add these Levi’s that they’re now up 60 percent off. If you’ve been looking to venture from your tried-and-true skinny jeans (though not too far), this straight leg is Gen-Z approved without being cartoonishly oversized.

As far as beauty goes, you can find everything from coveted blow drying brushes to Jennifer Garner-approved anti-aging serums during this Amazon sale. I’ll personally be restocking on Biolage’s nourishing, color-safe shampoo that keeps my coppery-locks fresh between salon appointments, as well as 100% Pure’s caffeine-infused eye cream, which an InStyle shopping editor says “instantly” perks up her under-eyes.

But the deals don’t stop at beauty and fashion — there are plenty of home and lifestyle products ready to be shopped early, too, including the toothbrush Oprah featured in her 2021 Favorite Things list for as low as $18 if you opt for the battery-powered option. And while the Apple AirPods Max are usually a splurge, right now they’re $100 off, so it might finally be the time to invest in the year’s most unexpected fashion accessory.

Below, we rounded up our top fashion, beauty, and lifestyle deals with prices starting at just $9. Shop these 25 must-haves ahead of Amazon’s Cyber Monday sale:

Best Early Cyber Monday Fashion Deals

Head into the colder months with some of Amazon’s best-selling winter apparel for less. The retailer’s early Cyber Monday sale is full of cozy sweaters and knitwear, including a few oversized turtlenecks you can wear all through (and beyond) the holiday season for 45% off. You’ll also find incredible deals on classic accessories, including Ray-Ban sunglasses that this year’s Top Gun made all the more iconic and a timeless leather Fossil crossbody bag that’s available in 17 colors. And you really won’t want to miss the Kate Middleton-approved sneakers that are over half off for just $30 (yes, seriously).

Best Early Cyber Monday Beauty Deals

Now is also the best time to restock on personal beauty favorites and grab holiday gifts. Some of the best beauty deals include Drybar’s Single Shot Round Blow Dryer Brush, designed to give you the brand’s signature blowout at home. While hairstyling tools are my personal go-to during these blowout sales, there are also plenty of skin and haircare essentials worth shopping, including a Jennifer Garner-approved retinol serum one customer said made their fine lines “disappear.”

Best Early Cyber Monday Home/Tech Deals

Oprah is a pro at many things, one of them being product recommendations. You can grab a few Oprah-favorites on sale right now, including the Philips One Battery Toothbrush for 30 percent off. And while this cozy throw blanket might not have the media mogul’s endorsement, it does have over 1,100 five-star ratings from Amazon shoppers. Round out your home’s winter vibes with this popular pine-scented candle for just $17 and a coffee machine that’s perfect for small countertops.

Shop more of Amazon’s early Cyber Monday deals, here.

