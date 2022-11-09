Amazon Just Listed Thousands of Early Black Friday Deals on Designer Fashion for Up to 63% Off

Picture this: You walk outside and the air feels a little bit different. It’s chillier than normal, and the leaves have started changing colors (think: fiery red hues and burnt orange colors). This can only mean that fall is fully upon us; so someone pass me my pumpkin spice latte and throw me some knee-high boots. But warm drinks and cute boots aren’t the only things that come with autumn. Thanksgiving and — you guessed it — Black Friday are also part of the fun.

This year, Black Friday deals are trickling in sooner than ever, and Amazon decided to join in on the early offerings. With deals already live across home, beauty, and fashion categories, there’s something for everyone. But get this: Amazon isn’t just offering savings on classic fashion finds, but it’s also discounting thousands of items in its designer storefront. That means you can snag incredible Trina Turk dresses for 56 percent off and Theory cashmere sweaters for 37 percent off, plus more designer discounts from labels like Paige, Alo Yoga, Dr. Martens, and Marc Jacobs. So if you’ve been itching to bag some gorgeous, premium pieces, now’s the time to act while you can save up to 63 percent on luxury fashion.

Keep reading to discover all of the incredible designer deals on Amazon, including the best early Black Friday discounts on clothing, shoes, and accessories out of thousands of options.

Best Clothing Deals

One of my favorite things about fall is that I get to dress for the weather. Let’s crank out those long sleeves, golden hues, and jewel tones. You can also dress super cozy this season, which is always a plus. Will you opt for comfy leggings like this Alo pick or cool-girl leather pants from Paige? The choice is up to you!

Let’s first take a look at this super trendy Bcbgmaxazria long-sleeve, fitted top. I am obsessed with the ruched side and the drawstrings, as they allow you to make it as fitted or loose as you desire. The asymmetrical neck also makes this top both sophisticated and sexy; two elements every lady loves. And did I mention that it’s 41 percent off? Because it is.

Shop now: $76 (Originally $128); amazon.com

Up next is this Dress the Population Ruby Sequin dress. First and foremost, we have to talk about the emerald color. The deep and sultry tone is inviting, warm, and elegant, which helps you make a statement wherever you go. The dress slit also isn’t too revealing, showing the perfect amount of skin, while the top of the dress is fitting and sleeveless. Talk about a perfect pairing! And of course, I can’t get enough of the sequin fabric; get ready to feel bejeweled.

Shop now: $211 (Originally $288); amazon.com

If you’re looking for something a bit more laid back, then these camo Alo leggings are for you. Alo is hands-down my favorite athletic brand, and you’ll know why as soon as you slip these on. They are supportive and hug each of your curves perfectly. Plus, you can save 48 percent off on them while this sale lasts.

Amazon

Shop now: $67 (Originally $128); amazon.com

Best Shoe Deals

Let’s talk about shoes, shall we? I’m not going to lie to you; I have a shoe problem. I can’t resist a pair of wedding-perfect heels or some classic Chelsea boots. My love for shoes only increases when there’s an epic sale attached to them, like Amazon’s early Black Friday deals. Who can say no to a pair of 20 percent off Dr. Martens or 58 percent off Lacoste sneakers? I know I can’t.

Another one of my favorite early Black Friday shoe deals is this chunky Sam Edelman Garret boot. On sale for $145, the lug sole shoe features a tall shaft, thick platform, and cream color. It will undoubtedly pair with all of your fall favorites seamlessly.

Shop now: $145 (Originally $180); amazon.com

These Superga low-top sneakers are another must-have. It’s what I like to call your “everywhere shoe.” Why? Because you can wear this baby, well, anywhere. Dress it up for date night or keep it simple for a walk in the park, and they’re on sale for $36.

Shop now: $36 (Originally $80); amazon.com

Last but certainly not least, we have these silver Badgley Mischka heeled sandals. Now, I know what you’re going to say: “It’s fall. Why would I buy sandals?” I’m here to tell you that you can style them with a pair of crew socks and jump in on the cutest trend ever. But don’t take it from me; take it from Bella Hadid who styled the trend with a pair of chunky black heels and white socks. Just trust me on this one.

Shop now: $97 (Originally $198); amazon.com

Best Accessory Deals

You didn’t think I’d leave you without mentioning some of my favorite early Black Friday Amazon accessory deals, did you? After all, it’s typically a good accessory that truly completes an outfit. Make sure to check out the below picks before checking out.

These Marc Jacobs sunnies are the lowest they’ve been in 30 days, which says a lot. At $53 from its original $140 price tag, they sing of savings. The square frame, tortoise design, and taupe lenses are also ideal for autumn.

Shop now: $53 (Originally $140); amazon.com

If you’re looking for Marc Jacobs sunnies, but the ones above aren’t for you, then try these. Their gold-toned arms and upturned frame elevates the style beautifully.

Shop now: $70 (Originally $145); amazon.com

There’s nothing like matching your accessories, so pair your new sunnies with this eggshell-colored tote by Frye. The double knots make it unique, while the large carrying compartment makes it simple to store all of your belongings. The leather is also oh-so soft.

Shop now: $198 (Originally $248); amazon.com